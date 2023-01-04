Armed carjacking at Six Brothers & Nephew Grocery Store: Pensacola Police

UPDATE (9:32 p.m.): Police said they have recovered the car in Gulf Breeze. They have not found a suspect.

PENSACOLA, Fla. ( WKRG ) — The Pensacola Police Department said they are investigating an armed carjacking at Six Brothers & Nephew Grocery Store Tuesday night.

The store is located at 1501 Langley Avenue. The alleged armed carjacking happened on Tuesday, Jan. 3 at about 7:45 p.m.

Police said the unidentified suspect pointed a gun at a woman and demanded her silver 2020 Hyundai Sante Fe. It has a Florida tag: Y29NGN.

Police said there were no injuries. This remains an ongoing investigation.

