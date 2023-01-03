Republics did just fine with the border till the Dems got in office. And stats will tell anyone that. This is just another lame Dem move to pin the blame else where's. As usual.
why should border states take all the migrants? sanctuary cities seem the most logical places to put them. Democrats only want then when others have to pay to take care if them.
This guy needs more education. Brain Drain a real thing. Vote out this democrat socialist president. Not only destroying our country but destroying the countries that the people are leaving. Ruben your ignorance speaks volumes and you sir LIE ABOUT BRAIN DRAIN . Ruben did you vote for this socialist president ? Democrat socialism is real ! Ruben the border is flooded with people trying to escape socialist , communist Countries. I Challenge you to read intellectuals and society by Thomas Sowell 👏 nonfiction books
Comments / 33