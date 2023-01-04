ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olivebridge, NY

News 12

Alleged drunk driver not charged in death of paramedic

The Orange County District Attorney's Office tells News 12 that the White Plains man accused of killing Lisa Sillins has not been charged with any crimes, but that the investigation is continuing. City of Newburgh authorities told News 12 in December that Pablo Colector was charged with DWI and vehicular...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Two charged in November burglary and assault

CITY OF HUDSON – Two young people allegedly involved in a home invasion incident at the Hudson Terrace Apartments at 15 Front Street in Hudson have been arrested on burglary and assault charges. Just before 9 p.m. on November 29, 2022, city police received a call transferred from Columbia...
HUDSON, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

New York State Police are investigating a homicide in the town of Plattekill

New York State Police are investigating a homicide in the town of Plattekill. On January 2, 2023, the New York State Police, Highland Barracks responded to Campbell Drive Extension in the town of Plattekill for a report of a person deceased outside a residence. The victim, a 41-year-old male was located outside his residence with multiple gunshot wounds. The incident is still under investigation. The State Police are being assisted in the investigation by the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office, Town of Plattekill Police Department, and the Ulster County District Attorney’s Office.
PLATTEKILL, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Mount Vernon man sentenced to jail for killing puppy

WHITE PLAINS – A Mount Vernon man, who pled guilty in November to throwing his friend’s 12-week-old Pitbull puppy to its death on a Yonkers roadway in May 2022, was sentenced to 14 months in Westchester County Jail, District Attorney Miriam Rocah announced on Thursday. At around 7...
MOUNT VERNON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Orange County pair arrested with stolen car and gun

TOWN OF WOODBURY – A Town of Wallkill woman and a Newburgh man have been arrested by Woodbury Town Police following a traffic stop at Routes 32 and 17 in the Town of Woodbury for a reported stolen vehicle from Ulster County. The alert was received from a stationary...
WOODBURY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Trooper Says Hudson Valley Woman Assaulted, Spit Blood On Him

A Hudson Valley woman is set to appear in court this morning after authorities say she attacked a New York State trooper. All was not quiet on New Year's Day when state troopers in Orange County responded to reports of a vehicle attempting to run someone over. The City of Middletown Police joined the New York State Police just after the ball dropped at Crescent Place in Middletown after receiving word that someone was being targeted by a person behind the wheel of a vehicle.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Jury selection underway in DiStefano murder case

POUGHKEEPSIE – Jury selection has begun in the murder trial of William Dicke, 42, who is accused of killing his female acquaintance in January of last year. State Police allege that Dicke was involved in an argument with Danielle DiStefano, 35, at her Rhinebeck residence. Police say that Dicke ran her over in the driveway and left her to die on January 22, 2022, at approximately 11:45 p.m.
RHINEBECK, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Middletown woman charged with assaulting trooper

MIDDLETOWN – A Middletown woman has been arrested and charged with obstructing governmental administration and assault following an incident on Crescent Place in the City of Middletown at 2:15 a.m. on New Year’s Day. Police had responded for a report of a vehicle trying to run someone over....
MIDDLETOWN, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

NYC correction officer who stabbed estranged wife pleads guilty

GOSHEN – A Middletown man pled guilty in Orange County Court on Tuesday to burglary for breaking into his wife’s Town of Wallkill home in violation of a previously issued order of protection and stabbed her in the chest, causing a puncture wound to her liver. Jonathan Harris,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

