Read full article on original website
Related
scvnews.com
Jan. 12: Arts Commission Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Jan. 12, at 6 p.m. Items on the agenda include the Old Town Newhall Mural Project Proposal and the 2023 Arts Grants Program. The full agenda is available below. The meeting will be held on the 1st Floor of...
scvnews.com
Stevenson Ranch Resident Among First Peace Corps Volunteers to Return to Service Overseas
“I’ve always wanted to live internationally and to experience a different culture. I also love teaching and helping others,” said Bruns. “I hope to make many amazing friendships, make a positive impact in my community, and improve my skills as an educator. I am most looking forward to working with children and eating delicious Thai food!”
scvnews.com
Community Invited to West Creek Park’s Inclusive Play Area Ribbon Cutting
The second of its kind in the City of Santa Clarita, a new Inclusive Play Area at West Creek Park, is set to welcome parkgoers of all ages! The Santa Clarita City Council invites community members to a special ribbon-cutting ceremony for the City’s newest addition on Thursday, Jan. 12, at 9:30 a.m., at West Creek Park, located at 24247 Village Circle.
Mayor Bass' housing program focusing on encampments launches in Venice
A program announced by Mayor Karen Bass in an effort to provide housing for people living in encampments is being implemented in Venice, officials announced.
scvnews.com
Changes Coming to City’s Waste Hauler, Organics Recycling
Two big changes are coming up for residents of the city of Santa Clarita, with a new residential waste hauler and state-mandated organics recycling beginning July 1, 2023. With the City’s current agreements for residential and commercial waste hauling set to expire, the City awarded Burrtec Waste Industries the new waste services franchise agreement for all residential and commercial waste services in the City with service beginning on July 1, 2023.
Santa Monica Daily Press
New outreach to Venice’s homeless population
The newly launched Inside Safe program from Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has reached Venice with new outreach programs to get people off the streets and into housing. On her first day as mayor of Los Angeles, Bass declared a state of emergency on homelessness. She vowed to get people housed and more housing built so that residents can see a real difference, which she said hasn’t been visible despite billions spent on programs to curb homelessness, including $1.2 billion in the current city budget.
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org
Irvine Continues to Put the City’s Taxpayers & Electricity Ratepayers at Financial Risk
In 2020, OCPA was established by the Irvine City Council. Over the next two years, $7.7 million in Irvine taxpayer money was provided to the agency to cover start-up costs. None of the other member cities (Huntington Beach, Fullerton, and Buena Park) or the County of Orange were asked to contribute.
pasadenanow.com
California Apartment Association to File Measure H Rent Control Injunction Next Week
A spokesperson with the California Apartment Association (CAA) told Pasadena Now on Wednesday that lawyers for the group will soon file an injunction to stop a rent control initiative. Measure H would roll back rents to May 2021 levels at some buildings and establish a rental board made up of...
scvnews.com
City Announces Santa Clarita Lifeguard Tryout Dates
Do you like swimming, working outside and giving back to the community? If you do, consider applying to become a lifeguard with the city of Santa Clarita! There are eight different pools in the City, which need staff to accommodate the popular summer aquatics programming. Interested applicants must be 16-years-old...
spectrumnews1.com
Turning General Hospital into affordable housing
Los Angeles’ General Hospital was once the crown jewel of LA County’s medical system and the iconic backdrop for one of TV’s longest-running daytime soap operas. But, for over a decade, the medical complex has stood vacant. Now, there are plans to breathe new life into the abandoned hospital. LA Times senior writer Doug Smith joined Lisa McRee on “LA Times Today” to share the county’s plans.
LAC+USC Medical Center officials seeking help identifying patient
Health officials are seeking public assistance in locating an unidentified patient at Los Angeles County + USC Medical Center. According to the hospital, the man has been a patient under their care for four days, though no one knows who he is. They say that the patient is between 35 and 45 years old, and is described as 5'9" tall, weighing around 175 pounds. He has brown hair and greenish-brown eyes, along with a black tattoo of two demons and a lion on his right arm. Anyone with information on the patient's identity is urged to contact the Department of Social Work at (323) 409-4317 or (323) 409-3134.
pasadenanow.com
Rent Control, Housing Advocates Stage ‘People’s Rose Parade’
Housing and rent control advocates staged their own ‘People’s Rose Parade’ Monday in an organized march trailing the official 2023 Rose Parade floats and entrants down Colorado Boulevard. The group — brightly clad in red and white and holding a wide banner that said “Affordable Housing Now!”...
capitalandmain.com
Will Karen Bass’ Laser Focus on Tackling Homelessness Have a Cost?
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass made her top priority clear by her first action in office: declaring a homeless state of emergency. This week, she launched a program to move people living on the streets in tents into hotel and motel rooms. Capital & Main spoke with University of Southern...
westsidetoday.com
Culver City’s Police Chief Stepping Down
Manuel Cid to leave Culver City to head the Glendale Police Department. Culver City’s police chief is stepping down from his role to lead another Southern California city’s police department. On December 27, Culver City Police Department (CCPD) Chief Manuel Cid announced he was stepping down from the...
scvnews.com
Thursday COVID Roundup: 88 New SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday no additional deaths and 88 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with 28 additional deaths and 3,602 new cases countywide. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 34,783, county case totals to 3,644,850 and Santa Clarita...
blackchronicle.com
New Mayor of Los Angeles Declares Homelessness a Crisis
New Mayor of Los Angeles Declares Homelessness a Crisis. LOS ANGELES–Karen Bass was sworn in as the first female mayor of Los Angeles and vowed to build consensus among elected leaders as Angelenos contend with racial tensions, surging homelessness and a new rise in coronavirus cases. Vice President Kamala...
Former LA City Councilman Joe Buscaino Joins Lobbying Firm
Former Los Angeles City Councilman Joe Buscaino is trading his seat at the horseshoe for one at the lobbying table, it was announced Tuesday.
scvnews.com
Providence Holy Cross Medical Center Earns Global Recognition for Highest Quality Stroke Care
Providence Holy Cross Medical Center has been certified as a Comprehensive Stroke Center by DNV GL – Healthcare, the international gold standard in recognizing the highest level of treatment for complex stroke cases. The Mission Hills hospital’s stroke program has long been recognized by Los Angeles County emergency medical...
scvnews.com
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Santa Clarita Records Two New Deaths Over Holiday Weekend
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 62 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 6,935 new cases countywide from the holiday weekend and 217 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, since Friday. This new data brings Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 96,735 since March of 2020. Two...
Judge narrows scope of Rick Caruso deposition by insurer's attorneys
A judge has narrowed his previous order that former mayoral candidate Rick Caruso sit for a deposition as part of an insurance company’s defense of a lawsuit brought by companies owned by the billionaire businessman.
Comments / 0