ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Girls Basketball Scores

Ar-We-Va 48, Audubon 47 (Rylee Brittain 17 points) Stanton 63, AHSTW 52 (Jenna Stephens 23 points and 11 rebounds) Nodaway Valley 66, Van Meter 45 (Lindsey Davis 26 points)
The Standard-Times

SouthCoast high school scores and highlights from Wednesday, Jan. 4

Here's a look at the scores and highlights from Wednesday's high school action on the SouthCoast. Ten different players scored as the Vikings captured their first win of the season. Zora Andrews led the way with 11 points while Carly Glover added nine and Johnny Tompkins chipped in with eight. Wareham connected on eight 3-pointers as a team with Andrews and Glover each knocking down three. The Vikings (1-4, 0-4 SCC) host Apponequet on Friday at 6 p.m.
WAREHAM, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy