Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Tornado tears through farms near Gibson City
GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — The National Weather Service confirmed on Wednesday that a part of Ford County southeast of Gibson City was hit by a tornado Tuesday night. Two farmsteads were hit by the tornado, which uprooted trees, damaged the homes and destroyed one outbuilding and farm equipment. The force of the tornado was […]
NWS: At least 6 tornadoes reported in Illinois Tuesday
Five of the tornadoes occurred in central Illinois in or around the city of Decatur, while the sixth touched down near the Ford County community of Gibson City, the weather service said Wednesday.
WCIA
Storm damage wrecks Maroa
MAROA, Ill. (WCIA) — Tuesday’s tornado tore through many areas in Maroa. Illinois Department of Transportation workers spent half the day picking up farm wreckage on U.S. 51. People in the area said the storm was nothing they’ve ever seen or heard before. “I really didn’t hear...
Houses damaged after tornado touches down in Illinois
MAROA, Ill. (WCIA)– The storm may be over, but several homes were damaged, and the aftermath will take days to clean up. “It was crazy,” said Beau Laswell. “It was crazy something that I definitely wouldn’t want to live through it again. Laswell and his family were in their home went things went from […]
Effingham Radio
Tornadoes Cause Damage In Central Illinois
Cleanup is underway after tornadoes hit Central Illinois. Multiple funnel clouds touched down yesterday. Strong winds damaged the old Pla-Mor Lanes bowling alley in Decatur and multiple power lines were down near 22nd St and East Garfield. A grain bin was also damaged on Highway 51 near Maroa. There is no word of any injuries.
Tornado destroys silo, throws debris onto US-51 near Maroa
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — As severe weather and tornado warnings popped up throughout Central Illinois, our Weather Team has been on scene in Macon County to survey the damage. After spotting a tornado near Maroa earlier today, Jacob Dickey drove through the Maroa area on U.S. 51 with the Stormtracker, seeing damage and debris […]
Illinois quick hits: Central Illinois tornadoes confirmed; Portillo's changing pay process for drive-thru
The National Weather Service is confirming at least six tornadoes touched down Tuesday night in central Illinois. Five of the twisters occurred in and around the city of Decatur, and the sixth touched down near Gibson City in Ford County. Scattered damage was reported from both areas. The weather service...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Danville Fire Fighters Called to 102 Illinois Street; 102 South State Street
THE FOLLOWING ARE DANVILLE FIRE DEPARTMENT RELEASES. Danville Fire Fighters responded to a fully involved house fire early this morning on the city’s east side. Firefighters were called out at 1:15 AM to 102 Illinois Street. It is believed that the home was vacant at the time of the...
wmay.com
Tornadoes Pop Up Across Central Illinois
We didn’t have to wait long in 2023 for the first tornadoes of the new year in Central Illinois. Multiple tornado warnings were issued Tuesday as a cold front collided with the warm air that produced near-record-high temperatures around the area, triggering funnel clouds and several reported tornado touchdowns in portions of Sangamon, Christian, Macon, Logan, and DeWitt Counties.
Central Illinois Proud
Bloomington fire responds to oil fire at Beer Nuts
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Fire Department responded to an oil fire at Beer Nuts at approximately 7:21 a.m. Wednesday. According to a Bloomington Fire press release, Firefighters received a call in the kitchen area at the building near Robinson and Washington Streets. Upon arrival, fire crews observed smoke coming out from the roof.
1470 WMBD
Three rescued from fire at Green Valley home
GREEN VALLEY, Ill. – Three people had to be rescued from a home in the Tazewell County community of Green Valley following a fire Tuesday morning. Officials say the fire broke out around 9:30 a.m. near East Main and Barker. 25 News reports an off-duty firefighter saw two children...
arthurgraphic.com
Beautification Project on schedule for Downtown Atwood
Jeff Mercer, Superintendent of Public Works for Village of Atwood, Gingerich Tree Farm representative, and Atwood Village President Bill Fleming discuss the tree planting in downtown Atwood on December 7. Staff Writer. The look of beautiful trees on downtown Main Street in Atwood will continue with the recent planting of...
Update: Danville Zoning Commission approves Special Use Permit for dispensary
Update on 1/5/2023 at 6:45 p.m.: Danville Zoning Administrator Logan Cronk said the Area Planning and Zoning Commission approved the Special Use Permit for Parkway Dispensary LLC, resulting in a final 6-0 vote with 1 absent. The Danville City Council is scheduled to vote on this decision at their Jan. 19 meeting. Original Story: DANVILLE, […]
25newsnow.com
1 person injured as fog causes McLean County crash
MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - Poor visibility due to fog led to a single-vehicle crash Monday morning in eastern McLean County that left one person hurt. The crash involving a box truck was reported about 8:10 a.m. on Illinois Route 9 and 3800 East Road, between Saybrook and Anchor.
25newsnow.com
Vehicle fire shuts down section of I-55 southwest of Bloomington
MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - Illinois State Police say the southbound lanes of Interstate 55, southwest of Bloomington, were closed because of a vehicle fire. First responders were called about 2:25 p.m. The fire happened in the southbound lanes of I-55 near Shirley. Illinois State Police are not providing...
WAND TV
Decatur City Councilman Bill Faber resigns
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur City Councilman Bill Faber has issued his resignation. In a letter, Faber said a city council policy has rendered him a "lame duck." "In light of the city council policy requiring a majority (4) votes to place any item on the agenda for debate; and my becoming a lame duck member because I do not seek re-election, my continued participation as a council member seems pointless. I have served just a few months short of eight years."
fordcountychronicle.com
Paxton Police Blotter: Arrests made for cocaine possession/DUI, warrant, no valid DL
PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:. — Carey M. Barfield, 46, of Paxton, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, possession of a controlled substance and obstructing/resisting a peace officer and was ticketed for expired registration during a traffic stop at 11:31 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, in the area of Ford County roads 200 North and 1850 East, on the city’s west edge. The traffic stop was conducted after Paxton police saw Barfield fail to dim her high-beams when required as she was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Impala with expired registration. Upon approaching the vehicle, police noticed a strong odor of alcohol coming from Barfield, who subsequently submitted to field-sobriety testing, which she allegedly failed. As she was being placed in handcuffs and in a squad car, Barfield allegedly resisted and fought officers. After Barfield arrived at the Ford County Jail, police found in her purse one baggy and one small container containing a combined 6.5 grams of suspected cocaine. Barfield also submitted to a breath test that registered her blood alcohol content (BAC) at 0.129, above the legal limit of 0.08. The car she was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.
Central Illinois Proud
String of burglaries hits Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– Lexington police are working with Illinois State Police and the McLean County Sherriff’s Department to help solve a string of burglaries occurring since the end of 2022. According to the Lexington Facebook page, seven burglaries across three different businesses have been attempted since mid-November. True...
WAND TV
Coroner identifies man killed in Danville fire
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — The Vermilion County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of Friday's fire in the 800 Block of N. Vermilion Street in Danville. Bernard Baker, 72, was declared dead at the scene of the fire on Friday evening. Firefighters were hampered by billowing black smoke...
New Central Illinois representative sworn in ahead of lame duck session
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A temporary legislator has been appointed to fill the 87th district’s vacancy for the next week. Tim Butler, who served as the district’s representative for the area serving Sangamon, Tazwell, Menard and Logan Counties, retired from the General Assembly to become the executive director of the Illinois Railroad Association December 31st. […]
Comments / 0