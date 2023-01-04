ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skagit County, WA

KOMO News

Man arrested in connection to University of Idaho murders booked into Latah County jail

MOSCOW, Idaho — The man accused of killing four University of Idaho students arrived in Moscow, Idaho, on Wednesday for booking. Bryan Kohberger was transported to the Latah County Jail by both Moscow police and Latah County Sheriff's deputies, where he will be housed in his cell with no bond, visitation, or phone calls. His hearing is expected to be on Thursday, Jan. 5, but a specific time is currently unknown.
MOSCOW, ID
KIRO 7 Seattle

Bryan Kohberger, suspect in Idaho murders, booked into Idaho jail

MOSCOW, Idaho — The man accused of murdering four University of Idaho students was back in Idaho and booked into the Latah County Jail, authorities said Wednesday. Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, will face first-degree murder and burglary charges, KREM-TV reported. He is accused of killing Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Avondale, Arizona; Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho. The four students were found in a house Kernodle, Mogen and Goncalves shared with two other roommates, who were unharmed, according to CBS News.
MOSCOW, ID
KOMO News

Man arrested for University of Idaho murders agrees to extradition to face charges

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A criminology graduate student charged in the November slayings of four University of Idaho students agreed Tuesday to be extradited from Pennsylvania, where he was arrested last week, to face charges in Idaho. Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old doctoral student and teaching assistant at Washington State University,...
MOSCOW, ID
idahobusinessreview.com

3 Idaho universities form Innovation Research Alliance

Read More IBR Headlines Boise State University, Idaho State University (ISU) and University of Idaho (U of I) have partnered to form a regional technology and innovation alliance to foster innovation-led economic growth in Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming, according to a recent announcement from Boise State University. Through the Mountains and Plains ...
BOISE, ID
KREM

WSU sends letter to students after Moscow suspect waives extradition

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University's executive vice president sent a letter to students, faculty and staff that are coming back or starting the spring 2023 semester. This comes after the suspect in the University of Idaho students murders waived his right to an extradition hearing on Tuesday. In...
PULLMAN, WA
KTVB

I-84 through eastern Oregon affected by strong winds

ONTARIO, Ore. — Interstate 84 through eastern Oregon is again open in both directions after "extremely high wind conditions" and crashes prompted a closure that lasted through Thursday morning, the Oregon Dept. of Transportation says. ODOT said wind gusts reached 70 miles per hour in some areas, and some...
PENDLETON, OR
yaktrinews.com

Family unsure about Kohberger’s connection to Moscow murder victims

SPOKANE, Wash. — The father of Kaylee Goncalves says the family felt like a weight was lifted when they heard about Bryan Kohberger’s arrest. The arrest came the same day as family and friends gathered to celebrate the lives of Kaylee and Madison Mogen on Friday. “It felt...
MOSCOW, ID
seattlemedium.com

Road Rage Rises In Washington

Washington State Patrol is telling drivers to be safe from road rage by being polite and courteous even if other drivers are not. Their press release also told drivers to signal when changing lanes, avoid eye contact with the angry driver, call police, but don’t pull your car over to do so and control your own anger. This after a number of road rage incidents.
WASHINGTON STATE
webcenterfairbanks.com

Feds reveal alleged motive behind Washington state power grid attacks

TACOMA, Wash. (KPTV/Gray News) - Federal law enforcement authorities have revealed the alleged motives behind attacks on four power substations in Washington state on Christmas Day that left thousands of people without electricity. The four substations that were targeted were the Graham and Elk Plain substations operated by Tacoma Power...
WASHINGTON STATE
KXLY

How police used genealogy to find the Idaho murder suspect

MOSCOW, Idaho — There are many ways to process and find DNA matches, like when police are unable to pin down a suspect. In the University of Idaho murder investigation, police used a process called genealogy, which was also used to find the Golden State killer and a serial rapist from Pullman in a cold case from 18 years ago.
MOSCOW, ID

