ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Watch: GOP Rep Lunges at Matt Gaetz, Has to Be Restrained

After Rep. Matt Gaetz’s “present” vote caused Kevin McCarthy to lose a 14th bid for speaker late Friday night, Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL) had to be physically restrained on the floor of the House. Following a heated confrontation between McCarthy and Gaetz, Rogers walked up to Gaetz’s row and made a move towards him. He was then pulled back by his shoulders and then his face in full view of C-SPAN’s cameras. Rogers is the current chairman of the House Armed Services Committee.
straightarrownews.com

Should Congress read bills it votes on? The people say yes

As Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., tries to become the next House speaker, he is negotiating with his opponents on a series of demands that include plum committee positions, campaign spending and making it easier to vote the speaker out if they aren’t happy with the their performance. But there’s another demand that’s not getting as much attention. The demand is to give members at least 72 hours to read a bill before they vote on it.
straightarrownews.com

Former Rep. Reid Ribble: House speaker vote ‘has gotten personal’

The House of Representatives entered its third day of voting to select its next speaker on Thursday. Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., made fresh concessions overnight to the group of House Republicans who have kept him from securing the position in hopes of hitting the 218-vote threshold. McCarthy agreed to reduce...
straightarrownews.com

Morning rundown: Damar Hamlin on the mend, Jan. 6 anniversary

Damar Hamlin continues his remarkable recovery; the U.S. House is still voting on a speaker; and President Joe Biden is set to speak on the Jan. 6 anniversary. These stories and more highlight the morning rundown for Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. Bills-Bengals game won’t resume after Damar Hamlin injury.
IOWA STATE
straightarrownews.com

WaPo: Hundreds of Social Security numbers found in Jan. 6 files

According to a Washington Post report published Friday, the committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riots published the Social Security numbers of nearly 2,000 people online. The committee recently wrapped up its work, recommending charges against former President Donald Trump and posting hundred of records online. The Social Security numbers...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy