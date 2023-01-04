ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
scvnews.com

Jan. 12: Arts Commission Regular Meeting

The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Jan. 12, at 6 p.m. Items on the agenda include the Old Town Newhall Mural Project Proposal and the 2023 Arts Grants Program. The full agenda is available below. The meeting will be held on the 1st Floor of...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
scvnews.com

Community Invited to West Creek Park’s Inclusive Play Area Ribbon Cutting

The second of its kind in the City of Santa Clarita, a new Inclusive Play Area at West Creek Park, is set to welcome parkgoers of all ages! The Santa Clarita City Council invites community members to a special ribbon-cutting ceremony for the City’s newest addition on Thursday, Jan. 12, at 9:30 a.m., at West Creek Park, located at 24247 Village Circle.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
scvnews.com

Changes Coming to City’s Waste Hauler, Organics Recycling

Two big changes are coming up for residents of the city of Santa Clarita, with a new residential waste hauler and state-mandated organics recycling beginning July 1, 2023. With the City’s current agreements for residential and commercial waste hauling set to expire, the City awarded Burrtec Waste Industries the new waste services franchise agreement for all residential and commercial waste services in the City with service beginning on July 1, 2023.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

New outreach to Venice’s homeless population

The newly launched Inside Safe program from Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has reached Venice with new outreach programs to get people off the streets and into housing. On her first day as mayor of Los Angeles, Bass declared a state of emergency on homelessness. She vowed to get people housed and more housing built so that residents can see a real difference, which she said hasn’t been visible despite billions spent on programs to curb homelessness, including $1.2 billion in the current city budget.
LOS ANGELES, CA
scvnews.com

City Announces Santa Clarita Lifeguard Tryout Dates

Do you like swimming, working outside and giving back to the community? If you do, consider applying to become a lifeguard with the city of Santa Clarita! There are eight different pools in the City, which need staff to accommodate the popular summer aquatics programming. Interested applicants must be 16-years-old...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Turning General Hospital into affordable housing

Los Angeles’ General Hospital was once the crown jewel of LA County’s medical system and the iconic backdrop for one of TV’s longest-running daytime soap operas. But, for over a decade, the medical complex has stood vacant. Now, there are plans to breathe new life into the abandoned hospital. LA Times senior writer Doug Smith joined Lisa McRee on “LA Times Today” to share the county’s plans.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

LAC+USC Medical Center officials seeking help identifying patient

Health officials are seeking public assistance in locating an unidentified patient at Los Angeles County + USC Medical Center. According to the hospital, the man has been a patient under their care for four days, though no one knows who he is. They say that the patient is between 35 and 45 years old, and is described as 5'9" tall, weighing around 175 pounds. He has brown hair and greenish-brown eyes, along with a black tattoo of two demons and a lion on his right arm. Anyone with information on the patient's identity is urged to contact the Department of Social Work at (323) 409-4317 or (323) 409-3134.
LOS ANGELES, CA
pasadenanow.com

Rent Control, Housing Advocates Stage ‘People’s Rose Parade’

Housing and rent control advocates staged their own ‘People’s Rose Parade’ Monday in an organized march trailing the official 2023 Rose Parade floats and entrants down Colorado Boulevard. The group — brightly clad in red and white and holding a wide banner that said “Affordable Housing Now!”...
PASADENA, CA
westsidetoday.com

Culver City’s Police Chief Stepping Down

Manuel Cid to leave Culver City to head the Glendale Police Department. Culver City’s police chief is stepping down from his role to lead another Southern California city’s police department. On December 27, Culver City Police Department (CCPD) Chief Manuel Cid announced he was stepping down from the...
CULVER CITY, CA
scvnews.com

Thursday COVID Roundup: 88 New SCV Cases

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday no additional deaths and 88 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with 28 additional deaths and 3,602 new cases countywide. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 34,783, county case totals to 3,644,850 and Santa Clarita...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
blackchronicle.com

New Mayor of Los Angeles Declares Homelessness a Crisis

New Mayor of Los Angeles Declares Homelessness a Crisis. LOS ANGELES–Karen Bass was sworn in as the first female mayor of Los Angeles and vowed to build consensus among elected leaders as Angelenos contend with racial tensions, surging homelessness and a new rise in coronavirus cases. Vice President Kamala...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy