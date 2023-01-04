ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Storm: Widespread Flooding, Gusty Winds, Power Outages

A series of storms slamming the Bay Area Wednesday and Thursday triggered widespread flooding, power outages, downed trees and other storm-related problems across the region. The latest wave of rain from an atmospheric river began Wednesday and continued Thursday. The entire Bay Area was under a flood watch due to the heavy rain. A dire forecast update from the National Weather Service earlier this week said the storm will be as bad or worse than Saturday's deluge and one which will likely result in the loss of human life.
KRON4 News

Wind gusts of up to 85 mph hit North Bay

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Wednesday’s major storm is beginning to hit parts of the Bay Area, with strong winds coming to the North Bay Wednesday afternoon. According to the National Weather Service, gusts of wind up to 85 miles per hour were recorded in Marin County, just east of the Nicasio Reservoir. Much of […]
MARIN COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area storm timeline: When the heaviest rains will hit

OAKLAND, Calif. - Since Christmas, the Bay Area and beyond has been hit with rain. And on Wednesday, there will be a lot more. In fact, meteorologists say that Northern California will be socked with a winter storm system over the next 10 days, except for a brief break on Friday.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Bay Area city urges residents to be ready to evacuate ahead of storm

As the Bay Area faces multiple winter storms, the city of San Jose said that residents should be ready to evacuate if necessary by packing a bag with important documents, medicine and spare clothes. Homeowners can protect their property with sandbags and raise their ground floor furniture if flooding occurs...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

When can I expect the heaviest rain to hit my area?

(KRON) — Have you been anxiously awaiting heavy rain from the major storm hitting the Bay Area? Well, it’s coming. As the storm comes into the area from the Pacific Ocean, the worst of the rain band will begin hitting Northern California with a possible rain rate of about .75 inches to 1 inch of […]
KRON4 News

North Bay business closes Wednesday due to storm

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) – In the North Bay, concerns about the impending storm prompted a business to shut down for the day, and the CHP issued a warning: If you don't have to go out, don't.   One section of Highway 101 in Larkspur right before the turn-off for the San Rafael-Richmond Bridge is always […]
LARKSPUR, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Area storm: Here's what to do if your house floods

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) — San Mateo County’s health officials are outlining steps to take if your home or property becomes flooded during this week’s atmospheric river-powered rainstorm. “County Health urges residents to take precautions to protect themselves and their families. Floodwater may contain raw sewage, animal waste, toxic substances, chemical compounds, fungus, bacteria, and […]
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Mudslides block travel, cause headaches for East Bay residents

FREMONT, Calif. - Mudslides and flooding are wreaking havoc for residents in southern Alameda County. The California Highway Patrol closed CA-84, also known as Niles Canyon Road, Wednesday morning because of landslides and flooding. All lanes are closed between Mission Boulevard in Fremont to Pleasanton-Sunol Road in Sunol. Residents who...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Atmospheric river storm: Check the current PG&E power outages

SAN FRANCISCO -- As another powerful atmospheric river storm roared through the Bay Area Wednesday, Pacific Gas and Electric was providing updates on the number of power outages across the region. Nearly 100,000 PG&E customers were without power Wednesday evening as wind and rain swept through the Bay Area. View PG&E's online outage map and search by a specific address, by city or by county. The utility said it had mobilized hundreds of personnel to deal with the expected outages from the severe winds accompanying this latest storm. PG&E Senior Vice President of Electric Operations Janisse Quiñones said some 440,000 customers across the service...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
gilroylife.com

Breaking news Jan. 4, 2023: County closes roads due to the storm

Gilroy Hot Springs Road closed at Coyote Reservoir due to flooding. Recent storms have significantly impacted county-maintained roads, causing more closures due to mudslides, flooding, and downed trees. The County of Santa Clara’s Road Maintenance crews are working to reopen impacted roads. Emergency road closure information is available at www.sccgov.org/roadclosures.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Here are flooding ‘hot spots' in Santa Clara County

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Water officials in Santa Clara County will be closely monitoring “hot spots” prone to flooding during Wednesday’s powerful storm. An atmospheric river will bring widespread, heavy rainfall to the region with a high risk of flooding. The National Weather Service issued Flood Watches for the entire Bay Area. Santa Clara […]
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA

