Dwayne Johnson Holds Daughters in His Arms While Watching Wife Lauren Hashian Sing the National Anthem
"I could literally feel their proud energy and vibration for their mama singing - they felt it," Dwayne Johnson wrote alongside a video of the special moment Dwayne Johnson is proud of his family. The Jungle Cruise actor posted a heartfelt clip of him holding daughters Jasmine, 6, and Tiana, 4 — whom he shares with Lauren Hashian — while his wife performed the National Anthem on Sunday at SoFi Stadium ahead of the NFL match between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks. Alongside the video he shared...
iheart.com
Watch Jason Aldean & His Wife Brittany Hilariously Prank Call Luke Bryan
Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany, hilariously prank called Luke Bryan. The husband-and-wife duo teamed up on the call to confuse the “Country On” hitmaker. Jason wore a pair of noise-cancelling headphones and Brittany, trying to hold back laughter, listened to everything Bryan said on speakerphone and whispered to Jason — who seemed to have no idea what Bryan said on the call — how he should respond. Jason caught on to some of Brittany’s cues, but ended up misreading a few of her suggestions throughout the call (which was even funnier to Brittany).
Todd, Julie Chrisley's daughter Savannah says she 'can't have a kid' or 'get married' while parents in prison
Todd and Julie Chrisley's daughter Savannah is getting candid about how her life will be affected by her parents' prison time. She revealed on her "Unlocked" podcast that she is "grieving the loss of parents that are still alive."
‘Little People, Big World’: Jacob Roloff Doesn’t Want to Show Photos of His Son
Jacob Roloff doesn't want 'Little People, Big World' fans on the internet to see his son's face. Here's what his wife posted.
Prince Harry Claims King Charles III Told Him There Wasn’t ‘Enough Money’ for Meghan Markle: He ‘Couldn’t Stomach’ Someone ‘Shiny’ Stealing the Limelight
Father and son feud. Prince Harry alleged that King Charles III told him the royal family didn't have enough money to support Meghan Markle while also providing for Prince William and Princess Kate. The Duke of Sussex, 38, claimed that his father, 74, told him "there's not enough money to go around" because he was […]
Todd & Julie Chrisley’s Son Grayson, 16, Explains Why He Never Plans To Watch The Family Reality Show
Grayson Chrisley admitted he’s “never watched an episode” of Chrisley Knows Best, the reality television show that introduced the world to his family – most notably, Todd and Julie Chrisley. Grayson, 16, made this confession on the Dec. 6 episode of Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley, sitting down with his sister, Savannah Chrisley, for a conversation. “I don’t think it’s interesting,” he said about this fact, per Entertainment Tonight. “I mean, I don’t like it, but apparently people do… I haven’t even watched myself on TV.”
Prince William ‘Became Livid’ After Harry Went to Queen Elizabeth for Permission to Keep Pre-Wedding Beard: ‘He Wouldn’t Let It Go’
A fight over … facial hair? Prince Harry claimed that Prince William “was livid” after the Duke of Sussex had a conversation with Queen Elizabeth II about permission to keep his pre-wedding beard. Before his televised nuptials to Meghan Markle in May 2018, Harry, 38, spoke with his late grandmother and got the “green light” to keep […]
See Kendra Wilkinson’s Son Hank Jr. and Daughter Alijah All Grown Up in Family Photo
Watch: Where Holly Madison Stands With Kendra Wilkinson & Bridget Marquardt. Kendra Wilkinson is having herself a tropical holiday vacation. The Girls Next Door alum shared snapshots of her family trip to Maui, Hawaii, where she was accompanied by 13-year-old son Hank Jr. and 8-year-old daughter Alijah. In the family...
Popculture
'Little People, Big World': Matt Roloff Reflects on Relationship With Caryn After Talking to His Mother in Exclusive Sneak Peek
Matt Roloff is taking a look at his relationship with girlfriend Caryn Chandler from a new perspective. After admitting in a recent episode that Chandler had "taken a little half a step back" amid his difficulties with the rest of the Roloff family, the Little People Big World star has his feelings for his longtime love reinforced during a dinner with his mother, Peggy Roloff.
Tia Mowry and Kids to Spend Holidays with Ex Cory Hardrict Following Divorce: 'Family Is Family'
The former couple will set aside their differences to celebrate together with their kids Cree, 11, and Cairo, 4 Tia Mowry and her kids will be joining Cory Hardrict to celebrate the holidays as a family. "Yes, we are going to be spending the holidays with him, which we're really excited about," the Sister, Sister alum, 44, told TMZ. "With the whole family." The former couple, who wed in 2008 and announced their separation in October 2022, are parents to son Cree, 11, and daughter Cairo, 4. Asked if she thinks...
People
Jill Duggar Dillard Calls Husband Derick and 3 Sons 'My World' as They Prepare to Celebrate Christmas
Jill Duggar Dillard is giving thanks for her family this holiday season. "💙My world! 🥰🎄And @derickdillard is everybody's fave 😍 Love you babe! 😘💞," she wrote alongside a photo of her husband Derick Dillard and their three sons on Instagram Friday. In the photo,...
Heather Rae El Moussa Reveals 'Super Special' Modern Nursery as Baby Son's Due Date Approaches
The Selling Sunset star proudly gave her Instagram followers a tour of the chic space, which features chevron wallpaper, a contemporary crib and plenty of elephant decor Heather Rae El Moussa is ready for her baby son! In a nursery reveal on Instagram Tuesday, the Selling Sunset star, 35, gave her followers a tour of the modern space her son with husband Tarek El Moussa will call home. In partnership post with Babyletto, Heather offered a short spin around the black, white and gray room, which features chevron wallpaper,...
'Dancing With the Stars' Pros Reveal Gender of Their First Baby-to-Be
Dancing with the Stars pros Danielle Karagach and Pasha Pashkov are going to be parents to a little baby girl, the couple announced on social media this week. "IT’S A …..BABY GIRL 💗💗💗🎉🎉🎉" Karagach wrote in a joint Instagram post with Pashkov, adding that the pair is "OVER THE MOON to finally share these [sic] beautiful news with you!!!!"
Luke Bryan and Family Have A Ball On Christmas With Hilarious Game
'Merry Christmas from our Nuthouse to yours.'
TLC's Chilli Gushes About 'Perfect Timing' After Relationship With Matthew Lawrence Is Revealed
It's all meant to be! TLC's Chilli (real name: Rozonda Thomas) had some uplifting words after it was revealed that she and Matthew Lawrence are now dating. "God has perfect timing," the singer, 51, captioned the message via Instagram on December 31. "Never early and never late. It takes a little patience and a lot of faith.""Won't HE do it!!!!!! Blessed Sabbath Day Everyone 🙌🏽 May YESHUA bless yall with a WAVE of BLESSINGS in the New Year and every year after!!!🙏🏽 #Godissogood❤️," she wrote alongside the post. Just hours earlier, the "No Scrubs" songstress and the Boy Meets World...
Tia Mowry Is Spending Christmas With Estranged Husband Cory Hardrict After Split: We’ll ‘Always’ Be a Family
Home for the holidays! Tia Mowry revealed whether she plans to reunite with estranged husband Cory Hardrict before the new year. "I'm happy to say I'm going to be spending Christmas with Cory," the 44-year-old Sister, Sister alum told E! News on Thursday, December 8. "We're gonna have him with the kids on Christmas Eve […]
Toni Collette Announces Divorce Same Day Husband Seen Kissing Another Woman
The Academy Award nominee and husband Dave Galafassi said the decision followed a "substantial period of separation."
ETOnline.com
'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Teases More to Her Story After Kody Split: 'Not All Is Always as It Seems'
Sister Wives star Meri Brown has more to say. The 51-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Wednesday to share more cryptic messages in the wake of her split from ex-husband, Kody Brown. Meri posted a photo of herself holding up a leather-bound book with, "There's so much more to...
Kristin Cavallari & Tyler Cameron Spotted Packing On Flirty PDA In NYE Video: Watch
Kristin Cavallari, 35, and Tyler Cameron, 29, caused further romance speculation in a New Year’s Eve video. The former Laguna Beach star and Bachelorette star were spotted showing off flirty PDA on the dance floor of what appeared to be a party, in a TikTok video that’s made its way across the internet over the past day. In the clip, Tyler seemed to pull a laughing Kristin in for a hug as pals Jason Tartick and Kaitlyn Bristowe danced around them.
Jason Aldean's Wife Brittany All Smiles After She's Blasted For Receiving Kiss From Donald Trump — See Photo
After Jason Aldean's wife, Brittany, got backlash for receiving a kiss from Donald Trump on New Year's Eve, the star seemed unfazed by the drama. On Wednesday, January 4, the blonde babe, 34, shared some photos of herself with her kiddos via her Instagram Story. In one snap, she posted a photo of her kids — son Memphis and daughter Navy — playing with some toys. "The cutest sensory bins!" she wrote. "Navy has the unicorn. Memphis has the construction." The next slide shows Brittany taking a selfie with her daughter, who was born in 2019. "Mama's mini," she gushed....
