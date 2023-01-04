FAMU Athletics announces Camise Patterson as the new softball head coach

TALLAHASSEE, FL ― Florida A&M Athletics Interim Director of Athletics Michael Smith announces Camise Patterson as the sixth head coach of the Rattlers softball program.

"We are happy to announce Camise Patterson as our new softball head coach," said Interim Director of Athletics Michael Smith. "Coach Patterson is a very intelligent person who has prepared herself for this opportunity. She is energetic and poised to build on this storied program's great legacy. She is committed to developing our student-athletes and creating a championship atmosphere."

"First and foremost, I want to thank God, this is an opportunity that many would love to have, and without Him, this would not be possible," said Head Coach Camise Patterson. "Thank you to the administration, the hiring committee, the players, and all who were involved for trusting me to be the person to continue to lead this program. Big shoutout to everyone who has been supportive in my pursuit of this dream; family, friends, coaches, and everyone else. The opportunity to lead a team of multi-talented young ladies is not something I take lightly, and I look forward to jumping right into my first season as the head coach. To the players: ONE TEAM, ONE DREAM! Let's Go, Rattlers!"

Camise Patterson was elevated to head coach after serving as the interim head coach for the summer and fall of 2022. Patterson served on the 2021 and 2022 teams as the assistant coach and helped lead the Rattlers to the SWAC Tournament in their first season in the SWAC with a conference record of 12-12 and an impressive 9-5 home record. Patterson played a critical role in the development of shortstop Destiny Cuevas, who earned All-SWAC First Team honors.

Patterson was also part of legendary Coach Veronica Wiggins' staff from 2016-18 as a volunteer assistant coach and was part of the 2016 MEAC Conference Championship team.

Patterson played and graduated from Campbell University in 2015 with a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology. Patterson played three seasons for the Camels and had a career-high and team-leading 12 home runs in her senior season.

FAMU Athletics announces Garfield Ellenwood II as the new director of Track & Field and Cross Country

FAMU Interim Director of Athletics Michael Smith announces Garfield Ellenwood II as the new Director of Track & Field and Cross Country.

"We are happy to announce Garfield Ellenwood II as our new Director of Track and Field and Cross Country for our men's and women's programs," said Interim Director of Athletics Michael Smith. "Coach Ellenwood has a wealth of knowledge and expertise at the Division I level and beyond. He is committed to improving the quality of our program as well as raising the level of excellence in the classroom, community, and competition."

"I am extremely blessed to have this opportunity to lead this program," said Garfield Ellenwood II. "Florida A&M has a storied history in track and field, and my goal is to return the program to its days of prominence and beyond."

Garfield Ellenwood II joins the Rattlers with 23 years of experience and spent last season at the University of Maryland as the assistant men's and women's track and field coach. Coach Ellenwood led the sprint, hurdle, and jump groups at the University of Maryland, where he led Caleb Dean to a school record in the 60m dash and the #2 all-time performance in the 200m during the indoor season. During the outdoor season, Dean went on to qualify for the NCAA Championship in the 400h, where he earned 2nd team All-American.

Before his stop at Maryland, Ellenwood spent the 2019-21 seasons at Alabama State as the associate head men's and women's track and field coach, in which the Hornets won the 2021 Men's SWAC Indoor Championship and 2021 Women's SWAC Outdoor Championship. In 2021 Ellenwood led Tionna Brown to freshman of the year honors. During the indoor championships, she also broke the SWAC indoor 60m record (7.31).

Throughout his time coaching, Ellenwood has coached and mentored thirteen NCAA Division I first-team All-Americans in sprint and hurdle events and three National Champions, one of which was a three-time champion in the sprint hurdles.

Internationally, Ellenwood has a strong history of leading athletes to Olympic successes. The Tokyo Olympics marked Ellenwood's fifth consecutive Olympics, where he had a competing athlete. Ellenwood guided Christina Clemons to earning her first Olympic experience this summer and set a personal record of 12.51 in the 100 hurdles. Ellenwood also served as Clemons' personal coach as she would become the #7 World ranked hurdler.

In 2016 Ellenwood guided two athletes to the Rio Olympic Games, Ronnie Ash to his first and Jeff Porter to his second Olympic Games (London 2012) in the 110h. In 2015 Ronnie Ash earned a #9 world ranking in the 110h, and Sharika Nelvis earned a #2 world ranking and the fastest time in the world (12.34) in the 100h. Both were 2015 Team USA Beijing World Championship Team members.