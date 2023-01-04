Read full article on original website
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
President Biden comes to CovingtonMikey ChlandaCovington, KY
Damar Hamlin injury: Was it a case of Commotio Cordis?Jack BeaversCincinnati, OH
NFL rumors: 4 teams that should acquire Lamar Jackson this offseason and why
Lamar Jackson leaving the Ravens appears more plausible than ever before, so which NFL teams should be looking to sign the QB this offseason and why?. The foregone conclusion for a while seemed to be that the Baltimore Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson would get things worked out regarding an extension. The former NFL MVP is in the final year of his contract but the team wouldn’t just let him walk, even with the potential for a monster check being cut looming, right?
Ryan Clark said all there is to say about Damar Hamlin injury
Former Steelers safety Ryan Clark had a unique and poignant perspective on Damar Hamlin’s scary injury during Monday Night Football. No one can truly put into words the feelings of the NFL community on Monday night after watching Bills safety Damar Hamlin being transported to the hospital in critical condition. Ryan Clark came pretty close to it though.
Is Jimbo Fisher fixing Texas A&M or creating bigger disaster?
Jimbo Fisher’s solution for Texas A&M’s offense, hiring Bobby Petrino as offensive coordinator, doesn’t inspire much confidence in his leadership. Just when it looked like Jimbo Fisher had Texas A&M ready to contend for the SEC championship and the College Football Playoff, the Aggies dropped a 5-7 record in 2022. They lost to Appalachian State and had a six-game losing streak in the middle of the season.
Bills-Bengals game won't be resumed after Damar Hamlin collapse
Monday night's game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills will not be resumed after it was postponed due to Damar Hamlin's sudden cardiac arrest on the field, the National Football League announced Thursday."This has been a very difficult week," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "We continue to focus on the recovery of Damar Hamlin and are encouraged by the improvements in his condition as well as the tremendous outpouring of support and care for Damar and his family from across the country. We are also incredibly appreciative of the amazing work of the medical...
Chiefs could lose home field advantage even with No. 1 seed in AFC
The NFL’s proposal for handling the playoffs in light of Monday Night Football’s cancelation means the Chiefs can win the No. 1 seed but not get home field. Roger Goodell and the NFL have proposed a solution to the cancelation of the Bills-Bengals game on Monday night. It could have a significant impact on the Chiefs and their pursuit of home field advantage in the AFC.
Scarlet Sunrise: Buckeyes assistant strength coach Niko Palazeti reportedly hired by Cincinnati
Good morning, Ohio State fans, and welcome to the Scarlet Sunrise. Football will always be our focus, but every day we’ll cover news, notes and analysis from across Buckeyes sports. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything you missed in the world of Buckeyes football, recruiting, basketball and more in Scarlet Sunrise.
Grading a Cardinals trade package for division rival Bryan Reynolds
It’s unlikely the Pirates would trade Bryan Reynolds to the St. Louis Cardinals given they play in the same division, but let’s grade it out. In a recent piece by The Athletic, Jim Bowden and Rob Biertempfel discussed some potential trade packages (submitted by fans) for Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds.
Football: No. 4 Buckeyes lose lead late, fall to No. 1 Georgia 42-41
Ohio State fourth-year offensive lineman Dawand Jones (79) exits Mercedes-Benz Stadium in tears following No. 4 Ohio States (11-2) 41-42 loss to No. 1 Georgia (14-0) in Atlanta on Saturday. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor.
Watch: Highlights of Ohio State signees at All-American Bowl practice
While one of the two high school all-star games has already been played (check out this report on Noah Rogers at the Under Armor All-American Bowl), the other game has yet to happen but the prep is going on now. Formerly known as the Army All-American Bowl — now known...
NBC Sports
Wisconsin announces Longo, Tressel have joined Fickell’s staff
MADISON, Wis. — After spending the last two seasons as defensive coordinator on Luke Fickell‘s Cincinnati staff, Mike Tressel is following him to Wisconsin. Wisconsin announced the hiring of Tressel as defensive coordinator/inside linebackers coach and Phil Longo as offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach. Longo, who had been North Carolina’s offensive coordinator the last four seasons, had said last month he was joining Wisconsin’s staff in the same role.
NFL Playoff picture if a No. 8 seed is added
The NFL is reportedly considering adding an eighth playoff team in each conference with the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game unlikely to be resumed. Here’s what the playoff picture would look like. The NFL world continues to follow updates regarding Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest during...
247Sports
Ohio State basketball: Buckeyes lose Zed Key with shoulder sprain
Ohio State basketball saw a pair of starters get hurt early in the first half against No. 1 Purdue. Buckeyes forward Zed Key left the game early in the first quarter with a shoulder sprain and it was announced by the team he would not return. Key has suffered from shoulder issues this season. After Ohio State played Duke on Nov. 30, Zey was seen with ice and a wrap around his shoulder.
FOX Sports
Bates leads Eastern Michigan against Bowling Green
Bowling Green Falcons (6-7) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (3-10) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eastern Michigan -1.5; over/under is 156.5. BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan takes on the Bowling Green Falcons after Emoni Bates scored 36 points in Eastern Michigan's 74-64 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks. The Eagles are 2-2 in home...
Game between Texas A&M and Florida delayed because jerseys were left behind at hotel
The Texas A&M vs. Florida men’s basketball game was delayed after the Aggies’ jerseys were left back at the team hotel. The Texas A&M Aggies and Florida Gators were scheduled to face off on Wednesday night. The game was unable to begin on time due to a delay for an interesting reason.
