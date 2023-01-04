ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Man still hospitalized, in serious condition after hit-skip crash in Akron

By Suzanne Stratford
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yaSMp_0k2a3NNF00

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – A 69-year-old man is fighting for his life after an early morning hit-skip accident in Akron.

Police say the victim was reported laying in the middle of the road at the intersection of E. Cuyahoga Falls Ave. and N. Main Street around 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Officers and EMS responded and transported him to the Summa Health Akron Emergency Department, where doctors discovered multiple serious injuries.

Hopkins intruder shut down radar tower; FAA told police 14 hours later: I-Team

“At the hospital, the doctors confirmed that he had very significant, very severe impact injuries consistent with a motor-vehicle impact,” Lt. Michael Miller. “So we know definitively that the subject was in the roadway in some context or another and he was struck by an unidentified vehicle or driver.”

On Tuesday he remained hospitalized in serious condition and police asked the public for help identifying the driver who struck him and fled.

“We’re urging the community, for those who were in the area at that time who may have seen something, to please reach out to us,” said Lt. Miller.

Barberton councilperson catches camera thieves ‘red-handed’

Investigators have also been scouring the area for surveillance video and they’re processing “car parts” to determine what kind of vehicle hit the victim.

They say the vehicle will have front-end damage and possibly even a “broken windshield.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact investigators with the Akron Police Department’s Hit-Skip Bureau at (330) 375-2508.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whbc.com

Canton Police Have Person of Interest in ‘Missing Motorcyclist Mystery’

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton police say they have a person of interest in the ‘missing motorcyclist mystery’ from last week. Without saying whether that “person” might be the motorcycle operator or the driver of the suspected Chevy Impala that hit it, the Canton Regional Crash Team is making some investigative progress.
CANTON, OH
wtuz.com

Teenager Dies from Gunshot Wound

A 14-year-old boy was taken to several hospitals where he later died due to a gunshot wound. The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from an 11-year-old, who reported that her brother had shot himself in the head. Sheriff Orvis Campbell notes the call was chaotic as...
MINERAL CITY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man who had snow stuffed in mouth during arrest sues

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man who had snow stuffed into his mouth by a police officer during an arrest in Akron has filed an excessive force lawsuit against the city and several officers, claiming his civil rights were violated. Charles Hicks II, 28, seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages in the suit filed […]
AKRON, OH
WFMJ.com

SUV flips on I-680 ramp

One man is the hospital after an overnight crash along a ramp to Interstate 680 in Youngstown. An SUV flipped over on the ramp from Mahoning Avenue to 680 southbound at around midnight. The vehicle went over a guardrail and landed on its roof. Police are still investigating the cause...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WKYC

3 Mercedes-Benz vehicles stolen from Akron dealership, 2 later recovered

AKRON, Ohio — The rash of thefts of high-performance luxury vehicles at Northeast Ohio dealerships continued on Thursday. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According to the Akron Police Department, three 2023 vehicles were stolen...
AKRON, OH
whbc.com

Threat, White Powder Cause Issues in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Employees and others in a number of downtown Akron buildings were forced to evacuate for a time Wednesday morning because of a bomb threat. The Akron Fire Department says a letter was found around 11 a.m. Wednesday at the John F Seiberling...
AKRON, OH
osoblanco.org

Cleveland Firefighter Charged With Voluntary Manslaughter

A random person named Christian Kilburg was shot down at point-blank range due to an arrangement made by his roommate Kevin. On the evening of April 14, the closure was reported, and the case has now disclosed the truth about the occurrence, as additional evidence is being taken into account.
CLEVELAND, OH
Akron Leader Publications

South Side Neighborhood Watch

COVENTRY: Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies and firefighters responded to an explosion that killed a man and destroyed a Long Lake Boulevard house Dec. 22. Neighboring houses sustained damage from the explosion that spewed debris for several blocks. One person was hospitalized and another resident was not home at the time. Officers from the fire marshal’s office and county bomb squad responded and utility workers assessed gas and electric power lines in the neighborhood. The cause was not believed to be a natural gas leak and an investigation was underway.
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

83K+
Followers
15K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy