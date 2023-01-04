ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Mark Rozzi elected as Pennsylvania’s Speaker of the House

By Brett Balicki
YourErie
YourErie
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lFPcv_0k2a5prV00

State Rep. Mark Rozzi, D-Berks, was elected as Speaker of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives on Tuesday, according to a release.

“I’m proud to say that I’ve served the residents of the 126th Legislative District for the last decade, and I’m humbled to now serve every Pennsylvanian,” Rozzi said. “As speaker, my goal is to remain nonpartisan in order to deliver a sense of unity within the legislature. It’s past time that we work together and restore trust in the people’s House.”

Erie County Council select 2023 chairman and co-chair

Rozzi affirmed in the release that while at the rostrum, typical politics and the division they subsequently create will have no place in the House chamber. He added that his top priority as speaker is to put people over politics and remove instances of hyper-partisanship.

“Sometimes Republicans will win, and sometimes Democrats will win, and that is fine, so long as the beneficiaries are the people of this commonwealth,” he said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Local elected officials react to PA Speaker of the House election

As the Pennsylvania House of Representatives elects a speaker of the House, we heard reactions from local state representatives to this surprise vote. Democrats and republicans are hopeful the new speaker will advocate for both parties, the new speaker promised to govern as an independent. Democrat Representative Mark Rozzi was elected speaker by a vote […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

State Sen. Michele Brooks sworn in for a third term

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — State Sen. Michele Brooks (R-50) took the oath of office on Tuesday to begin the 2023-24 legislative session in the state Senate. Brooks represents the 50th District. In an announcement from her office, Brooks said it’s an honor to serve her constituents and added that she’s ready for a third term in office. […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
State College

Democrats and a Handful of Republicans Picked the Pennsylvania House’s New Speaker

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania House Democrats and a handful of Republicans joined together Tuesday to pick the chamber’s new speaker — but not the person most expected. State Rep. Mark Rozzi of Berks County, a survivor of childhood sexual abuse who has pushed for the creation of a civil window to bring lawsuits against abusers, was named presiding officer with 115 votes. All Democrats voted for Rozzi, as did 16 Republicans including those in leadership.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Senator Casey announces cancer diagnosis

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — On Jan. 5, U.S. Senator Bob Casey announced that he has been diagnosed with cancer. Cases said he was diagnosed with prostate cancer in December 2022. “While this news came as a shock, I can report that I have an excellent prognosis, as well as the benefit of exceptional medical care and the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

John Fetterman sworn in as Pennsylvania’s newest U.S. Senator

WASHINGTON (WHTM) — Former Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman was formally sworn in as Pennsylvania’s newest U.S. Senator on Tuesday. Fetterman, a Democrat from Allegheny County, received 51.25% of the vote in November’s general election to defeat Republican Mehmet Oz, who received 46.33%. More than 2.7 million votes were cast for Fetterman, about 40,000 votes […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

New laws to take effect in PA for 2023

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — With a New Year comes new laws for Pennsylvanians. A handful of those new laws take effect Monday, January 2. From legalizing the testing of driverless vehicles, to decriminalizing fentanyl testing strips. Multiple new laws are already in effect and many of them are a part of the 66 bills signed […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

Rep. Pickett announces run for Pa. House Speaker

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WETM) – Tina Pickett (R), the State Representative for Pennsylvania’s 110th District (which includes part of Bradford County), is running to be the Commonwealth’s first Speaker of the House. In a letter to her House colleagues dated December 30, 2022, Pickett asked for their support in an election for House Speaker that’s supposed […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wisr680.com

New State Rep. Scialabba To Take Oath Monday

Butler County’s newest state representative will take the oath of office on Monday. Republican Stephenie Scialabba will be sworn-in at noon as the representative for Pennsylvania’s 12th District, which includes Cranberry Township, Zelienople, and Adams Township. Scialabba takes over for longtime State Representative Daryl Metcalfe, who served the...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Pa. House bill would hit electric, plug-in hybrid drivers with mileage fees | Thursday Coffee

One of the better developments for a healthy environment in recent years has been the increasing popularity of all-electric and hybrid vehicles. But they’ve proven a headache for states’ bottom lines, as these high-mileage and fuel-efficient vehicles have taken a bite out of the gas tax revenue that states, including Pennsylvania, rely on to pay […] The post Pa. House bill would hit electric, plug-in hybrid drivers with mileage fees | Thursday Coffee appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Hamlin’s hometown; best cheesesteaks; replacement restaurant: Good Morning, Pennsylvania

What you need to know today, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. High: 58; Low: 40. Cloudy. Republican Kevin McCarthy tried again, and failed, yesterday to become speaker of the U.S. House. With Pennsylvania’s Scott Perry in a rebellion against him, McCarthy fell short despite six votes over two days. In Pa., the new House speaker says he’s going to be “independent.” Our John Baer wonders what that’ll be mean for residents.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Pa. Farm Show 2023 food court to open a day early with free parking

The 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show officially kicks off Jan. 7, but the food court opens a day early. Visitors can preview all of the tasty offerings, from potato doughnuts and deep-fried mushrooms to milkshakes and apple dumplings from noon to 9 p.m. Jan. 6. As a bonus, parking is free during this sneak peek at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex & Expo Center in Harrisburg.
HARRISBURG, PA
YourErie

YourErie

19K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy