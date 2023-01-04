Read full article on original website
Virginia witness videotapes hovering lights in triangle formationRoger MarshVirginia State
Haunted Radford: The disappearing phantomCheryl E PrestonRadford, VA
Haunted Roanoke: Lick Run Woods between 10th Street and Lincoln Terrace Elementary SchoolCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Freeze Your Glass Off Fridays at Mountain Lake Lodge where DIrty Dancing was filmedCheryl E PrestonPembroke, VA
Local park slide is a casualty of the freezing temperaturesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
NRVNews
Buckner, Gary Jack
Gary Jack Buckner, 69, of Radford, passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023. He was preceded in death by his father, Cleven Jack Buckner; and a special brother-in-law, Gary “Billy” Roop. Survivors include his mother, Edna Buckner; brothers and sister-in-law, Audie and Sandy Buckner, and Larry Buckner and...
NRVNews
Davis, Dawn Quesenberry
Dawn Quesenberry Davis, age 57, of Blacksburg died, Monday, January 2, 2023, at University of Virginia Medical Center. She was born in Radford, Virginia on February 28, 1965. She was preceded in death by her father Orie Quesenberry. She is survived by her husband, Jeff Davis; mother, Alma Quesenberry; sons, Chris, Jason, and Anthony; sisters and brothers-in-law, Sandra (Marlene) and Gary, Linda and Jeff, Tracy and Art, Martha, Emily and Ken, Marcie and Larry, Karen and Tim, Dicy and Jonathan; brother, Orie Quesenberry, Jr. and wife Debbie; grandson, Jackson Davis and numerous other family members.
NRVNews
Akers, Joseph Cleveland
Joseph Cleveland Akers, 77, of Christiansburg, passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023. He was a veteran of the U. S. Army having served during the Vietnam War and spent over 20 years in the Reserves. He was owner and operator of A&S Home Repair. Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel and Beulah Akers; brother, Oscar Akers; and sister, Eula Brammer.
NRVNews
Cook, James Lamar
James Lamar Cook, 57 of Narrows, Virginia departed this life on January 1, 2023 at his home. Born September 18, 1965 in Chicago, Illinois he was a son of Johnny and Wanda Humphrey Cook. James lived a full life, loving to cookout, acting as a handyman and carpenter, travelling, or...
NRVNews
Cawley, Edward Franklin
Edward Franklin Cawley, 95 of Pembroke, VA departed this life January 3, 2023 in the care of Carilion Giles Community Hospital. Born May 14, 1927 in Newhall, WV, he was a son of the late Burley and Stella Davis Cawley. Mr. Cawley served first his country, as a staff sergeant...
NRVNews
Hudnall, Shirley McCoy
Shirley Edna McCoy Hudnall of Riner, VA went home to meet her Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ on January 2nd, 2023. She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Shirley E. McCoy and Callie Rebecca Phillips, both formerly of Floyd; foster parents, Lawrence and Louise Bryant of Cheylen, WV; brother, Eddie McCoy; husband, Billy Ray Hudnall; and daughter-in-law, Christie Hudnall.
wfxrtv.com
Two bodies found in Smith Mountain Lake
The Virginia Conservation Police says it has located two bodies in Smith Mountain Lake, where two men went missing on Monday, Jan. 2. The Virginia Conservation Police says it has located two bodies in Smith Mountain Lake, where two men went missing on Monday, Jan. 2. Dealing with Dollars: Quickly...
NRVNews
Selby, Peggy Linkous
Peggy Ann Selby, 79 of Blacksburg, went to join her heavenly Father on Friday, December 30, 2022. Peggy is survived by her daughter, Lourie and Lester Shaver of Blacksburg; sons, Leroy Linkous Jr. of Christiansburg, and Richard Linkous and Robert Croote of Riner; grandchildren, Bridgette Strup and husband Dan, and Amber Linkous; great grandchildren, Georgia and Penelope Strup; sister Lois and Malcom Woolwine; and best friend, Gloria Hilton. She leaves to cherish her memory, several nieces and nephews.
NRVNews
Poff, Rodger Clinton
Rodger Clinton Poff of Check, Virginia went home to be with his Lord and Savior on December 29, 2022. Rodger was born on November 4, 1953 to Clinton and Avis Poff. He is preceded in death by his parents, Clinton and Avis Poff; his sister, Goldie; and his sister-in-law, Lou Poff.
Letter to the Editor: Gavin Haynes
Dear Editor, January 2023 Gavin Haynes was a model student-athlete 20 years ago at Alleghany High School in Covington, Virginia, USA. before he was the same at Emory & Henry college in S.W.Va. He was a highly respected teacher and coach at his high school alma mater before he was exposed. This reminds me of the main character in the movie The Craigslist Killer. It was based on a true story of a 3rd-year medical student. He had everything going for him and yet he threw it all away to commit sex crimes. In the end, he explained that he felt the need to...
