ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 33

Capt Noankor
3d ago

Republics did just fine with the border till the Dems got in office. And stats will tell anyone that. This is just another lame Dem move to pin the blame else where's. As usual.

Reply(1)
47
regurgitate fake media
3d ago

why should border states take all the migrants? sanctuary cities seem the most logical places to put them. Democrats only want then when others have to pay to take care if them.

Reply
41
White Trash 400 year history
3d ago

This guy needs more education. Brain Drain a real thing. Vote out this democrat socialist president. Not only destroying our country but destroying the countries that the people are leaving. Ruben your ignorance speaks volumes and you sir LIE ABOUT BRAIN DRAIN . Ruben did you vote for this socialist president ? Democrat socialism is real ! Ruben the border is flooded with people trying to escape socialist , communist Countries. I Challenge you to read intellectuals and society by Thomas Sowell 👏 nonfiction books

Reply
38
Related
Daily Mail

Biden administration has just 24 HOURS to respond to Supreme Court order that placed temporary pause on Title 42 border restrictions ending this week

The Supreme Court on Monday delayed lifting Title 42 for 24 hours after Republicans lobbied to keep the pandemic-era border policy in place. Conservative Chief Justice John Roberts gave the Biden administration until 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday to respond to the stay – just hours before the policy is set to expire under current orders.
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

Biden’s illegal food stamp bonanza

After illegally bailing out college graduates with a $400 billion student debt amnesty, President Joe Biden is back at it again. This time, he is illegally boosting food stamp benefits by $200 billion. House Republicans should put an end to both of these illegal measures. According to a Government Accountability...
Hdogar

Was Donald Trump the Worst President in American History? (Opinion)

Trump’s time in office is very recent and unforgettable. The 45th President of the United States took hold of the seat on January 20, 2017, and left it on January 20, 2021, making it one of the most unforgettable times in history. Sure, his leadership ways were slight, if not wholly, off, but the US citizens have gone as far as to name him the worst President in the history of the United States.

Comments / 0

Community Policy