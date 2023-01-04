ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loganville, GA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

douglasnow.com

Stone Mountain woman arrested for allegedly supplying cell phone, drugs to Coffee Correctional inmate

Najama Omar, 31, has been arrested by the Georgia Department of Corrections for allegedly providing an inmate with contraband at Coffee Correctional Facility. A copy of an arrest warrant for Omar, a resident of Stone Mountain, states that she unlawfully and illegally provided an inmate at the prison with marijuana and cell phones. According to the document, the offense occurred between the dates of December 27 and December 28.
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA
WGAU

NE Ga police blotter: forgery arrest in Athens, murder arrest in Bowman

A Jackson County man is arrested on forgery charges in Athens: Jason Williamson is 38 years old, from Nicholson. Athens-Clarke County Police say he was caught with dozens of pieces of stolen mail and several forged checks. Williamson was arrested at a bank in downtown Athens, where he was allegedly trying to cash some of those checks.
ATHENS, GA
accesswdun.com

Gainesville woman charged after November wreck in Hall County

A Gainesville woman was arrested Tuesday morning in connection with a November single-vehicle wreck in Hall County that left both the woman and her passenger with injuries. According to a press release from the Hall County Sheriff's Office, Samantha Elizabeth Ballinger, 29, faces a variety of charges including serious injury by vehicle, a felony, as well as DUI.
HALL COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Woman arrested for attempting to smuggle contraband into Fulton County Jail

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman has been arrested for trying to smuggle marijuana and tobacco into Fulton County Jail. Ebonee Grant was a medical assistant at the jail. She was detained after a security checkpoint detected the “strong smell of marijuana” and found the marijuana and tobacco on Grant. She had worked at the jail for about a month.
ATLANTA, GA
Monroe Local News

18 Fatalities in Georgia during New Year’s DayHoliday Travel Period

Two fatalities were in Gwinnett County – none in Walton County. (ATLANTA, GA) – – Traffic crashes across Georgia during the New Year’s Day holiday travel period resulted in 18 deaths resulting from 16 crashes. This year’s 78-hour holiday travel period began Friday, December 30, at 6:00 p.m., and ended Monday, January 2, at 11:59 p.m.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
smokesignalsnews.com

79 Arrests reported during December

There was no respite for the police departments during December as the number of reported arrests surged to 79. Pickens Sheriff’s Office accounted for 57 arrests, Jasper Police Department had 11, Georgia State Patrol at Jasper netted five, while Dawson and Gilmer counties each had one. The Cherokee Multiagency Narcotics Squad made four arrests the evening of December 14:
JASPER, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Video shows officers, troopers chasing one of East Point's most wanted

EAST POINT, Ga. - A 19-year-old Georgia man is facing multiple felony charges after being arrested following a wild chase through East Point on Monday morning. The East Point police released a composite video showing a stolen Jeep Grand Cherokee flee officers through the streets. It started around 10:35 a.m....
EAST POINT, GA

