Nashville, TN

ClutchPoints

USC people most to blame for Cotton Bowl loss to Tulane

USC football was equal parts shocked, stunned, bamboozled, and mortified after they lost to the Tulane Green Wave in the 2023 Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, 46-45. The Trojans had their hearts broken after witnessing a thrilling fourth-quarter rally from Tulane. The Green Wave came storming back from 15 points down with under five minutes left in the game to book their thirteenth win of the season. As for USC, it was the Trojans’ third loss of the 2022-23 campaign. Here we will look at the four people most to blame for the USC Trojans’ Cotton Bowl loss to Tulane.
LOS ANGELES, CA
News-Herald

NCAA Football: Alabama at Texas

Sep 10, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide kicker Will Reichard (16) kicks the game winning field goal at the end of the second half against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Marcus Woodson officially named Arkansas co-defensive coordinator

Former Florida State defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator Marcus Woodson has officially been named as Arkansas' co-defensive coordinator. HawgSports reported earlier in the week that he would be hired. The Razorbacks now have one more assistant coach than is allowed per NCAA rules, but linebackers coach Michael Scherer is expected to follow Barry Odom to UNLV and become the new UNLV defensive coordinator. That simply has not been made official, yet.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
CBS LA

Bills-Bengals game won't be resumed after Damar Hamlin collapse

Monday night's game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills will not be resumed after it was postponed due to Damar Hamlin's sudden cardiac arrest on the field, the National Football League announced Thursday."This has been a very difficult week," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "We continue to focus on the recovery of Damar Hamlin and are encouraged by the improvements in his condition as well as the tremendous outpouring of support and care for Damar and his family from across the country. We are also incredibly appreciative of the amazing work of the medical...
CINCINNATI, OH
PIX11

Bills uplifted by Hamlin’s progress, hope to show resilience

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills got a much-needed jolt of good news on Thursday. Coach Sean McDermott and his team found out that safety Damar Hamlin has made remarkable progress in his recovery since his heart stopped during Monday night’s game. In three days since the Bills were left emotionally devastated as […]
BUFFALO, NY
Itemlive.com

Gesamondo bringing talents to Buffalo State

LYNNFIELD — Lynnfield girls soccer star Trinity Gesamondo will officially accomplish a dream of hers when she walks onto Coyer Field next fall. On Thursday at Lynnfield High, the Pioneer signed her commitment letter to play at Buffalo State College.  “I always wanted to play [soccer] after high school,” Gesamondo said. “I’m looking forward to The post Gesamondo bringing talents to Buffalo State appeared first on Itemlive.
LYNNFIELD, MA

