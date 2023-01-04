Read full article on original website
Related
Scoreboard: Jazmin Dunbar leads Agawam girls basketball by Mount Greylock & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Agawam girls basketball team used a strong first half — doubling Mount Greylock’s points after two quarters — to defeat the Mounties 60-50 on Tuesday night.
Girls Basketball Scores
Ar-We-Va 48, Audubon 47 (Rylee Brittain 17 points) Stanton 63, AHSTW 52 (Jenna Stephens 23 points and 11 rebounds) Nodaway Valley 66, Van Meter 45 (Lindsey Davis 26 points)
Curtis’ 3-pointer at Buzzer Gives Presque Isle 47-45 Win Over Caribou [VIDEO&STATS]
Jan Curtis' 3-pointer at the buzzer gave the Presque Isle Girls Basketball Team a 47-45 win over the Caribou Vikings in Caribou on Tuesday, January 3rd. Presque Isle led 12-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter but Caribou took a 21-16 lead at the end of the 1st Half. The Wildcats let 32-28 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
SouthCoast high school scores and highlights from Wednesday, Jan. 4
Here's a look at the scores and highlights from Wednesday's high school action on the SouthCoast. Ten different players scored as the Vikings captured their first win of the season. Zora Andrews led the way with 11 points while Carly Glover added nine and Johnny Tompkins chipped in with eight. Wareham connected on eight 3-pointers as a team with Andrews and Glover each knocking down three. The Vikings (1-4, 0-4 SCC) host Apponequet on Friday at 6 p.m.
Sports scores, highlights: Durfee swim and dive teams come up short against Middleboro
The winter high school season is underway for Fall River area teams. Take a look at highlights from Thursday's local high school action: Boys Swimming: Durfee at Middleboro SCORE: Middleboro 85, Durfee 61 ...
Puumala Scores Hat Trick in Flyers Win Over Timberwolves
WALPOLE – The Framingham High girls ice hockey team defeated the Timberwolves of Walpole High 4-3, last night on the road. The Flyers remain undefeated in the Bay State Conference at 3-0. Framingham is 3-1-0 with their lone loss against Methuen High. Mikal Franklin made 29 saves for the...
Comments / 0