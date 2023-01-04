Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Issue Activists Planning January 10th Rally at State CapitolAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
“Most Haunted Hotels In Tennessee”- 4 Hotels You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSTennessee State
Delta Offers $8K in Vouchers to Passengers, a Family of Three from Nashville Agree, But Then Don't Get Compensated $24KZack LoveNashville, TN
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways In TennesseeLIFE_HACKSTennessee State
Cheating Girlfriend Humiliated in Front of Parents After Boyfriend Confronts Her in Crazy WayBriana B.Nashville, TN
Related
Arkansas Offensive Coordinator Kendal Briles Reportedly a Target for Zach Arnett, Bulldogs
Mississippi State is reportedly targeting another SEC offensive coordinator in the midst of a staff shakeup.
Tee Higgins sends heartbreaking message to Damar Hamlin after routine tackle at Buffalo Bills game saw him collapse
CINCINNATI Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins sent a heartbreaking message to Damar Hamlin after a routine tackle during a Buffalo Bills game led to a scary injury. Hamlin collapsed on the field during the Bills game leaving players and coaches from both teams visibly shaken. “My prayers and thoughts go...
USC football news: Lincoln Riley’s head-scratching press conference move after Cotton Bowl loss
Lincoln Riley did not seem to be in the mood to speak to reporters following the USC Trojans’ 46-45 loss to the Tulane Green Wave in the Cotton Bowl on Monday, as the USC football head coach only fielded three questions in the postgame press conference, according to Ryan Kartje of The Los Angeles Times.
USC people most to blame for Cotton Bowl loss to Tulane
USC football was equal parts shocked, stunned, bamboozled, and mortified after they lost to the Tulane Green Wave in the 2023 Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, 46-45. The Trojans had their hearts broken after witnessing a thrilling fourth-quarter rally from Tulane. The Green Wave came storming back from 15 points down with under five minutes left in the game to book their thirteenth win of the season. As for USC, it was the Trojans’ third loss of the 2022-23 campaign. Here we will look at the four people most to blame for the USC Trojans’ Cotton Bowl loss to Tulane.
NCAA Football: Alabama at Texas
Sep 10, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide kicker Will Reichard (16) kicks the game winning field goal at the end of the second half against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
247Sports
Marcus Woodson officially named Arkansas co-defensive coordinator
Former Florida State defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator Marcus Woodson has officially been named as Arkansas' co-defensive coordinator. HawgSports reported earlier in the week that he would be hired. The Razorbacks now have one more assistant coach than is allowed per NCAA rules, but linebackers coach Michael Scherer is expected to follow Barry Odom to UNLV and become the new UNLV defensive coordinator. That simply has not been made official, yet.
NFL announces Bills-Bengals game won’t be resumed
The NFL said Thursday it will not resume the Bills-Bengals game that was suspended Monday night after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest on the field.
Bills-Bengals game won't be resumed after Damar Hamlin collapse
Monday night's game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills will not be resumed after it was postponed due to Damar Hamlin's sudden cardiac arrest on the field, the National Football League announced Thursday."This has been a very difficult week," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "We continue to focus on the recovery of Damar Hamlin and are encouraged by the improvements in his condition as well as the tremendous outpouring of support and care for Damar and his family from across the country. We are also incredibly appreciative of the amazing work of the medical...
Bills uplifted by Hamlin’s progress, hope to show resilience
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills got a much-needed jolt of good news on Thursday. Coach Sean McDermott and his team found out that safety Damar Hamlin has made remarkable progress in his recovery since his heart stopped during Monday night’s game. In three days since the Bills were left emotionally devastated as […]
Ga Tech coach Key says 2 assistant coaches leaving program
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Tech coach Brent Key is making a couple of more changes to his staff, announcing Wednesday that a pair of defensive assistants are leaving the program. David Turner, an assistant head coach and defensive run game coordinator, and defensive line coach Larry Knight will not...
Peyton Hillis in ICU but 'improving' after reported swimming accident
Former Cleveland Browns star running back Peyton Hillis reportedly is in intensive care after a “swimming accident” in Pensacola, Florida.
Big 4th quarter lifts No. 3 Ohio State women past Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Taylor Mikesell scored 22 points and Rikki Harris added 19 as No. 3 Ohio State rallied to beat Minnesota 83-71 on Thursday night. Rebeka Mikulasikova contributed 15 points on five 3-pointers for the Buckeyes (16-0, 5-0 Big Ten), who outscored Minnesota 28-10 in the fourth quarter.
Gesamondo bringing talents to Buffalo State
LYNNFIELD — Lynnfield girls soccer star Trinity Gesamondo will officially accomplish a dream of hers when she walks onto Coyer Field next fall. On Thursday at Lynnfield High, the Pioneer signed her commitment letter to play at Buffalo State College. “I always wanted to play [soccer] after high school,” Gesamondo said. “I’m looking forward to The post Gesamondo bringing talents to Buffalo State appeared first on Itemlive.
Comments / 0