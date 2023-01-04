Read full article on original website
The Moore American
OU, Norman Regional to bring 'highest level' of cancer care to Norman
A state-of-the-art cancer center is coming to Norman in 2025, officials announced Wednesday. OU Health, which operates the Stephenson Cancer Center in Oklahoma City, is partnering with Norman Regional to build a new cancer care facility on the grounds of the Norman Regional HealthPlex near Interstate 35 and Tecumseh Road.
The Moore American
Moore man sentenced to life without parole for killing of former youth pastor
A 25-year-old Moore man convicted of killing his father will spend the rest of his life in prison, a judge determined Friday. Cleveland County District Judge Michael Tupper followed a jury’s recommendation and sentenced Jacob Allen Barber, 25, to life without the possibility of parole as punishment for killing Glenn Barber, 48.
