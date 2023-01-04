ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

247Sports

Michigan Transfer WR Andrel Anthony Reports UCLA Offer

Michigan transfer wide receiver Andrel Anthony reported an offer from UCLA on Thursday. From what we've gathered, this offer is probably not committable yet. Anthony played two years at Michigan, and was more productive in year one, when he had 12 catches for 248 yards, than he was in year two, when he fell to just 7 catches for 80 yards. The former three-star entered the transfer portal yesterday and has not yet been rated by 247sports in the transfer rankings. He was a relatively highly thought-of three-star, ranking as an 88 in the 247 rankings, and a .8793 in the Composite as the No. 526 player overall nationally.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

RECRUTING: USC in top four for transfer starting left tackle

USC needs to keep adding talented depth and competition to its offensive line room, especially with the departures of three starters as sixth-year senior All-American Brett Neilon and Andrew Vorhees as well as Virginia transfer Bobby Haskins have exhausted their NCAA eligibility. The Trojans recently added a commitment from Florida...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Pac-12 basketball power rankings: Arizona, UCLA hold steady while Utah climbs

We're nearly a week into January, which means we're one week closer to March and as we inch closer to the spring, the Pac-12 has two basketball teams making noise on a national level. Arizona and UCLA are the headliners out west and reside as our top two teams in the conference. As some teams progress and others struggle, we ranked each of the 12 teams in the conference.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Notre Dame, UCLA could be potential fits for Texas A&M DL, 5-star recruit Anthony Lucas via transfer portal

Texas A&M defensive lineman Anthony Lucas intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal, he announced Tuesday, as the former five-star recruit from the Class of 2022 looks for a new program, Lucas is not officially in the portal, but there is already speculation as to where he could land. On 247Sports' College Football Recruiting Show, Blair Angulo suggested Notre Dame and UCLA are two programs to watch.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
247Sports

UCLA 2024 Point Guard Target Tahaad Pettiford Cuts List

Five-star 2024 Jersey City (NJ) Hudson Catholic point guard Tahaad Pettiford has cut his list to seven, and UCLA has made the cut. Pettiford is an elite prospect nationally, ranked the No. 21 overall player and a five-star in the 247 Composite and the No. 26 player and a very high four-star in the 247 proprietary rankings. He's a top 3 point guard in the country.
LOS ANGELES, CA

