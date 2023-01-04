ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Distractify

Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
RadarOnline

Tristan Thompson's Mother Dead After Suffering 'Heart Attack,' Khloé Kardashian Joins NBA Star As He Rushes To Be With Family In Toronto

Tristan Thompson's mother died suddenly this week from what sources claim was a heart attack, RadarOnline.com has learned.Insiders said that Andrea went into cardiac arrest at home on Thursday, January 5.Although she was rushed to a local hospital in an effort to save her life, Andrea sadly did not make it.Thompson has since rushed to Toronto from Los Angeles to be with his family at this difficult time. Khloé Kardashian was seen alongside the NBA star last evening as they deplaned from a private jet.It appears Thompson and his mother had a very tight-knit bond as she was seen often...
Shams

Woman whose face tattoo mugshot went viral stuns internet with reverse transformation: ‘I feel proud’

‘I feel proud because change is possible and healing and learning new things are possible.’ A woman whose mugshot went viral due to her highly inked face is undergoing severe laser therapy to remove the inking in order to forget the ex-boyfriend with whom she was arrested. Alyssa Zebrasky got the complex Day of the Dead tattoo four years ago while dating an ex-partner who also had elaborate facial tattoos.
Clayton News Daily

Kevin Hart Shares Adorable Snap With Daughter: 'Daddy's Little Girl'

The Ride Along actor took to Instagram to share a sweet glimpse at life with his one of his four children, Kaori. In the snap, he stood in the living room with his precious two-year-old, light flooding in from the floor-to-ceiling windows. The little girl wore a sage green sweatsuit and a pair of shiny black boots with her hair pulled back, her hand clutching her father's as she cheesed for the camera.
Clayton News Daily

Jessie J Announces Rainbow Pregnancy in Emotional TikTok

The "Price Tag" singer, who has been open about her difficult pregnancy journey over the last couple of years, announced today, Jan. 6, that she is pregnant with a rainbow baby with a sweet video compilation on TikTok. "I’m so happy and terrified to finally share this…" she wrote on...
Clayton News Daily

Kelly Osbourne Gives Birth to First Child With Boyfriend Sid Wilson

Kelly Osbourne and her boyfriend, DJ Sid Wilson, are officially parents!. Proud grandmother Sharon Osbourne confirmed the birth of her fifth grandchild on the British chat show The Talk, where she revealed the bouncing baby boy's name is Sidney and that both of his parents are doing "so, so great."
Clayton News Daily

Couple Tries Rescuing Two Puppies for Six Hours At The Beach | The Dodo Running Back To The Rescue

Couple runs around the beach all day trying to rescue two feral puppies 🐶 ❤️. Keep up with Brady and Alex’s incredible rescue adventures on Instagram: thedo.do/bradyoliveira & https://thedo.do/alexblumberg, and TikTok: thedo.do/bradyoliveiratiktok & https://thedo.do/Alexblumberg. Special thanks to K9 Advocates Manitoba: https://thedo.do/k9advocatesmanitoba & https://thedo.do/K9AdvocatesManitoba, and Pet Los Cabos: https://thedo.do/petloscabos.

