New York Post

Biden tries to pull the old end run with his latest immigration plan

President Biden’s latest immigration scheme disregards the rule of law and Congress, which specifically enacted legislation to prevent what he’s trying to do.  The historical record is crystal clear. In 1952, Congress gave the executive the statutory power to temporarily “parole” aliens into the United States “in emergency cases, such as the case of an alien who requires immediate medical attention” or “a witness or for purposes of prosecution.”  Starting in 1956, presidents of both parties (with the notable exception of former President Donald Trump) have used the parole power to do an end run around the immigration laws to import many...
straightarrownews.com

Should Congress read bills it votes on? The people say yes

As Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., tries to become the next House speaker, he is negotiating with his opponents on a series of demands that include plum committee positions, campaign spending and making it easier to vote the speaker out if they aren’t happy with the their performance. But there’s another demand that’s not getting as much attention. The demand is to give members at least 72 hours to read a bill before they vote on it.
The Center Square

Poll: More Americans oppose Biden’s immigration policies than support them

(The Center Square) – More Americans polled in a recent Los Angeles Times/YouGov survey expressed opposition to President Joe Biden’s immigration policies as opposed to supporting them, including catch and release and not detaining and deporting millions of people who’ve illegally entered the U.S. since he’s been in office. They also expressed support for local and state governments doing more when the federal government fails to do its job. According...
TEXAS STATE
straightarrownews.com

Biden announces immigration program, will deport those who don’t use it

President Biden announced his administration is expanding an immigrant parole program for immigrants from Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua and Haiti. Effective immediately, citizens from those countries who cross the border illegally or arrive at a port of entry unannounced will be deported to Mexico, which has agreed to accept returns of 30,000 people per month.
R.A. Heim

A One-time $1,200 Payment Coming Courtesy of the State of Washington

Starting next month a new program from the state of Washington called the Working Families Tax Credit will provide payments up to $1,200 to select individuals and families who meet certain eligibility requirements. This program focuses on low-to-moderate income individuals and families that live in the state. The amounts you will be eligible to receive will vary depending on income level and the number of qualifying children. (source) It is important to note that you do have to apply for this program.
WASHINGTON STATE
New York Post

It’s Biden who doesn’t care about migrants — or NY’s lack of ‘room at the inn’

It’s easy to feel Mayor Eric Adams’ pain: He’s huffing about how “unfair” it is that cities and states have to deal on their own with the “onslaught” of migrants streaming in. Too bad he won’t finger President Biden for refusing to 1) secure the border or even 2) handle the fallout. It’s every city for itself, and New York’s generosity makes it a prime destination. Even Colorado’s Democratic Gov. Jared Polis is now sending migrants to New York and Chicago. With shelters filled to the breaking point, and resources meant for native New Yorkers being spent on migrants, Adams pleads...
COLORADO STATE
Military.com

States Must Recognize Military Spouses' Job Licenses After Moves Under New Law

Military spouses could have an easier time transferring their professional licenses during future military moves under a newly enacted law. Under the law, states must recognize service members and spouses' valid professional licenses from other states for any job except for law licenses if they moved because of military orders.
New York Post

Democrats busing migrants to NYC get results, not denunciation

Democrats and their media cheering squad went ballistic when Texas Gov. Greg Abbott started busing migrants from the border to New York and other northern cities; the furor only redoubled when Florida’s Ron DeSantis sent a batch to Martha’s Vineyard. “Human trafficking,” Hillary called it; “crimes against humanity,” AOC insisted. President Joe Biden denounced it as “un-American” and “playing politics with human beings.” Yet no screams at the various left-aligned nonprofits running their own buses. Nor now, at the news that Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is doing the exact same thing, even though his state capital, Denver, is a sanctuary...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
qhubonews.com

Comments made by Vice President Harris following her visit to Calumet Fisheries

THE VICE PRESIDENT: Well, it’s been a good day being in Illinois, in Chicago. And the reason we’re here is it’s about this bridge and bridges across America, and the work that we have done that has been — I think will prove to be historic in terms of this phase of the growth and strength of our country. It is about uplifting communities. It’s about, obviously, repairing and upgrading our infrastructure. It’s about jobs. And it really is about strengthening America.
CHICAGO, IL

