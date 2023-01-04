Read full article on original website
Police investigating Ulster County homicide
Police are investigating a homicide after responding to reports of a dead body outside a residence in Plattekill. Police have not released the name of the 41-year-old male victim.
News 12
Alleged drunk driver not charged in death of paramedic
The Orange County District Attorney's Office tells News 12 that the White Plains man accused of killing Lisa Sillins has not been charged with any crimes, but that the investigation is continuing. City of Newburgh authorities told News 12 in December that Pablo Colector was charged with DWI and vehicular...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Two charged in November burglary and assault
CITY OF HUDSON – Two young people allegedly involved in a home invasion incident at the Hudson Terrace Apartments at 15 Front Street in Hudson have been arrested on burglary and assault charges. Just before 9 p.m. on November 29, 2022, city police received a call transferred from Columbia...
South Glens Falls man assaults cab driver, steals taxi
Upon hearing the fee for a trip to Saratoga, the suspect attacked the cab driver, forced her out of the vehicle, and drove away.
theharlemvalleynews.net
New York State Police are investigating a homicide in the town of Plattekill
New York State Police are investigating a homicide in the town of Plattekill. On January 2, 2023, the New York State Police, Highland Barracks responded to Campbell Drive Extension in the town of Plattekill for a report of a person deceased outside a residence. The victim, a 41-year-old male was located outside his residence with multiple gunshot wounds. The incident is still under investigation. The State Police are being assisted in the investigation by the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office, Town of Plattekill Police Department, and the Ulster County District Attorney’s Office.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Mount Vernon man sentenced to jail for killing puppy
WHITE PLAINS – A Mount Vernon man, who pled guilty in November to throwing his friend’s 12-week-old Pitbull puppy to its death on a Yonkers roadway in May 2022, was sentenced to 14 months in Westchester County Jail, District Attorney Miriam Rocah announced on Thursday. At around 7...
Hudson police arrest juveniles after home invasion
Hudson police arrested two juveniles on December 20 and 21. The pair were reportedly involved in a home invasion at the Hudson Terrace Apartments.
Victim injured in road rage incident in Albany
Police say the suspect caused injury to the victim and also damaged the victim's window.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Orange County pair arrested with stolen car and gun
TOWN OF WOODBURY – A Town of Wallkill woman and a Newburgh man have been arrested by Woodbury Town Police following a traffic stop at Routes 32 and 17 in the Town of Woodbury for a reported stolen vehicle from Ulster County. The alert was received from a stationary...
News 12
Police: Woodbury arrest leads to finding missing woman, stolen car out of Ulster County
An arrest Monday in Woodbury solved two separate cases involving a missing woman and a stolen car out of Ulster County. Police say Kristin Hoffman allegedly stole the car and had previously been reported missing. They say her passenger, Andrew Hunt, is facing charges for possessing a stolen gun and...
Albany man pleads guilty to stabbing bus passenger in Newburgh
Under the plea agreement, it's expected that Maleek Phillips will serve 10 years in state prison and five years of post-release supervision.
Trooper Says Hudson Valley Woman Assaulted, Spit Blood On Him
A Hudson Valley woman is set to appear in court this morning after authorities say she attacked a New York State trooper. All was not quiet on New Year's Day when state troopers in Orange County responded to reports of a vehicle attempting to run someone over. The City of Middletown Police joined the New York State Police just after the ball dropped at Crescent Place in Middletown after receiving word that someone was being targeted by a person behind the wheel of a vehicle.
Man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in Plattekill
Neighbors on Campbell Drive Extension say the victim was a longtime resident who was found stabbed or shot Monday afternoon.
Homeless man allegedly torches Beacon boarding house
A former tenant of the rooming house at 925 Wolcott Avenue in Beacon has been accused of burning the building to the ground.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Jury selection underway in DiStefano murder case
POUGHKEEPSIE – Jury selection has begun in the murder trial of William Dicke, 42, who is accused of killing his female acquaintance in January of last year. State Police allege that Dicke was involved in an argument with Danielle DiStefano, 35, at her Rhinebeck residence. Police say that Dicke ran her over in the driveway and left her to die on January 22, 2022, at approximately 11:45 p.m.
Drugs and firearm seized during search warrant
Detectives seized a quantity of crack cocaine, a .357 caliber revolver, and equipment used to package and distribute narcotics.
News 12
Ramapo K-9 officer recognized for finding massive drug stash, money, and a weapon
Congratulations are being sent to Ramapo Police Officer Raymond Burr and his K-9 Remi. The pair was featured in the Fall/Winter 2022 Canine Courier, the official magazine of the United States Police Canine Association. The magazine highlights an incident in September where Remi and Officer Burr were requested to assist...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Middletown woman charged with assaulting trooper
MIDDLETOWN – A Middletown woman has been arrested and charged with obstructing governmental administration and assault following an incident on Crescent Place in the City of Middletown at 2:15 a.m. on New Year’s Day. Police had responded for a report of a vehicle trying to run someone over....
Mid-Hudson News Network
NYC correction officer who stabbed estranged wife pleads guilty
GOSHEN – A Middletown man pled guilty in Orange County Court on Tuesday to burglary for breaking into his wife’s Town of Wallkill home in violation of a previously issued order of protection and stabbed her in the chest, causing a puncture wound to her liver. Jonathan Harris,...
PD: Missing New York Woman Found With Stolen Car In HV, 2 Charged
A woman reported missing from the Hudson Valley was found in a car that was allegedly stolen from the area. A man was arrested with her. On Wednesday, the Town of Woodbury Police Department solved two cases, a missing Hudson Valley woman and a stolen car. Missing New York Woman...
