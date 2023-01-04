Man still hospitalized, in serious condition after hit-skip crash in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – A 69-year-old man is fighting for his life after an early morning hit-skip accident in Akron.

Police say the victim was reported laying in the middle of the road at the intersection of E. Cuyahoga Falls Ave. and N. Main Street around 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Officers and EMS responded and transported him to the Summa Health Akron Emergency Department, where doctors discovered multiple serious injuries.

“At the hospital, the doctors confirmed that he had very significant, very severe impact injuries consistent with a motor-vehicle impact,” Lt. Michael Miller. “So we know definitively that the subject was in the roadway in some context or another and he was struck by an unidentified vehicle or driver.”

On Tuesday he remained hospitalized in serious condition and police asked the public for help identifying the driver who struck him and fled.

“We’re urging the community, for those who were in the area at that time who may have seen something, to please reach out to us,” said Lt. Miller.

Investigators have also been scouring the area for surveillance video and they’re processing “car parts” to determine what kind of vehicle hit the victim.

They say the vehicle will have front-end damage and possibly even a “broken windshield.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact investigators with the Akron Police Department’s Hit-Skip Bureau at (330) 375-2508.

