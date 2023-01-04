Read full article on original website
Alexi Lalas slams World Cup blackmail plot against USA coach Gregg Berhalter
Alexi Lalas has criticized the mystery blackmailer of Gregg Berhalter who aimed to 'take down' the USMNT coach with the information that he kicked his now-wife Rosalind in 1991.
CBS Sports
Retired USMNT players react to Danielle Reyna-Gregg Berhalter feud: 'It's the ultimate youth soccer parents'
Describing the state of the United States men's national team as messy or ugly would be an understatement thanks to the drama involving the Berhalters and the Reynas. Danielle and Claudio Reyna, the parents of 19-year-old Borussia Dortmund and USMNT winger Gio Reyna, brought forth a 1991 domestic violence incident involving Gregg Berhalter and his now-wife Rosalind Berhalter to U.S. Soccer sporting director Earnie Stewart. The revelation coincided with the fact that Gio Reyna had a reduced role off the bench with Gregg Berhalter as coach of the USMNT during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Former US soccer star Claudio Reyna, wife exposed in alleged Gregg Berhalter World Cup blackmail scheme
It appears we have a major U.S. soccer scandal on our hands. Claudio Reyna, former American and international club soccer star and father of current USMNT player Gio Reyna, and his wife Daneille were the ones who threatened to reveal a troubling incident involving current head coach Gregg Berhalter from when he was 18 years old to U.S. soccer executives, according to a report by ESPN. The call took place on Dec. 11, per ESPN. Danielle confirmed in a statement to FOX Sports that she reported the incident to USSF sporting director Earnie Stewart not long after the ESPN report went live. The...
OLD Former US soccer coach Gregg Berhalter says his ‘heart aches’ over revelation he kicked his wife
Former US national men’s team soccer coach Gregg Berhalter has expressed “sadness” over revelations that he kicked his future wife in 1991 and the subsequent allegations of blackmail that that came as his contract ended.The USMNT named Anthony Hudson as its temporary head coach for upcoming January camp and friendlies after Berhalter’s contract expired at the end of 2022. The team announced at the end of 2022, its "full review of the USMNT program following the conclusion of the 2022 FIFA World Cup" was still underway.Berhalter led the team to the World Cup 2022, where it ultimately lost to...
Claudio and Danielle Reyna reportedly told U.S. Soccer about Gregg Berhalter’s past
On Tuesday, U.S. men’s soccer national team head coach Gregg Berhalter tweeted that he got into a physical argument in 1991 with his then-girlfriend and now-wife Rosalind Santana (now Berhalter), kicking her in the legs. Berhalter said then that someone threatened to “take me down” during the World Cup by revealing this information to U.S. Read more... The post Claudio and Danielle Reyna reportedly told U.S. Soccer about Gregg Berhalter’s past appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Former USMNT stars rip Claudio, Danielle Reyna over Gregg Berhalter scandal: ‘Crossed the line’
Several former U.S. Soccer stars are not happy about the “sad telenovela drama” that is playing out between Claudio and Danielle Reyna and Gregg Berhalter, pointing the finger at the Reynas. Danielle, a former USWNT player and wife of ex-USMNT star Claudio, revealed Wednesday she was the one who contacted U.S. Soccer about an incident involving Berhalter, the USMNT coach, and his now-wife Rosalind in college in which Berhalter kicked her legs. Danielle said she contacted U.S. Soccer sporting director Earnie Stewart on Dec. 11 after critical comments made by Berhalter about an anonymous player later confirmed to be current USMNT...
Albany Herald
USMNT Names Hudson As Interim Coach Amid Reyna, Berhalter Saga
With Gregg Berhalter now out of contract following the U.S. men’s national team’s run to the World Cup’s round of 16, assistant Anthony Hudson will take charge for the two friendlies scheduled at the end of January, U.S. Soccer announced Wednesday. A squad largely comprised of MLS players will take on Serbia (Jan 25) and Colombia (Jan 28) in Los Angeles.
