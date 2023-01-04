ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gibson City, IL

WCIA

Tornado tears through farms near Gibson City

GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — The National Weather Service confirmed on Wednesday that a part of Ford County southeast of Gibson City was hit by a tornado Tuesday night. Two farmsteads were hit by the tornado, which uprooted trees, damaged the homes and destroyed one outbuilding and farm equipment. The force of the tornado was […]
GIBSON CITY, IL
WCIA

Storm damage wrecks Maroa

MAROA, Ill. (WCIA) — Tuesday’s tornado tore through many areas in Maroa. Illinois Department of Transportation workers spent half the day picking up farm wreckage on U.S. 51. People in the area said the storm was nothing they’ve ever seen or heard before. “I really didn’t hear...
MAROA, IL
Effingham Radio

Tornadoes Cause Damage In Central Illinois

Cleanup is underway after tornadoes hit Central Illinois. Multiple funnel clouds touched down yesterday. Strong winds damaged the old Pla-Mor Lanes bowling alley in Decatur and multiple power lines were down near 22nd St and East Garfield. A grain bin was also damaged on Highway 51 near Maroa. There is no word of any injuries.
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Tornado destroys silo, throws debris onto US-51 near Maroa

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — As severe weather and tornado warnings popped up throughout Central Illinois, our Weather Team has been on scene in Macon County to survey the damage. After spotting a tornado near Maroa earlier today, Jacob Dickey drove through the Maroa area on U.S. 51 with the Stormtracker, seeing damage and debris […]
MACON COUNTY, IL
wmay.com

Tornadoes Pop Up Across Central Illinois

We didn’t have to wait long in 2023 for the first tornadoes of the new year in Central Illinois. Multiple tornado warnings were issued Tuesday as a cold front collided with the warm air that produced near-record-high temperatures around the area, triggering funnel clouds and several reported tornado touchdowns in portions of Sangamon, Christian, Macon, Logan, and DeWitt Counties.
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Bloomington fire responds to oil fire at Beer Nuts

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Fire Department responded to an oil fire at Beer Nuts at approximately 7:21 a.m. Wednesday. According to a Bloomington Fire press release, Firefighters received a call in the kitchen area at the building near Robinson and Washington Streets. Upon arrival, fire crews observed smoke coming out from the roof.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
1470 WMBD

Three rescued from fire at Green Valley home

GREEN VALLEY, Ill. – Three people had to be rescued from a home in the Tazewell County community of Green Valley following a fire Tuesday morning. Officials say the fire broke out around 9:30 a.m. near East Main and Barker. 25 News reports an off-duty firefighter saw two children...
GREEN VALLEY, IL
arthurgraphic.com

Beautification Project on schedule for Downtown Atwood

Jeff Mercer, Superintendent of Public Works for Village of Atwood, Gingerich Tree Farm representative, and Atwood Village President Bill Fleming discuss the tree planting in downtown Atwood on December 7. Staff Writer. The look of beautiful trees on downtown Main Street in Atwood will continue with the recent planting of...
ATWOOD, IL
25newsnow.com

1 person injured as fog causes McLean County crash

MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - Poor visibility due to fog led to a single-vehicle crash Monday morning in eastern McLean County that left one person hurt. The crash involving a box truck was reported about 8:10 a.m. on Illinois Route 9 and 3800 East Road, between Saybrook and Anchor.
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
25newsnow.com

Vehicle fire shuts down section of I-55 southwest of Bloomington

MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - Illinois State Police say the southbound lanes of Interstate 55, southwest of Bloomington, were closed because of a vehicle fire. First responders were called about 2:25 p.m. The fire happened in the southbound lanes of I-55 near Shirley. Illinois State Police are not providing...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WAND TV

Decatur City Councilman Bill Faber resigns

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur City Councilman Bill Faber has issued his resignation. In a letter, Faber said a city council policy has rendered him a "lame duck." "In light of the city council policy requiring a majority (4) votes to place any item on the agenda for debate; and my becoming a lame duck member because I do not seek re-election, my continued participation as a council member seems pointless. I have served just a few months short of eight years."
DECATUR, IL
fordcountychronicle.com

Paxton Police Blotter: Arrests made for cocaine possession/DUI, warrant, no valid DL

PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:. — Carey M. Barfield, 46, of Paxton, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, possession of a controlled substance and obstructing/resisting a peace officer and was ticketed for expired registration during a traffic stop at 11:31 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, in the area of Ford County roads 200 North and 1850 East, on the city’s west edge. The traffic stop was conducted after Paxton police saw Barfield fail to dim her high-beams when required as she was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Impala with expired registration. Upon approaching the vehicle, police noticed a strong odor of alcohol coming from Barfield, who subsequently submitted to field-sobriety testing, which she allegedly failed. As she was being placed in handcuffs and in a squad car, Barfield allegedly resisted and fought officers. After Barfield arrived at the Ford County Jail, police found in her purse one baggy and one small container containing a combined 6.5 grams of suspected cocaine. Barfield also submitted to a breath test that registered her blood alcohol content (BAC) at 0.129, above the legal limit of 0.08. The car she was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.
PAXTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

String of burglaries hits Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– Lexington police are working with Illinois State Police and the McLean County Sherriff’s Department to help solve a string of burglaries occurring since the end of 2022. According to the Lexington Facebook page, seven burglaries across three different businesses have been attempted since mid-November. True...
LEXINGTON, IL
WAND TV

Coroner identifies man killed in Danville fire

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — The Vermilion County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of Friday's fire in the 800 Block of N. Vermilion Street in Danville. Bernard Baker, 72, was declared dead at the scene of the fire on Friday evening. Firefighters were hampered by billowing black smoke...
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

New Central Illinois representative sworn in ahead of lame duck session

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A temporary legislator has been appointed to fill the 87th district’s vacancy for the next week. Tim Butler, who served as the district’s representative for the area serving Sangamon, Tazwell, Menard and Logan Counties, retired from the General Assembly to become the executive director of the Illinois Railroad Association December 31st. […]
LOGAN COUNTY, IL

