Read full article on original website
Related
Raising Cane's Employee Shocks Customer By Telling Her They're Out of Chicken, Sparking Debate
Raising Cane’s is beloved for their fried chicken, but one customer was shocked to find out that they had run out of chicken. TikTok user @banks601y shares her surprise after pulling up to a Raising Cane's drive-thru speaker to order.
iheart.com
What is the best Alcohol to have to avoid a hangover??
We've all experienced the regret of one too many adult beverages the day after relaxing at the pool but, now fitness heads are saying there is a way to have your cake and eat it too. Silver (blanco) tequila is being touted by the fitness world as the alcoholic beverage with little to no hangover side effects. Since it's clear in color, your liver has a much easier time breaking down the alcohol and that frees you from the groggy effects of a next day hangover. It's also made from 100% agave, a Mexican plant and it has no sugar and no corn syrup which is the main reason for your early morning headache.
Comments / 0