WITN
One Eastern Carolina county updates dispatch areas after two fires within four days
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A couple is left distraught after losing their belongings and three dogs to a house fire on New Year’s Eve morning. Their experience found them advocating for change that appears to have already taken place. This family and their neighbors told WITN they are...
WITN
Two people died in New Bern house fire last week
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - New Bern officials have confirmed that two people died in a house fire that occurred a week ago. The fire happened last Thursday at a home on Meadow Street and two people inside were injured. The city’s public information officer told WITN that homeowner Timothy...
WITN
Possible tornado Wednesday afternoon in Aurora
AURORA, N.C. (WITN) -As storms rolled through eastern Carolina Wednesday a possible tornado hit Aurora, Beaufort County. Richard Alligood captured it on camera and sent it to WITN. In the video, you can see what appears to be a tornado just left of the poles. There was some damage in...
wcti12.com
Homeowner and one other confirmed deceased after house fire
NEW BERN, Craven County — The homeowner and one other from the Thursday, Dec. 29 house fire in New Bern have been confirmed deceased. The dog, Sport, survived and is being cared for by a foster family associated with Misplaced Mutts. Colleen Roberts, Public Information Officer for the City...
WITN
Greenville City Council may boot new parking plan after complaints
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville could put the brakes on a new parking plan, just days after it went into effect. “I hope they do away with it, I mean honestly, I just don’t think it’s necessary,” said Votre Boutique manager Maddy Carraway. That wish may be coming true.
wcti12.com
Teen reported missing in Pitt County found dead in Richmond County motel room
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — A Richmond County teenager was found dead in a motel room in her home county on Dec. 19, 2022. Police said that evidence suggests that it was due to some sort of drug overdose. Allison Johnson was first reported to Pitt County as a runaway...
WITN
Repairs continue after storm damage South Lenoir High School
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Emergency service crews are working day in and day out to repair the damage from strong storms and straight line winds at South Lenoir High School. South Lenoir Athletic Director, David Combs says, “As we walked outside when the wind calmed down, we saw the...
WITN
National Weather Service to survey Bayview storm damage
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The National Weather Service will be in Bayview in Beaufort County Thursday to survey storm damage to determine if it may have been caused by a tornado. Viewers sent in several pictures and video of snapped trees and power poles. Law enforcement reported large pine trees...
WITN
NCDOT roadway project begins January 9 in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A road in Jacksonville will closed due to maintenance starting next week. Fairway Road in Jacksonville will be closed from January 9th through January 18th near the intersection with Commerce Road. The DOT says this project is to relocate sewer pipes and manholes on Commerce Road...
WITN
Drought Update; Some improvement for a few counties
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Thursday morning’s Drought Monitor update show a slight reduction in the drought status for southern counties. Pamlico, Carteret, eastern Beaufort, southern Craven, eastern Jones, and eastern Onslow counties were downgraded from “moderate” to “abnormally dry” status. Most other areas remain in moderate drought status as we head into 2023 on a very dry note.
carolinacoastonline.com
Newport town manager looks toward future, seeks public input
NEWPORT - On Nov. 21, Newport's town council filled a major void in their government's leadership by selecting William P. Shanahan Jr. as the new town manager. It's been less than a month since Shanahan officially stepped into his role, and he says progress has already been made despite the holiday respite.
WITN
All lanes back open after accident caused backup near Kinston
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina Dept. of Transportation tells us a crash near Kinston shut down lanes of traffic near Kinston. They say around 7:15 a.m. Thursday there was a car crash on NC-11 South in Lenoir County, near Braxton Road outside of Kinston. Two lanes were closed,...
WRAL
Rocky Mount woman shot by boyfriend, being treated for serious injuries
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Tuesday around 10 p.m., Rocky Mount police officers responded to a domestic violence shooting after a woman arrived at UNC Nash Hospital with a gunshot wound. The woman and her boyfriend, Jermel Wallace, arrived at the hospital together and reported false information about how the...
WITN
PETA offering reward in Edgecombe County dead dogs case
TARBORO, N.C. (WITN) - PETA is offering a reward after three dogs were found dead along an Edgecombe County road. Edgecombe County deputies said it appeared that the dogs were been starved to death and dumped. The animals were found around 2:30 pm Sunday on Baker Street Extension just outside...
WITN
Update: No serious injuries in accident involving pickup and tractor-trailer
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -NC Highway Patrol says Tuesday’s accident on the Highway 11 bypass in Pitt County was caused when the driver of a pickup, who was parked on the shoulder, attempted to get back on the road and pulled out in front of a tractor-trailer. The driver...
WITN
Car catches fire in front of WITN’s Greenville studio
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The news showed up in front of WITN’s Greenville studio as a vehicle caught fire Monday morning. It happened around 11 a.m. on Arlington Boulevard. The driver of the car said that he was on his way to pay his phone bill when the engine caught fire and quickly spread.
WITN
Deputies say man stole $40,000 through apps on smartphone
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man is accused of stealing thousands of dollars through apps on a smartphone. James Ward, Jr. was arrested last week by Lenoir County deputies. Deputies began investigating the theft of $40,000 in November. The investigation revealed that Ward took the money by using apps on the victim’s phone.
carolinacoastonline.com
Damaged CCEC insulator causes power outages
PINE KNOLL SHORES - Damages to Carteret-Craven Electric Co-op's (CCEC) infrastructure left many in Carteret County without power on New Year's Eve. According to the CCECs Communications Director Melissa Glenn, general wear and tear from the elements caused the failure of an insulator on their transmission line in Pine Knoll Shores.
WITN
National Weather Service confirms EF-1 tornado in Bayview on Wednesday
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The National Weather Service says an EF-1 tornado touched down in Bayview Wednesday afternoon. A survey of the area determined that a waterspout moved ashore and touched down as a brief tornado in the town before lifting. The NWS said that tornado had between 100-105 mph...
WNCT
High hopes for Greenville, Pitt County economy in 2023
COMING UP AT 10 & 11: There are high hopes the 2023 economy for Greenville and Pitt County will be on the rebound after a tough year with COVID-19, inflation and other factors. WNCT's Caitlin Richards had this report at 6 and will share more on 9OYS News tonight. High...
