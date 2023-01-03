Report: 'Breathing is improving' for Bills' Damar Hamlin

(Update: 1/4, 9:54 a.m.): Hamlin reportedly had “positive readings” overnight:

It’s still early, but the word “improving” has been spoken in association with the ongoing hospitalization of Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin.

After the 24-year-old suffered cardiac arrest on Monday during a NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Hamlin’s road to recovery continues UC Medical Center in Cincy.

Hamlin was reportedly critical condition as of Monday but there are reports slowly moving toward the positive direction. Fingers crossed that continues.

CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson reported that Hamlin’s “breathing is improving” as of Tuesday evening.

Some additional specifics were provided by local reporters in Buffalo, including WIVB-TV. That separate update, reportedly straight from Hamlin’s uncle, states that the Bills player is still intubated to help with his breathing, but a little less than originally.

According to WIVB-TV, the oxygen level Hamlin is receiving is now at a rate of 50 percent assistance. That’s down from 100 percent when he originally arrived at the hospital:

Hamlin had CPR performed on him for more than 10 minutes before being taken to the hospital in an ambulance. The game has since been postponed to a date beyond this upcoming week.

With Bills-Bengals not being played this week, that would mean Buffalo’s next matchup will be against the New England Patriots on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Bills Wire will continue to provide updates as information is made available.