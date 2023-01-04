Read full article on original website
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: Thefts; suicidal threats; welfare checks and slew of domestic disputes
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Dec. 22 – 29, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into four parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Dispute – North...
Man arrested for allegedly shooting into car, killing one, injuring another: Clayton County deputies
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County deputies arrested a man they believe killed one person and injured another at a Riverdale apartment complex back in 2021. Daniel Allen was arrested in Newnan after he was believed to have shot into a car filled with people at The Life at Pine Grove Apartments in Riverdale.
Teen arrested, charged with stabbing co-worker at SE Atlanta Cook Out
One day after police shared photos of two suspects wanted on aggravated assault charges related to a stabbing at a southeast Atlanta Cook Out last month, one suspect turned herself in to authorities.
douglasnow.com
Stone Mountain woman arrested for allegedly supplying cell phone, drugs to Coffee Correctional inmate
Najama Omar, 31, has been arrested by the Georgia Department of Corrections for allegedly providing an inmate with contraband at Coffee Correctional Facility. A copy of an arrest warrant for Omar, a resident of Stone Mountain, states that she unlawfully and illegally provided an inmate at the prison with marijuana and cell phones. According to the document, the offense occurred between the dates of December 27 and December 28.
Cookout employee accused of stabbing co-worker turns herself in, police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta police say a teenager is in jail after multiple people accused her of stabbing a co-worker on the job last month. Kenya Pierce, 17, turned herself into Fulton County Jail Wednesday. Police believe Pierce stabbed a co-worker at the Cookout fast food restaurant where she worked...
Employee arrested for trying to sneak drugs into Fulton County Jail
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — After just a month on the job, a contracted employee at the Fulton County Jail is finding herself being held there. Officials with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office says Ebonee Grant was arrested for trying to hide marijuana and tobacco as she came into the jail for her shift.
From feces-filled floors to multiple stabbings, Clayton County Jail inmate fearful over alleged conditions
JONESBORO, Ga. — Sleeping on feces and urine-filled floors, living without heat, and witnessing violence --- those are some of the allegations surfacing about the Clayton County Jail. The girlfriend of a current inmate reached out to 11Alive with concerns about his safety. The inmate's girlfriend sent 11Alive a...
Teen wanted throughout metro area arrested after police chase in stolen car in East Point
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — East Point’s most wanted person has been arrested. The East Point Police Department said 19-year-old Matthew Gaskins was wanted, and being investigated, by several jurisdictions in the metro area. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Just to name a few,...
Domestic dispute leads to man killing his partner in Clayton County, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A woman is dead and leaves behind children after she was shot during a domestic dispute with her partner, Clayton County police say. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Dec. 30 just after 10 a.m., CCPD officers responded to the...
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: Truck and trailer taken from Walmart DC; gift cards stolen from vehicle; stolen phone recovered
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Dec. 22 – 29, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into four parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Area check –...
NE Ga police blotter: forgery arrest in Athens, murder arrest in Bowman
A Jackson County man is arrested on forgery charges in Athens: Jason Williamson is 38 years old, from Nicholson. Athens-Clarke County Police say he was caught with dozens of pieces of stolen mail and several forged checks. Williamson was arrested at a bank in downtown Athens, where he was allegedly trying to cash some of those checks.
accesswdun.com
Gainesville woman charged after November wreck in Hall County
A Gainesville woman was arrested Tuesday morning in connection with a November single-vehicle wreck in Hall County that left both the woman and her passenger with injuries. According to a press release from the Hall County Sheriff's Office, Samantha Elizabeth Ballinger, 29, faces a variety of charges including serious injury by vehicle, a felony, as well as DUI.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Woman arrested for attempting to smuggle contraband into Fulton County Jail
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman has been arrested for trying to smuggle marijuana and tobacco into Fulton County Jail. Ebonee Grant was a medical assistant at the jail. She was detained after a security checkpoint detected the “strong smell of marijuana” and found the marijuana and tobacco on Grant. She had worked at the jail for about a month.
Hampton police searching for white SUV suspected in pedestrian hit-and-run
Police are searching for the driver of a white SUV suspected in a hit-and-run accident that left a Hampton woman seriously injured Monday night.
fox5atlanta.com
3 arrested for robbing Coweta County delivery driver of cargo
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - A delivery truck driver was accosted by three men during an early morning run in Coweta County. The men told the driver they wanted his cargo. The armed robbery was caught on camera. It was 7:30 in the morning and the driver was on his normal...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Police search for shooters who killed a grandmother cashing in a lottery ticket
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Wednesday, Lashunder Edge would have turned 65 years old. But almost one year ago, she got caught in the crossfire of a drive-by shooting in southeast Atlanta. Edge’s niece Carletta Ford tells Atlanta News First her aunt was walking to a gas station...
Monroe Local News
18 Fatalities in Georgia during New Year’s DayHoliday Travel Period
Two fatalities were in Gwinnett County – none in Walton County. (ATLANTA, GA) – – Traffic crashes across Georgia during the New Year’s Day holiday travel period resulted in 18 deaths resulting from 16 crashes. This year’s 78-hour holiday travel period began Friday, December 30, at 6:00 p.m., and ended Monday, January 2, at 11:59 p.m.
smokesignalsnews.com
79 Arrests reported during December
There was no respite for the police departments during December as the number of reported arrests surged to 79. Pickens Sheriff’s Office accounted for 57 arrests, Jasper Police Department had 11, Georgia State Patrol at Jasper netted five, while Dawson and Gilmer counties each had one. The Cherokee Multiagency Narcotics Squad made four arrests the evening of December 14:
fox5atlanta.com
Video shows officers, troopers chasing one of East Point's most wanted
EAST POINT, Ga. - A 19-year-old Georgia man is facing multiple felony charges after being arrested following a wild chase through East Point on Monday morning. The East Point police released a composite video showing a stolen Jeep Grand Cherokee flee officers through the streets. It started around 10:35 a.m....
Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash with Atlanta school bus, police say
A motorcycle and school bus collided along a busy road in northwest Atlanta early Thursday morning, according to officials.
