COTTAGE GROVE, Minn. -- Four teenage boys between the ages of 13 and 16 were taken into custody after they fled from police in a stolen car on Friday evening.Cottage Grove police say they took a report a stolen car around 6:30 p.m. They found the car just over an hour later, with four teens inside.When officers tried to pull the car over, it fled, eventually crashing at Jamaica Street and Military Avenue. The teenagers fled on foot, but were arrested. The first was taken into custody within a few minutes, and the other was found with the help of a state patrol helicopter.The last two were found hiding in a porta potty off of Jeffrey Avenue and 62nd Street.Officers did issue a Code Red message to residents near the area, but it was cleared around 9 p.m.

COTTAGE GROVE, MN ・ 5 DAYS AGO