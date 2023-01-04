Michigan transfer wide receiver Andrel Anthony reported an offer from UCLA on Thursday. From what we've gathered, this offer is probably not committable yet. Anthony played two years at Michigan, and was more productive in year one, when he had 12 catches for 248 yards, than he was in year two, when he fell to just 7 catches for 80 yards. The former three-star entered the transfer portal yesterday and has not yet been rated by 247sports in the transfer rankings. He was a relatively highly thought-of three-star, ranking as an 88 in the 247 rankings, and a .8793 in the Composite as the No. 526 player overall nationally.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO