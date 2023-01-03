Read full article on original website
penfield.org
Campione named Town of Penfield Security Supervisor
Longtime Town of Penfield staff member Steve Campione has a new position with the Town after recently being named Security Supervisor. Campione formally began the job at the end of November. Since 1995, Campione has worked for the Town of Penfield in various capacities, most recently with the Department of...
wellsvillesun.com
Exploring the Western NY Wilds: Losing the stories told by beech trees
I write about nature in Allegany County and spend many a weekend here, but my real home is in Niagara County, in a place called Gasport, which is located along the Erie Canal. The Erie Canal towpath (now known as the Canalway Trail) was once the interstate for itinerant workers (hoboes) who traveled from town to town in search of their next farming or handyman gig. While doing so, they frequently stopped at my family’s farm, which butts up to the canal. It was an attractive spot to set up camp because of the fresh water they could drink from a brook that runs through our woods, the same brook from which they ignited gas that bubbles from it for cooking their dinner (there is a reason it’s called GASport).
NewsChannel 36
Car Accident in Hanover Square Leaves Woman with Minor Injuries
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) - A car accident in Hanover Square near the First National Bank Building in Horseheads on Thursday sent a woman to the hospital for injuries. The car suffered side damage with the airbag deployed. The car also knocked over a park bench and crews were working to remove the debris from the accident.
Webster resident arraigned in connection to June 2022 hit-and-run
The Rochester Police Department announced the arrest of a Webster resident for her involvement in regard to a June 2022 incident where a pedestrian was killed in a Rochester hit-and-run near Culver Rd.
Iconic Home Supply Chain Closing 115 Stores Including 3 In Upstate NY
Chances are you have some of this legendary store's products in your home right now. With progress comes many great things that do make life easier. For example, the convenience of online shopping and huge big box stores like Walmart do make life easier in many ways. That said, with progress, sometimes the businesses we have relied on for years and that served us so well become a casualty of that progress.
Chemung County Sheriff Road Patrol Captain retires after 23 years
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office said goodbye to a longtime deputy who has been with the department for more than 20 years. Captain Matthew R. Stevens retired from the Sheriff’s Office on January 3, 2023 after serving for 23 years. Members from the department joined together in front of the Justice […]
wrfalp.com
WNY Land Conservancy Purchase 185 Acre Forest in Cattaraugus County
The Western New York Land Conservancy has announced that it has officially purchased a 185-acre forest in Cattaraugus County. The forest, named the Janet Gallogly Allegany Wildlands, is located near Allegany State Park. It is home to a rich diversity of plants and animals. Although it is not yet open...
NewsChannel 36
Schuyler Co. Fire Departments lend a helping hand in Buffalo
SCHUYLER CO. N.Y. (WENY) -- The Montour Falls, Watkins Glen, Odessa, and Hector Fire Departments had crews travel to Erie County starting Christmas weekend to assist in emergency response efforts. The support was requested to help those affected by the historic blizzard in Buffalo that killed over 30 people. “It...
WETM
New global restaurant opens in Watkins Glen
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – A new restaurant is serving up foods from all over the world, here in the Southern Tier. The “Pangea Global Teahouse” celebrated its grand opening January 5th. It’s located on 221 North Franklin Street inside the former Watkins State Bank. On the menu, at least 30 different teas and a variety of international dishes, including Chinese, Japanese, French and British cuisine.
NewsChannel 36
Elmira Heights Police Department Welcomes First Female Officer
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, NY (WENY) -- Margaret Smith made history in 2010 , becoming the first elected female mayor of Elmira Heights. On Tuesday night, she stood beside 20-year-old Hailey Fierro, as she took oath to become the first female officer of Elmira Heights. A resident of Elmira Heights, Hailey Fierro...
Popular Department Store Returning to the Capital Region?
There is something special about nostalgia. Maybe the thought of days gone by remind us of a freedom we don't feel we have today. Hearing a song, for example, that came out decades ago can take you back to a simpler time in just a few seconds. What if I told you that you might be able to relive a piece of your past?
WETM
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Mary Miner
Mary Miner is wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. Miner has violated her probation. Miner was convicted of falsifying business records. Miner is 42 years old. Miner has brown hair and blue eyes. Miner is 5’3″ tall and weighs 180 pounds. The last known address for...
State Police continue to look for missing Tioga County man
Reprinted with permission from FNN Tioga County, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are still looking for 26-year-old Roger Hurd of Farmington Township who has been reported missing by his family. Police were already trying to serve a 302 warrant on Hurd on Monday, Jan. 2, after comments he made to his ex-girlfriend in relation to harming himself. A 302 warrant is an involuntary commitment (an application for emergency evaluation and...
wellsvillesun.com
IN CUSTODY: Suspect with weapon wanted in Andover, Wellsville area at St. James Mercy Hospital in Hornell
The suspect has been captured and is at St. James Mercy Hospital in Hornell (file photo from JMH). Police have confirmed to the Sun the man wanted from an incident on Tuesday night which caused a shelter-in-place for residents of Elm Valley is in custody. After 1 p.m., the man...
4 Creepy ‘Tunnels’ Found in Western New York
Wow, this looks really creepy at first. What do you think these are? You are walking in the woods on a hike and come across four 'tunnel-like' structures that look like they have been there for hundreds of years. Bob Szatkowski and his daughter were hiking when they came across these 4 'tunnels' that were in the middle of NOWHERE in Batavia. All four or they are side by side with bricks in a perfect half-moon structure, but it looks like they have been abandoned. Have you ever seen this before? What do you think these are?
lifeinthefingerlakes.com
Graces Protect Key Corner on Nations Road in Geneseo
Brothers Eric and Jeremy Grace have permanently protected 49 acres of land along Nations Road in Geneseo by working with Genesee Valley Conservancy to place a conservation easement on the property. This is the second phase of an effort that began in 2014 when the Graces donated an easement on...
Police officer shoots, kills Open Door Mission guest armed with knife in Rochester
West Main Street from Washington to Broad Street is closed while police investigate.
wesb.com
Delevan Woman/Wellsville Man Charged in Allegany Shoplifting
A Delevan woman and a Wellsville man were charged in an Allegany shoplifting case Thursday. New York State Police charged 42-year-old Donald E. Brundage and 33-year-old Michelle L. Perrington with petit larceny. Both were issued appearance tickets and scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
WETM
Pa. State Police searching for missing person
Correctional officers injured during inmate fights …. Correctional officers injured during inmate fights in Elmira and Five Points. Health experts weigh in on Damar Hamlin’s injury. Health experts weigh in on Damar Hamlin's injury. Family Life Networks buys ’94 Rock’ WLVY in Elmira. Family Life Networks buys...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Broome County Residents Arrested in Elmira
Two people from Broome County were arrested in Elmira on New Year's Day. According to the Elmira Police Department, a vehicle that was believed to have been involved in a recent shooting was observed and a traffic stop was attempted. The vehicle stopped on Jacob Rhode Drive and the passenger...