Gio Reyna's parents leaked information on Gregg Berhalter to U.S. Soccer
It's an understatement to say that Gregg Berhalter's exit from the U.S. men's national team has turned into a soap opera. And now, the saga appears to also involve betrayal involving two of Berhalter's long-time friends. ESPN reported this week that Claudio and Danielle Reyna -- parents of 20-year-old player...
WLNS
US men’s coach Berhalter admits kicking future wife in 1991
NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. Soccer Federation revealed Tuesday it is investigating men’s national team coach Gregg Berhalter for a 1991 confrontation in which he kicked the woman who later became his wife. The federation said it learned of the allegation on Dec. 11 and hired the...
US Soccer star's mom says she reported allegation against men's national team head coach Gregg Berhalter
United States Men's National Team (USMNT) soccer player Gio Reyna's mother, Danielle, said Wednesday she was the one who reported the 1991 incident between US Soccer men's head coach Gregg Berhalter and his wife Rosalind.
NBC Sports
Anthony Hudson to coach USMNT during Gregg Berhalter investigation
Anthony Hudson will serve as an interim coach for the U.S. men's soccer team ahead of the start of the 2026 World Cup cycle after an investigation for domestic violence against Gregg Berhalter came to light on Tuesday. The U.S. Soccer Federation announced that the 1991 investigation involved a woman...
TMZ.com
Gregg Berhalter Claims Someone Pressured USMNT To Fire Him Over 1991 Incident
U.S. Men's National Team manager Gregg Berhalter claims someone recently tried to get him out of the job by exposing a violent incident with his now-wife in 1991 ... and now, U.S. Soccer is investigating the matter. 49-year-old Berhalter released a lengthy statement on the situation just minutes ago ......
Allegations against US World Cup coach Berhalter being investigated by US Soccer
(KRON) — The U.S. Soccer Federation has launched an independent investigation into the behavior of United States Men’s National Team coach Gregg Berhalter, the federation announced Tuesday in a tweeted press release. The federation learned of allegations against Berhalter, who led the USMNT to the round of 16 in the 2022 World Cup, on Dec. […]
Central Illinois Proud
U.S. Soccer Investigating Berhalter Over 1991 Incident With Now-Wife
The manager revealed an incident between he and his wife from over 30 years ago. Editor’s note: This story contains alleged accounts of domestic violence. If you or someone you know is a survivor of domestic abuse, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or at https://www.thehotline.org/. U.S....
US Soccer announces investigation into men's head coach Gregg Berhalter as he releases statement on 1991 domestic violence incident
US Soccer has launched an investigation into men's national team head coach Gregg Berhalter, the organization announced Tuesday, as the coach released a statement addressing a previous domestic violence incident between himself and his now-wife.
Mic
U.S. Soccer is investigating a coach after a wild series of events
The World Cup may be over, but a World Cup controversy involving the U.S. men’s soccer has grown into a scandal of Shakespearian proportions. The drama originally centered around player Giovanni Reyna’s limited playing time during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, and the situation quickly evolved to include his parents, Claudio and Danielle Reyna, and his coach, Gregg Berhalter. Now, the U.S. Soccer Federation is investigating Berhalter for allegations tied to a decades-old domestic violence dispute — a result of alleged potential blackmail from Gio’s parents over their son’s limited field time, The New York Times reported. This situation isn’t pretty, but when it comes to sports, playing dirty is nothing new.
Hudson to coach U.S. men at soccer camp amid Berhalter probe, Reyna rift
Anthony Hudson will serve as head coach for the United States Men's National Team as soccer officials investigate a domestic violence claim made against coach Gregg Berhalter, whose contract expired after the World Cup.
CBS Sports
Gregg Berhalter 'still in consideration' to coach USMNT, barring investigation, USSF's Earnie Stewart says
After the United States made it to the World Cup, it was fair to question whether Gregg Berhalter was the right person to lead the team into the 2026 cycle as co-hosts with Mexico and Canada. The coaching search has been put on a brief hold following an alleged blackmail attempt against Berhalter in regard to a 1991 domestic violence incident with his now-wife Rosalind Berhalter.