NRVNews
NRCC Free Concert on Jan. 14
The music of The Country Boys and Slate Mountain Ramblers will be featured during New River Community College’s Concert Series event on Sat., Jan. 14, 2023. Music will begin at 6 p.m. in 117 Edwards Hall at NRCC in Dublin. The Country Boys have been playing traditional bluegrass and...
NRVNews
Hollingsworth & Vose to Expand
Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Hollingsworth & Vose (H&V), a global manufacturer of advanced materials used in filtration, battery, and industrial applications, will invest $40.2 million to expand its operation in Floyd County. The company will add over 28,000 square feet to its facility at 365 Christiansburg Pike Northeast to accommodate new production equipment to meet increased demand. Virginia successfully competed with Georgia for the project, which will create 25 new jobs.
wfxrtv.com
Southwest Virginia residents concerned about the increase in electric bills; Appalachian Power responds to customers
Concerned customers across Southwest Virginia are demanding answers, after some say their power bills have doubled, even tripled, in this latest billing cycle. Southwest Virginia residents concerned about the …. Concerned customers across Southwest Virginia are demanding answers, after some say their power bills have doubled, even tripled, in this...
cardinalnews.org
Del. Williams found not guilty in assault case brought by Del. March
Del. Wren Williams, R-Patrick County, was acquitted of a misdemeanor assault charge brought by his primary opponent, Del. Marie March, R-Floyd County, on Wednesday in Wythe County. March in September swore out a warrant against Williams, claiming that he had “intentionally pushed/shouldered slammed” into her “in front of a large...
'Mega Millions' Players In Virginia, Maryland Holding On To Uncashed $1M Tickets
The DMV proved to be the place to play “Mega Millions” as two winning $1 million tickets are burning a hole in lottery players’ pockets in Virginia and Maryland to kick off the new year. There was no grand prize-winning $785 million jackpot winner on Tuesday, Jan....
theroanoker.com
40 Under 40: Dr. Zachary Collier
Dr. Zachary Collier, 36 / Assistant Professor, Radford University / President, Collier Research Systems. Salem resident Zachary Collier focuses his research on managing risks in the semiconductor supply chain, which has been especially relevant recently with the global chip shortage and the passage of the CHIPS Act. He has been published in nationally recognized publications such as Newsweek and RealClearPolitics, and has been interviewed and quoted in articles appearing in CNN Business, TechTarget, NewsMax, Consumer Affairs and other trade-related publications as a subject matter expert semiconductor market. He has published over 50 peer-reviewed journal articles, book chapters, and conference papers on topics related to decision modeling, risk analysis and resilience; is a Fellow of the Center for Risk Management of Engineering Systems at University of Virginia; and contributes as a subject matter expert to the development of industry standards through SAE International. He has also helped to organize the Center for Hardware and Embedded Systems Security and Trust (CHEST), where he is a Visiting Scholar. “A community is kind of like a machine — you get out of it what you put into it,” he says. “Everyone living in a community benefits from the community in a number of ways, so I feel like the people living there should try to find creative ways to make it the best place it can be.”
WBTM
Bassett Man Arrested After Breaking In and Attacking a Woman
A Bassett man has been arrested after breaking in and attacking a woman that he was in a relationship with. On Wednesday the Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance at 755 Stultz Rd., Apt. 303, Martinsville, Virginia. Upon arrival, the victim came to the door and spoke...
Virginia witness videotapes hovering lights in triangle formation
Roanoke, VA.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A Virginia witness at Roanoke reported watching and videotaping a hovering object with four orange lights at about 6:01 p.m. on January 2, 2023, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
NRVNews
Jarrells, Billy Wayne
Billy Wayne Jarrells, age 72 of Hiwassee passed away Monday, January 2, 2023 at the Lewis-Gale Medical Center, Salem. Born July 4, 1950 in Pulaski he was the son of the late Roy Leonard Jarrells & Mary Pearl Trail Jarrells. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Darlene Martin Jarrells, son-in-law, Rhondie Ousley, brothers, Ronnie and Jim Jarrells.
NBC Washington
Are You a Millionaire? Check Your Mega Millions Ticket If You Bought It in MD or VA
Some lucky Mega Millions players -- including two who bought their tickets in Maryland and Virginia -- have tickets worth $1 million in their possession. Tickets in Maryland, Virginia and Texas matched five of the winning numbers in Tuesday night's drawing. The numbers were 25, 29, 33, 41 and 44. Those tickets are each worth $1 million.
