Suspect wanted in deadly hit-and-run in South Jersey taken into custody

Police in South Jersey have arrested a driver wanted in a deadly hit-and-run crash.

According to the New Jersey State Police, the suspect was taken into custody on Tuesday.

The crash happened last Thursday while 80-year-old Marjorie Straub Muller was on Stagecoach Road in Upper Township. She later died from her injuries.

Police say the suspect, identified as 50-year-old Hugo M. Maucher, fled the scene.

Neighbor Bob DeMari spoke with Action News about what he saw at the scene.

"You could tell that she was definitely hit and thrown quite a bit because you could see her shoes about 30 feet away, her glasses, but I was really trying to make sure she was awake. I was trying to say, 'stay with me,'" said DeMari.

Maucher is being charged with knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in death and violation of public law intended to protect public safety.