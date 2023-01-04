ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

2 notable NL teams reportedly battling for Johnny Cueto

Though it is 2023 and not 2016, Johnny Cueto still has teams duking it out for his services. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported on Wednesday that the San Diego Padres and Miami Marlins are vying for the free-agent right-hander Cueto. Rosenthal also reports the Cincinnati Reds, Cueto’s old team, have interest. Since the Reds... The post 2 notable NL teams reportedly battling for Johnny Cueto appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SAN DIEGO, CA
MLB Trade Rumors

Phillies Sign Jake Jewell To Minor League Deal

The Phillies have signed right-hander Jake Jewell to a minor league deal, according to his transactions tracker at MLB.com. He will presumably receive an invitation to major league Spring Training. Jewell, 30 in May, has 31 games of MLB experience, scattered over the 2018, 2019 and 2021 seasons with the...
HOME, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy