Waco, TX

KCEN

Baylor transfer Dre'una Edwards calls for waiver from Kentucky

WACO, Texas — Since April of 2022, Baylor University has been awaiting a waiver for transfer Dre'una Edwards and Thursday, she released a statement. Edwards called on social media for Kentucky women's basketball coach Kyra Elza to sign a waiver for immediate eligibility for her to play at Baylor.
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

Land Grab in Norman

Norman, Oklahoma-- Jaden Owens fielded the outlet pass and began the fast break with five seconds left in the third quarter. The senior took her time, penetrated and then rocketed a pass to junior Sarah Andrews for a corner three to beat the buzzer. The triple gave No. 23 Baylor (11-3, 2-0 Big 12) a 57-45 lead over No. 17 Oklahoma (11-2, 1-1 Big 12) entering the fourth quarter.
NORMAN, OK
heartlandcollegesports.com

Oklahoma Makes Top Three for Top Transfer DL Davon Sears Jr.

The Oklahoma Sooners could certainly use some help along the defensive line after struggling there in 2022, and it appears that they are making a push for one of the top transfer defensive linemen in the portal. Davon Sears Jr., who just wrapped up the 2022 season at Texas State,...
NORMAN, OK
stormininnorman.com

Lincoln Riley now 0-3 in bowl games with Heisman winner

That roar of satisfaction you could hear coming out of Norman, Oklahoma, around 4 p.m. on Monday was in response to the way USC ended its first season under head coach Lincoln Riley. Tulane, champions of the Group of Five American Athletic Conference, came from 15 points down late in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Gatesville Messenger

Gatesville mourns the passing of a legend

A man considered by many to be a hometown hero recently passed away at the age of 91. Cotton Davidson, a descendant of generations of the Davidson family who have resided in Coryell County, passed away on Dec. 23 in Waco. Davidson, a well-known and much respected person in the...
GATESVILLE, TX
KWTX

Classroom Champions: Ellison’s Matthew Moore

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - This week’s Texas Best Chevy Dealers Classroom Champion is Ellison high school senior Matthew Moore. Moore is a football captain, standout track athlete and keeps his grades up. He was on the academic all-state football team. Congrats to Matthew Moore!
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

South Carolina man missing in Waco, says Waco PD

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department is asking for any information on a missing man. Benjamin Stocum was reported to Waco PD as a missing person on Dec. 31, said the department. According to Waco PD, Stocum had lived in Waco until early December of 2022, and was...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Temple woman dead in Belton crash

BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – A woman is dead in a Belton vehicle accident, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Troopers responded at 2:37 p.m. Monday to a multiple vehicle crash on Interstate 14 in Belton, at Mile Marker #301. A 2008 Honda Odyssey passenger van – driven by 67-year-old Teresa Ann Strange, of Temple – was traveling eastbound on Interstate 14 in the right lane.
BELTON, TX
fox44news.com

Nine people file for Waco District Four appointment

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Nine people in Waco have submitted applications for the unexpired City Council District Four vacant seat. The filing period for the Council seat closed on Tuesday. The Waco City Council will interview the applicants at a Special City Council meeting on January 10, starting at 8:30 a.m., in the Waco Convention Center’s Bosque Theater.
WACO, TX
KCEN

Waco moms look to reunite missing Jessie doll with its owner

WACO, Texas — A Waco Build-A-Bear Workshop employee took to a local Facebook group in hopes to find the owner of a missing Jessie from Toy Story doll on Dec. 24. The Build-A-Bear employee posted to Waco Moms In The Know Facebook group and said that a young guest had accidentally left the doll behind while building a reindeer, one that she planned for Jessie to ride.
WACO, TX
KCEN

Belton ISD to host job fair for needed positions

BELTON, Texas — Belton ISD is hosting a job fair for multiple positions at the district's Support Services Center at 1220 Huey Drive on Friday, Jan. 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The district says that interviews for custodians, bus drivers, groundskeepers and nutrition service staff will be...
BELTON, TX
KCEN

Gatesville ISD schools to stock Narcan at all campuses

GATESVILLE, Texas — Gatesville Independent School District has taken a new step to ensure its student's safety. According to an announcement by the district, nurses at Gatesville ISD were able to secure Narcan for each campus in the district after applying for a grant, as well as some unassigned Epi-pens.
GATESVILLE, TX
KCEN

KCEN

