Man arrested following stabbing spree in Irvine

A man was arrested during an alleged stabbing spree in Irvine on Tuesday.

One person is hospitalized after police say they were stabbed at the Heritage Plaza shopping center near Culver and Walnut around 12:23 p.m.

Irvine Police say the suspect, Ricardo De La Riva, 43, was involved in at least three unprovoked confrontations involving three different victims.

During the first incident, De La Riva “verbally threatened the victim and lunged at him with a knife, causing a minor cut,” authorities said.

De La Riva continued walking and confronted a second man who he threatened but did not injure, police said.

De La Riva ran into a nearby neighborhood on Walnut Avenue and Ravenwood Street where he approached a man standing in his front yard. De La Riva asked the man for a shirt and when the man declined, the suspect stabbed him in the torso, police said.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he remains in stable condition.

Officers established a perimeter around the suspect before successfully apprehending him.

De La Riva was arrested and booked on charges of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

A motive behind the stabbings was not immediately known. Police say the victims do not know the suspect. The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Mudassar Mahmood at 949-724-7244 or email mmahmood@cityofirvine.org.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.