Read full article on original website
Related
Matt Gaetz says he'll resign from Congress if the Democratic Party changes tack and elects a moderate Republican for speaker
Gaetz said on Fox News he's certain that all House Democrats would vote for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries "every single time," not a Republican.
Biden tries to pull the old end run with his latest immigration plan
President Biden’s latest immigration scheme disregards the rule of law and Congress, which specifically enacted legislation to prevent what he’s trying to do. The historical record is crystal clear. In 1952, Congress gave the executive the statutory power to temporarily “parole” aliens into the United States “in emergency cases, such as the case of an alien who requires immediate medical attention” or “a witness or for purposes of prosecution.” Starting in 1956, presidents of both parties (with the notable exception of former President Donald Trump) have used the parole power to do an end run around the immigration laws to import many...
straightarrownews.com
Should Congress read bills it votes on? The people say yes
As Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., tries to become the next House speaker, he is negotiating with his opponents on a series of demands that include plum committee positions, campaign spending and making it easier to vote the speaker out if they aren’t happy with the their performance. But there’s another demand that’s not getting as much attention. The demand is to give members at least 72 hours to read a bill before they vote on it.
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
Nancy Pelosi says Kevin McCarthy might need a 'doctor or a psychiatrist' after 'really sad' losses on the speakership vote
There is no love lost between Pelosi and McCarthy — in July 2021, she called him a "moron" for criticizing the congressional mask mandate.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says Democrats would 'all be unconscious' if they took shots every time Kevin McCarthy lost a Republican vote for speaker
The New York progressive was responding to GOP Rep. Kat Cammack's comment that Democrats brought popcorn and alcohol to the chamber.
Russia plans to mobilize 500,000 soldiers in days. If they don't deliver victory, then 'Putin will collapse,' says Ukrainian spy chief.
Putin's first mobilization draft in October was heavily criticized for deploying soldiers who were untrained, elderly, ill, or too young to fight.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene passed a phone with Donald Trump on the line to an anti-McCarthy rebel on the House floor
Donald Trump reportedly also made a series of well-timed calls to other GOP members who opposed Kevin McCarthy's speaker bid.
Ilhan Omar's Reaction When Approached by Matt Gaetz Goes Viral
Social media users found the Minnesota representative's body language quite telling.
msn.com
Trump, McConnell, Schumer respond after Kevin McCarthy wins historic, dayslong House Speaker bout
Kevin McCarthy was elected Speaker of the House early Saturday morning, following a dayslong debate process and a dramatic pair of votes late Friday evening, drawing comments from President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump, Senate Leaders Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer, and others. "That was easy. I never thought...
Heads up, farmers: Biden is coming for your water
Heads up, farmers: President Biden is coming for your water, as the administration promotes increased government control over water used on ranches and farms.
Poll: More Americans oppose Biden’s immigration policies than support them
(The Center Square) – More Americans polled in a recent Los Angeles Times/YouGov survey expressed opposition to President Joe Biden’s immigration policies as opposed to supporting them, including catch and release and not detaining and deporting millions of people who’ve illegally entered the U.S. since he’s been in office. They also expressed support for local and state governments doing more when the federal government fails to do its job. According...
straightarrownews.com
Biden announces immigration program, will deport those who don’t use it
President Biden announced his administration is expanding an immigrant parole program for immigrants from Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua and Haiti. Effective immediately, citizens from those countries who cross the border illegally or arrive at a port of entry unannounced will be deported to Mexico, which has agreed to accept returns of 30,000 people per month.
A One-time $1,200 Payment Coming Courtesy of the State of Washington
Starting next month a new program from the state of Washington called the Working Families Tax Credit will provide payments up to $1,200 to select individuals and families who meet certain eligibility requirements. This program focuses on low-to-moderate income individuals and families that live in the state. The amounts you will be eligible to receive will vary depending on income level and the number of qualifying children. (source) It is important to note that you do have to apply for this program.
It’s Biden who doesn’t care about migrants — or NY’s lack of ‘room at the inn’
It’s easy to feel Mayor Eric Adams’ pain: He’s huffing about how “unfair” it is that cities and states have to deal on their own with the “onslaught” of migrants streaming in. Too bad he won’t finger President Biden for refusing to 1) secure the border or even 2) handle the fallout. It’s every city for itself, and New York’s generosity makes it a prime destination. Even Colorado’s Democratic Gov. Jared Polis is now sending migrants to New York and Chicago. With shelters filled to the breaking point, and resources meant for native New Yorkers being spent on migrants, Adams pleads...
Military.com
States Must Recognize Military Spouses' Job Licenses After Moves Under New Law
Military spouses could have an easier time transferring their professional licenses during future military moves under a newly enacted law. Under the law, states must recognize service members and spouses' valid professional licenses from other states for any job except for law licenses if they moved because of military orders.
Proposed GOP select panel would be empowered to review ‘ongoing criminal investigations’
The proposed “select subcommittee" would operate under the Judiciary Committee expected to be chaired by Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio).
Ukrainian citizen uprising is the war Russia didn’t see coming
The Ukrainians have taken a page from the old Red Army playbook.
Democrats busing migrants to NYC get results, not denunciation
Democrats and their media cheering squad went ballistic when Texas Gov. Greg Abbott started busing migrants from the border to New York and other northern cities; the furor only redoubled when Florida’s Ron DeSantis sent a batch to Martha’s Vineyard. “Human trafficking,” Hillary called it; “crimes against humanity,” AOC insisted. President Joe Biden denounced it as “un-American” and “playing politics with human beings.” Yet no screams at the various left-aligned nonprofits running their own buses. Nor now, at the news that Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is doing the exact same thing, even though his state capital, Denver, is a sanctuary...
qhubonews.com
Comments made by Vice President Harris following her visit to Calumet Fisheries
THE VICE PRESIDENT: Well, it’s been a good day being in Illinois, in Chicago. And the reason we’re here is it’s about this bridge and bridges across America, and the work that we have done that has been — I think will prove to be historic in terms of this phase of the growth and strength of our country. It is about uplifting communities. It’s about, obviously, repairing and upgrading our infrastructure. It’s about jobs. And it really is about strengthening America.
Comments / 4