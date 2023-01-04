Read full article on original website
‘The Conners’ Reveals Returning ‘Roseanne’ Character (PHOTOS)
The Conners is finally unveiling its long-rumored returning character in new first-look images for the January 11 episode, “Two More Years and a Stolen Rose.”. Eric Allan Kramer, who played Bobo in Roseanne‘s Season 1 episode, “Dan’s Birthday Bash,” will officially reprise his role after more than 30 years. As viewers of Roseanne may recall, Bobo owns a snowplowing company and has quite a temper when he drinks, as is teased in the newly-released photos from the upcoming episode of The Conners.
Rachel Brosnahan Spills Secrets from Filming ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Finale (Exclusive)
After four seasons, dozens of awards, and millions of viewers, the end is near for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”. “Extra” caught up with Rachel Brosnahan and her real-life husband Jason Ralph at a sleep-out event for Covenant House in New York, where they spilled secrets about filming the show’s fifth and final season.
Nicole Kidman Cast in Taylor Sheridan’s CIA Drama Series ‘Lioness’ at Paramount+ (EXCLUSIVE)
Nicole Kidman has joined the cast of Taylor Sheridan’s upcoming Paramount+ series “Lioness,” Variety has learned exclusively. The move brings Kidman in front of the camera on the show, as she has been attached as an executive producer since “Lioness” was originally announced. “Lioness” is based on a real-life CIA program. Per the official series description, it follows “Cruz Manuelos (Laysla De Oliveira), a rough-around-the-edges but passionate young Marine recruited to join the CIA’s Lioness Engagement Team to help bring down a terrorist organization from within.” The cast also includes Zoe Saldaña, Jill Wagner, Dave Annable, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan,...
‘Yellowjackets’ cast photos for Season 2
Showtime’s award-winning drama series “Yellowjackets” will return for Season 2 on Friday, March 24 (for non-linear platforms) and Sunday, March 26 (for its on-air debut). The character-driven genre series tells the story of a 1990s New Jersey high girls soccer team that survives a horrific plane crash. The show splits its narrative into showing us how the teenagers survived in the Canadian wilderness, and what they’re doing now in the present day years after their rescue.
Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick Pose with All 3 Kids at Broadway's Some Like It Hot
The family of five was dressed to the nines to celebrate the opening of Broadway's Some Like It Hot It was a rare family night out for Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick on Sunday. The couple and their three kids — 13-year-old twin daughters, Tabitha Hodge and Marion Loretta Elwell, and 19-year-old son, James Wilkie — stepped out in New York City for the premiere of the new Broadway musical Some Like It Hot. Photographers snapped the smiling family as they posed at the Shubert Theatre. For the night out, the family...
After Exiting The Goldbergs Over Misconduct Allegations, Jeff Garlin Has Landed His Next New TV Role
Jeff Garlin just locked down his first big casting news since that high-profile exit from ABC's The Goldbergs.
Idina Menzel and Ex Taye Diggs’ Rare Parenting Quotes About Raising Their Son Walker
Putting their child first. Idina Menzel and Taye Diggs split in 2013, but they've remained committed to amicably coparenting their son, Walker. The Frozen voice actress and the Chicago star welcomed Walker in 2009, six years after tying the knot. The former couple met while starring together in the original Broadway production of Rent, later […]
Joy Behar Weighs in on Prince Harry Drama on ‘The View’: “The Royal Family Treats Meghan Markle Like Yoko Ono”
The bombshell excerpts leaked from Prince Harry‘s upcoming memoir have found their way onto The View, where Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, were the Hot Topic of the day during a passionate conversation about England, race and royals. Joy Behar kicked it all off with a defense of...
Lea Michele recalls being told to get a nose job and that she 'wasn't pretty enough for film and television'
"Funny Girl" star Lea Michele recalled being told to get a nose job when she was younger. The "Glee" alum said people told her she "wasn’t pretty enough for film and television."
Prince Harry recalls how father King Charles told him his mother Princess Diana had died
Prince Harry is sharing new details about the day he learned that his mom Princess Diana had died. Now 38, Harry was 12 years old when Diana died following a car crash in Paris in 1997, which also killed her lover at the time, Dodi Fayed, and driver Henri Paul. She was 36 years old.
Bryan Cranston Talks Judge Michael Desiato’s Major Transformation in ‘Your Honor’ Season 2
By the end of Your Honor’s first run in 2021, Judge Michael Desiato was a changed man: He compromised his principles in the interest of his son, who died as a result. Bryan Cranston underwent a transformation himself before filming Season 2 of the drama. “His whole point of view, as you’ll see, is different. I wanted the audience to see how despair and grief change a person,” the Emmy winner says of his haggard, overgrown Desiato.
