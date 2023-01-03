ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hornell, NY

penfield.org

Campione named Town of Penfield Security Supervisor

Longtime Town of Penfield staff member Steve Campione has a new position with the Town after recently being named Security Supervisor. Campione formally began the job at the end of November. Since 1995, Campione has worked for the Town of Penfield in various capacities, most recently with the Department of...
PENFIELD, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Exploring the Western NY Wilds: Losing the stories told by beech trees

I write about nature in Allegany County and spend many a weekend here, but my real home is in Niagara County, in a place called Gasport, which is located along the Erie Canal. The Erie Canal towpath (now known as the Canalway Trail) was once the interstate for itinerant workers (hoboes) who traveled from town to town in search of their next farming or handyman gig. While doing so, they frequently stopped at my family’s farm, which butts up to the canal. It was an attractive spot to set up camp because of the fresh water they could drink from a brook that runs through our woods, the same brook from which they ignited gas that bubbles from it for cooking their dinner (there is a reason it’s called GASport).
GASPORT, NY
NewsChannel 36

Car Accident in Hanover Square Leaves Woman with Minor Injuries

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) - A car accident in Hanover Square near the First National Bank Building in Horseheads on Thursday sent a woman to the hospital for injuries. The car suffered side damage with the airbag deployed. The car also knocked over a park bench and crews were working to remove the debris from the accident.
HORSEHEADS, NY
WIBX 950

Iconic Home Supply Chain Closing 115 Stores Including 3 In Upstate NY

Chances are you have some of this legendary store's products in your home right now. With progress comes many great things that do make life easier. For example, the convenience of online shopping and huge big box stores like Walmart do make life easier in many ways. That said, with progress, sometimes the businesses we have relied on for years and that served us so well become a casualty of that progress.
ONEONTA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Schuyler Co. Fire Departments lend a helping hand in Buffalo

SCHUYLER CO. N.Y. (WENY) -- The Montour Falls, Watkins Glen, Odessa, and Hector Fire Departments had crews travel to Erie County starting Christmas weekend to assist in emergency response efforts. The support was requested to help those affected by the historic blizzard in Buffalo that killed over 30 people. “It...
BUFFALO, NY
WETM

New global restaurant opens in Watkins Glen

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – A new restaurant is serving up foods from all over the world, here in the Southern Tier. The “Pangea Global Teahouse” celebrated its grand opening January 5th. It’s located on 221 North Franklin Street inside the former Watkins State Bank. On the menu, at least 30 different teas and a variety of international dishes, including Chinese, Japanese, French and British cuisine.
WATKINS GLEN, NY
NewsChannel 36

Elmira Heights Police Department Welcomes First Female Officer

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, NY (WENY) -- Margaret Smith made history in 2010 , becoming the first elected female mayor of Elmira Heights. On Tuesday night, she stood beside 20-year-old Hailey Fierro, as she took oath to become the first female officer of Elmira Heights. A resident of Elmira Heights, Hailey Fierro...
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, NY
Hot 99.1

Popular Department Store Returning to the Capital Region?

There is something special about nostalgia. Maybe the thought of days gone by remind us of a freedom we don't feel we have today. Hearing a song, for example, that came out decades ago can take you back to a simpler time in just a few seconds. What if I told you that you might be able to relive a piece of your past?
HORSEHEADS, NY
WETM

Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Mary Miner

Mary Miner is wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. Miner has violated her probation. Miner was convicted of falsifying business records. Miner is 42 years old. Miner has brown hair and blue eyes. Miner is 5’3″ tall and weighs 180 pounds. The last known address for...
ELMIRA, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

State Police continue to look for missing Tioga County man

Reprinted with permission from FNN Tioga County, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are still looking for 26-year-old Roger Hurd of Farmington Township who has been reported missing by his family. Police were already trying to serve a 302 warrant on Hurd on Monday, Jan. 2, after comments he made to his ex-girlfriend in relation to harming himself. A 302 warrant is an involuntary commitment (an application for emergency evaluation and...
TIOGA COUNTY, PA
Lite 98.7

4 Creepy ‘Tunnels’ Found in Western New York

Wow, this looks really creepy at first. What do you think these are? You are walking in the woods on a hike and come across four 'tunnel-like' structures that look like they have been there for hundreds of years. Bob Szatkowski and his daughter were hiking when they came across these 4 'tunnels' that were in the middle of NOWHERE in Batavia. All four or they are side by side with bricks in a perfect half-moon structure, but it looks like they have been abandoned. Have you ever seen this before? What do you think these are?
BATAVIA, NY
lifeinthefingerlakes.com

Graces Protect Key Corner on Nations Road in Geneseo

Brothers Eric and Jeremy Grace have permanently protected 49 acres of land along Nations Road in Geneseo by working with Genesee Valley Conservancy to place a conservation easement on the property. This is the second phase of an effort that began in 2014 when the Graces donated an easement on...
GENESEO, NY
wesb.com

Delevan Woman/Wellsville Man Charged in Allegany Shoplifting

A Delevan woman and a Wellsville man were charged in an Allegany shoplifting case Thursday. New York State Police charged 42-year-old Donald E. Brundage and 33-year-old Michelle L. Perrington with petit larceny. Both were issued appearance tickets and scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
WELLSVILLE, NY
WETM

Pa. State Police searching for missing person

Correctional officers injured during inmate fights …. Correctional officers injured during inmate fights in Elmira and Five Points. Health experts weigh in on Damar Hamlin’s injury. Health experts weigh in on Damar Hamlin's injury. Family Life Networks buys ’94 Rock’ WLVY in Elmira. Family Life Networks buys...
ELMIRA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Broome County Residents Arrested in Elmira

Two people from Broome County were arrested in Elmira on New Year's Day. According to the Elmira Police Department, a vehicle that was believed to have been involved in a recent shooting was observed and a traffic stop was attempted. The vehicle stopped on Jacob Rhode Drive and the passenger...
BROOME COUNTY, NY

