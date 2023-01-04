ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort County, NC

WITN

Two people died in New Bern house fire last week

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - New Bern officials have confirmed that two people died in a house fire that occurred a week ago. The fire happened last Thursday at a home on Meadow Street and two people inside were injured. The city’s public information officer told WITN that homeowner Timothy...
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Possible tornado Wednesday afternoon in Aurora

AURORA, N.C. (WITN) -As storms rolled through eastern Carolina Wednesday a possible tornado hit Aurora, Beaufort County. Richard Alligood captured it on camera and sent it to WITN. In the video, you can see what appears to be a tornado just left of the poles. There was some damage in...
AURORA, NC
wcti12.com

Homeowner and one other confirmed deceased after house fire

NEW BERN, Craven County — The homeowner and one other from the Thursday, Dec. 29 house fire in New Bern have been confirmed deceased. The dog, Sport, survived and is being cared for by a foster family associated with Misplaced Mutts. Colleen Roberts, Public Information Officer for the City...
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Repairs continue after storm damage South Lenoir High School

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Emergency service crews are working day in and day out to repair the damage from strong storms and straight line winds at South Lenoir High School. South Lenoir Athletic Director, David Combs says, “As we walked outside when the wind calmed down, we saw the...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WITN

National Weather Service to survey Bayview storm damage

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The National Weather Service will be in Bayview in Beaufort County Thursday to survey storm damage to determine if it may have been caused by a tornado. Viewers sent in several pictures and video of snapped trees and power poles. Law enforcement reported large pine trees...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WITN

NCDOT roadway project begins January 9 in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A road in Jacksonville will closed due to maintenance starting next week. Fairway Road in Jacksonville will be closed from January 9th through January 18th near the intersection with Commerce Road. The DOT says this project is to relocate sewer pipes and manholes on Commerce Road...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

Drought Update; Some improvement for a few counties

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Thursday morning’s Drought Monitor update show a slight reduction in the drought status for southern counties. Pamlico, Carteret, eastern Beaufort, southern Craven, eastern Jones, and eastern Onslow counties were downgraded from “moderate” to “abnormally dry” status. Most other areas remain in moderate drought status as we head into 2023 on a very dry note.
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Newport town manager looks toward future, seeks public input

NEWPORT - On Nov. 21, Newport's town council filled a major void in their government's leadership by selecting William P. Shanahan Jr. as the new town manager. It's been less than a month since Shanahan officially stepped into his role, and he says progress has already been made despite the holiday respite.
NEWPORT, NC
WITN

All lanes back open after accident caused backup near Kinston

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina Dept. of Transportation tells us a crash near Kinston shut down lanes of traffic near Kinston. They say around 7:15 a.m. Thursday there was a car crash on NC-11 South in Lenoir County, near Braxton Road outside of Kinston. Two lanes were closed,...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WITN

PETA offering reward in Edgecombe County dead dogs case

TARBORO, N.C. (WITN) - PETA is offering a reward after three dogs were found dead along an Edgecombe County road. Edgecombe County deputies said it appeared that the dogs were been starved to death and dumped. The animals were found around 2:30 pm Sunday on Baker Street Extension just outside...
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
WITN

Car catches fire in front of WITN’s Greenville studio

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The news showed up in front of WITN’s Greenville studio as a vehicle caught fire Monday morning. It happened around 11 a.m. on Arlington Boulevard. The driver of the car said that he was on his way to pay his phone bill when the engine caught fire and quickly spread.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Deputies say man stole $40,000 through apps on smartphone

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man is accused of stealing thousands of dollars through apps on a smartphone. James Ward, Jr. was arrested last week by Lenoir County deputies. Deputies began investigating the theft of $40,000 in November. The investigation revealed that Ward took the money by using apps on the victim’s phone.
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Damaged CCEC insulator causes power outages

PINE KNOLL SHORES - Damages to Carteret-Craven Electric Co-op's (CCEC) infrastructure left many in Carteret County without power on New Year's Eve. According to the CCECs Communications Director Melissa Glenn, general wear and tear from the elements caused the failure of an insulator on their transmission line in Pine Knoll Shores.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
WNCT

High hopes for Greenville, Pitt County economy in 2023

COMING UP AT 10 & 11: There are high hopes the 2023 economy for Greenville and Pitt County will be on the rebound after a tough year with COVID-19, inflation and other factors. WNCT's Caitlin Richards had this report at 6 and will share more on 9OYS News tonight. High...
PITT COUNTY, NC