Eddie Murphy, Nia Long, Lauren London & Jonah Hill Star In Hilariously Awkward ’You People’ Trailer
Jonah Hill faces off against potential parents-in-law Eddie Murphy and Nia Long in hilariously awkward 'You People' trailer
Jim Parsons: Michael Ausiello’s Choice for the Film Adaptation of ‘Spoiler Alert’ – ‘I Had Total Control Over the Casting of Jim’
Journalist Michael Ausiello reveals that he had a major hand in casting Jim Parsons to play him in 'Spoiler Alert' but reveals what made him nervous about turning his book into a movie.
James Corden Reveals He Almost Starred in ‘The Whale’ with Tom Ford Directing
Few movies released in 2022 are as defined by a single actor as “The Whale.” Darren Aronofsky’s adaptation of Samuel D. Hunter’s play of the same name has earned mixed reviews, but the Brendan Fraser’s performance as a 600-pound man has received overwhelming praise. In her IndieWire review of the film, Leila Latif wrote that: “without Brendan Fraser’s innate charm and ability to project gentle sadness through the slightest flicker of his huge blue eyes, ‘The Whale’ wouldn’t have that much else going for it. Faultless performances from Morton and Chau illuminate complicated relationships with Charlie, a man at once lovable,...
Jay Harrington Teases What's Ahead When 'S.W.A.T.' Returns from Its Midseason Break
It won’t be the first episode back after the New Year, but S.W.A.T., which doesn’t shy away from dealing with social issues, will also be taking on the war in Ukraine as seen through the eyes of some refugees from the war-torn country, who we will meet through David “Deacon” Kay (Jay Harrington). Deacon, as we know, is a man of strong faith, so the refugees will be introduced through his church.
Prince Harry: I wasn’t Prince William’s best man — it was all a lie
Prince Harry claims in his leaked new memoir “Spare” that he was never really the best man at Prince William’s 2011 wedding and it was a stunt for the media. To the outside world, Prince Harry was the official best man and even drove with then-Prince Charles and William to Westminster Abbey in a Bentley that day, according to the Daily Mail. But Harry said it was all an act and it was two of Prince William’s best friends, James Meade and Thomas Van Straubenzee, who gave the traditional speech at the reception. Harry also writes about how Prince William was meeting and greeting people who had assembled on the Mall by Buckingham Palace while “tipsy on last night’s rum” just hours before his wedding to Kate. Harry claims he said to his brother: “You smell of alcohol,” before he offered him mints as he lowered the windows of the car. “Spare” is set to hit shelves in the US market on Jan. 10. Leaked excerpts have begun spilling out since the book was released by accident in Spain three days ago. The memoir is dedicated to Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, their children Archie and Lilibet, and his late mother Princess Diana.
After Kevin Costner, Harrison Ford And Helen Mirren, Yellowstone's Taylor Sheridan Locked Down Another A-List Star For Newest Drama
Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan has landed another A-list actor for his upcoming drama, after casting Kevin Costner, Helen Mirren and more.
Lessons Learned From "The Woman King," "The Whale," "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
Aristotle famously wrote, “The more you know, the more you realize you don’t know.”. This applies to the most accomplished artists as reflected in the awards coverage in this issue of SHOOT. Gina Prince-Bythewood, lauded for directing The Woman King, shared that she learned a valuable lesson from the film. Growing up as an athlete, Prince-Bythewood felt it imperative not to show any vulnerability. This was reinforced further as a Black female director. “In my mind, vulnerability was weakness,” she recalled. But as she came together and worked in close-knit fashion with producer/actor Viola Davis and actors such as Lashana Lynch, “women who are in touch with that side of themselves,” Prince-Bythewood saw the value of vulnerability and revealing one’s humanity. Prince-Bythewood related that this “allowed” her colleagues to “trust me as a director.” To hear and experience that trust was “a stunning thing.”
‘Grotesque’ new Batman story features the Joker becoming pregnant and giving birth to a ‘handsome’ baby
A new comic from DC features the Joker being the victim of a curse which makes him carry and give birth to a child that is a spitting image of his villainous self.
Pfeiffer, Hudson among presenters at upcoming Critics Choice Awards
Michelle Pfeiffer and Kate Hudson were among the celebrities named Friday as presenters for the upcoming 28th annual Critics Choice Awards. Pfeiffer will present a lifetime achievement award to Jeff Bridges during the Jan. 15 ceremony, while Hudson will present the SeeHer Award to Janelle Monáe, according to the Critics Choice Association.
