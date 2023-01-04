Effective: 2023-01-07 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-08 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 800 AM CST. Target Area: Neshoba The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi Pearl River Above Philadelphia affecting Neshoba County. For the Upper Pearl River...including Philadelphia, Edinburg, Carthage, Walnut Grove, Lena, Kosciusko, Ratliff`s Ferry, Ofahoma, Jackson...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON TO SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Above Philadelphia. * WHEN...From Saturday afternoon to Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Water begins to affect Burnside Lake Water Park. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:45 PM CST Thursday the stage was 10.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.0 feet early Saturday afternoon. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Pearl River Philadelphi 13.0 10.7 Thu 7 pm CST 12.1 12.9 11.7

NESHOBA COUNTY, MS ・ 45 MINUTES AGO