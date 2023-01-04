Read full article on original website
sfstandard.com
Wet Weather Could Help Bay Area Water Shortage—But Will It Solve Drought?
Even as heavy rain slams the Bay Area this week, millions of residents are still being asked to cut their water use for the fourth consecutive year of drought in the region. With rain expected to continue, will the wet weather mean an end to Northern California’s drought? Not so fast, experts say.
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Storm: Widespread Flooding, Gusty Winds, Power Outages
A series of storms slamming the Bay Area Wednesday and Thursday triggered widespread flooding, power outages, downed trees and other storm-related problems across the region. The latest wave of rain from an atmospheric river began Wednesday and continued Thursday. The entire Bay Area was under a flood watch due to the heavy rain. A dire forecast update from the National Weather Service earlier this week said the storm will be as bad or worse than Saturday's deluge and one which will likely result in the loss of human life.
Totally Flooded Parking Lot in San Francisco Bay Area Is Just Wild
These storms are no joke.
Wind gusts of up to 85 mph hit North Bay
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Wednesday’s major storm is beginning to hit parts of the Bay Area, with strong winds coming to the North Bay Wednesday afternoon. According to the National Weather Service, gusts of wind up to 85 miles per hour were recorded in Marin County, just east of the Nicasio Reservoir. Much of […]
WATCH: 35-Foot Waves Destroy Several California Piers Amid Bomb Cyclone
Entire roads have been washed away, and two people have died.
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area storm timeline: When the heaviest rains will hit
OAKLAND, Calif. - Since Christmas, the Bay Area and beyond has been hit with rain. And on Wednesday, there will be a lot more. In fact, meteorologists say that Northern California will be socked with a winter storm system over the next 10 days, except for a brief break on Friday.
SFGate
Bay Area city urges residents to be ready to evacuate ahead of storm
As the Bay Area faces multiple winter storms, the city of San Jose said that residents should be ready to evacuate if necessary by packing a bag with important documents, medicine and spare clothes. Homeowners can protect their property with sandbags and raise their ground floor furniture if flooding occurs...
When can I expect the heaviest rain to hit my area?
(KRON) — Have you been anxiously awaiting heavy rain from the major storm hitting the Bay Area? Well, it’s coming. As the storm comes into the area from the Pacific Ocean, the worst of the rain band will begin hitting Northern California with a possible rain rate of about .75 inches to 1 inch of […]
When to expect the heaviest rain in the SF Bay Area amid bomb cyclone
A bomb cyclone was 650 miles off the coast of Eureka, Calif., on Wednesday morning.
TIMELINE | When and where the atmospheric river storm hits Northern California
CALIFORNIA, USA — Flooding concerns continue through Thursday in Northern California. The bomb cyclone moved onto California's shoreline Wednesday evening, with the Bay Area seeing the brunt of the storm. Intense downpours brought in over an inch of rain in a matter of hours, but the biggest concerns lay with the strong winds and gusts.
How to check Bay Area river levels for flooding in real time
The National Weather Service is projecting flooding on the Russian River this week.
North Bay business closes Wednesday due to storm
SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) – In the North Bay, concerns about the impending storm prompted a business to shut down for the day, and the CHP issued a warning: If you don't have to go out, don't. One section of Highway 101 in Larkspur right before the turn-off for the San Rafael-Richmond Bridge is always […]
KQED
Heavy Winds and Rain Cause Widespread Flooding and Power Outages Across Bay Area
Gusting winds of up to 85 mph in parts of the Bay Area bore down on the region Wednesday afternoon, but the heaviest rainfall of the 'bomb cyclone' was still expected to come in the evening. The storm has already prompted evacuation warnings, triggered landslides, closed roads and downed trees....
Bay Area storm: Here's what to do if your house floods
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) — San Mateo County’s health officials are outlining steps to take if your home or property becomes flooded during this week’s atmospheric river-powered rainstorm. “County Health urges residents to take precautions to protect themselves and their families. Floodwater may contain raw sewage, animal waste, toxic substances, chemical compounds, fungus, bacteria, and […]
KTVU FOX 2
Guadalupe River in San Jose is rising fast in latest Bay Area storm
Amanda Quintana is along the Guadalupe River in San Jose where unhoused people are living in tents. In prior years, some people have almost drowned.
KTVU FOX 2
Mudslides block travel, cause headaches for East Bay residents
FREMONT, Calif. - Mudslides and flooding are wreaking havoc for residents in southern Alameda County. The California Highway Patrol closed CA-84, also known as Niles Canyon Road, Wednesday morning because of landslides and flooding. All lanes are closed between Mission Boulevard in Fremont to Pleasanton-Sunol Road in Sunol. Residents who...
Atmospheric river storm: Check the current PG&E power outages
SAN FRANCISCO -- As another powerful atmospheric river storm roared through the Bay Area Wednesday, Pacific Gas and Electric was providing updates on the number of power outages across the region. Nearly 100,000 PG&E customers were without power Wednesday evening as wind and rain swept through the Bay Area. View PG&E's online outage map and search by a specific address, by city or by county. The utility said it had mobilized hundreds of personnel to deal with the expected outages from the severe winds accompanying this latest storm. PG&E Senior Vice President of Electric Operations Janisse Quiñones said some 440,000 customers across the service...
gilroylife.com
Breaking news Jan. 4, 2023: County closes roads due to the storm
Gilroy Hot Springs Road closed at Coyote Reservoir due to flooding. Recent storms have significantly impacted county-maintained roads, causing more closures due to mudslides, flooding, and downed trees. The County of Santa Clara’s Road Maintenance crews are working to reopen impacted roads. Emergency road closure information is available at www.sccgov.org/roadclosures.
Satellite images show ‘bomb cyclone’ churning off California coast
The National Weather Service is warning Californians Wednesday of a powerful atmospheric river set to bring flooding, mud slides, wind gusts topping 50 mph and "extremely heavy snow rates" to the mountains.
Here are flooding ‘hot spots' in Santa Clara County
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Water officials in Santa Clara County will be closely monitoring “hot spots” prone to flooding during Wednesday’s powerful storm. An atmospheric river will bring widespread, heavy rainfall to the region with a high risk of flooding. The National Weather Service issued Flood Watches for the entire Bay Area. Santa Clara […]
