ESPN Analyst Dan Orlovsky Delivers Powerful Prayer For Damar Hamlin On ‘NFL Live’

If you’re an NFL fan, and even if you’re not, then you know about the awful situation that occurred between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football.

It’s one of the most shocking and tragic moments in NFL history.

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was tackling Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, and it appeared to be just a routine tackle.

However, Hamlin got up for one second, and proceeded to fall right back down, appearing to collapse and lose consciousness.

Medical staff immediately rushed their way onto the field to an unconscious Damar Hamlin… his heart had stopped beating. After administering CPR, AED, and giving him oxygen for around nine minutes, they were able to restart his heart, although he was still struggling to breathe on his own.

Players, coaches, and fans looked on in horror, trying to make sense of what was happening.

The 24-year-old former Pitt Panther was then taken to the University of Cincinnati Hospital where he remains in critical condition, and the game was postponed to a later date.

Earlier today, the Buffalo Bills shared their latest update on the status of Hamlin, sharing in a tweet:

“Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment.”

Although such a horrific situation, it’s been amazing watching the outpouring of love and support across all social media platforms. Fans of the game, bitter rivals, players, former players, coaches, people who don’t even watch football… the entire country has rallied together to pray for Damar’s recovery.

Even Bengals fans showed up at the hospital to support Damar:

His GoFund Me, which was initially used to raise money for children, has raised nearly $6 million dollars in less than 24 hours.

With that being said, ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky decided to pull a really cool move on NFL Live tonight.

Instead of just tweeting about thoughts and prayers, the former Detroit Lions quarterback decided to send out a prayer for Damar Hamlin on live TV:

MUCH respect.

Get well soon, Damar.