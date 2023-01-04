Read full article on original website
Previewing upcoming All-American Bowl commitment for '24 DB Peyton Woodyard
We’re just a couple of days away from Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco junior defensive back Peyton Woodyard making his college commitment. In what is the first announcement from an underclassmen at the All-American Bowl, Woodyard is set to pull the trigger on Saturday. “I’m excited and I’m ready...
WATCH: All-American Bowl Day 2 Practice Film of UCLA QB Dante Moore
SAN ANTONIO — 247Sports is on-site at the 2023 All-American Bowl, which is the premier high school All-Star Game featuring the top class of 2023 prospects from across the country. Here is some footage from day two of Detroit (Mich.) King five-star quarterback and UCLA signee Dante Moore.
Kyle Filipowski named to Wooden Award Midseason Watch List
LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Athletic Club has announced Duke freshman Kyle Filipowski as one of 25 players named to the midseason watch list for the John R. Wooden Award, presented by Wendy's. Chosen by a poll of national college basketball experts based on their performances during the...
Michigan Transfer WR Andrel Anthony Reports UCLA Offer
Michigan transfer wide receiver Andrel Anthony reported an offer from UCLA on Thursday. From what we've gathered, this offer is probably not committable yet. Anthony played two years at Michigan, and was more productive in year one, when he had 12 catches for 248 yards, than he was in year two, when he fell to just 7 catches for 80 yards. The former three-star entered the transfer portal yesterday and has not yet been rated by 247sports in the transfer rankings. He was a relatively highly thought-of three-star, ranking as an 88 in the 247 rankings, and a .8793 in the Composite as the No. 526 player overall nationally.
247Sports
RECRUTING: USC in top four for transfer starting left tackle
USC needs to keep adding talented depth and competition to its offensive line room, especially with the departures of three starters as sixth-year senior All-American Brett Neilon and Andrew Vorhees as well as Virginia transfer Bobby Haskins have exhausted their NCAA eligibility. The Trojans recently added a commitment from Florida...
247Sports
USC talent could be 'wasted' if Trojans don't play complementary football, Josh Pate says
USC had a successful season come to a souring end Monday with a 46-45 loss to Tulane in the Cotton Bowl Classic. The Trojans led by 15 with just over four minutes remaining before the Green Wave scored a touchdown, forced a safety and scored another touchdown on a 6-yard pass from Michael Pratt to Alex Bauman with nine seconds left to secure the win.
Pac-12 basketball power rankings: Arizona, UCLA hold steady while Utah climbs
We're nearly a week into January, which means we're one week closer to March and as we inch closer to the spring, the Pac-12 has two basketball teams making noise on a national level. Arizona and UCLA are the headliners out west and reside as our top two teams in the conference. As some teams progress and others struggle, we ranked each of the 12 teams in the conference.
247Sports
Notre Dame, UCLA could be potential fits for Texas A&M DL, 5-star recruit Anthony Lucas via transfer portal
Texas A&M defensive lineman Anthony Lucas intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal, he announced Tuesday, as the former five-star recruit from the Class of 2022 looks for a new program, Lucas is not officially in the portal, but there is already speculation as to where he could land. On 247Sports' College Football Recruiting Show, Blair Angulo suggested Notre Dame and UCLA are two programs to watch.
UCLA 2024 Point Guard Target Tahaad Pettiford Cuts List
Five-star 2024 Jersey City (NJ) Hudson Catholic point guard Tahaad Pettiford has cut his list to seven, and UCLA has made the cut. Pettiford is an elite prospect nationally, ranked the No. 21 overall player and a five-star in the 247 Composite and the No. 26 player and a very high four-star in the 247 proprietary rankings. He's a top 3 point guard in the country.
UCLA Hoops Stats: Defensive Improvements in the Road Sweep
We take an in-depth look at the UCLA men's basketball team after road sweep as the team has improved in several statistical categories...
