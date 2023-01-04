Tuesday's HS roundup: Luper, Pafford lead Exeter boys past Dover

EXETER - Ryan Luper scored 10 of his team-high 13 points in the second half, including seven in the fourth quarter as the Exeter High School boys basketball team held off Dover, 57-41 on Tuesday in a Division I contest.

Exeter improved to 4-1, while Dover is 0-4.

Kooper Marier added eight points for the Blue Hawks, while Ethan Moss had six.

Dylan Jabre led Dover with 15 points, and Stephen Gitau had seven.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Gilford 59

St. Thomas Aquinas 55

DOVER - Freshman AJ Reinertson had a team-high 17 points as the Saints took three-time defending Division III state champion Gilford to the wire.

“We had our chances and played real well at times tonight," St. Thomas Aquinas head coach David Morissette said. "We just needed to execute a little better down the stretch. We can learn a lot from this game.”

Will Mollica added 15 points for St. Thomas Aquinas (4-1).

Pinkerton 80

Spaulding 56

DERRY - Zander Walbridge had 17 points and teammate Marcel Rose had 13 for Spaulding in this Division I loss.

Jackson Marshall led Pinkerton (5-0) with 26 points, while Tyrone Chinn and Sean Jenkins both had 17.

Falmouth 48

Marshwood 34

SOUTH BERWICK, Maine - Jason Singer and Andrew Perry each scored nine points for Marshwood (5-1) in this Class A South loss. Falmouth is 5-1.

York 61

Lake Region 31

YORK, Maine - Lukas Bouchard scored 26 points and added 13 points for the Wildcats in this Class B South win.

Connor Roberge added 14 points for York (4-1), while Jacob Fogg had eight assists.

North Yarmouth Academy 67

Seacoast Christian 18

YARMOUTH, Maine - Class C NYA jumped out to a 14-2 lead after one period and never looked back against Class D Seacoast Christian (2-4).

Eli Cardinal led the Guardians with six points, while Sunny Johnson had four points and eight rebounds.

Portsmouth 65

Central 61

MANCHESTER - Miles de Iongh's team-high 16 points led Portsmouth to this Division I win. Jackson Jones added 13 points for the Clippers, while Matthew Minckler had 11.

Manchester West 68

Oyster River 44

MANCHESTER - Sean Lynch led Oyster River (1-3) with 12 points in this Division II loss. Tommy Fogg added 10 points for the Bobcats.

Timberlane 57

Winnacunnet 52

PLAISTOW - The shorthanded Warriors suffered their first loss of the season at the hands of Timberlane (2-2).

The Warriors, who were already playing without senior Joshua Schaake, led 15-11 after the first quarter. However, junior starter Tyson Khalil left the game with an injury early in the second quarter and never returned. Khalil had scored nine points in the first quarter.

“We struggled the rest of the way,” McKenna said. “Timberlane played great, we did not; credit to them for playing a great game.

Jared Khalil led the Warriors against Timberlane with 24 points, while Ethan Nowak had eight.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Portsmouth 53

Central 17

PORTSMOUTH - The Clippers got points from 12 different players in this Division I win, improving to 3-1.

Margaret Montplaisir and Maddie MacCannell both had eight points for Portsmouth, while Avery Romps and Haley Coombs both had six, and Mackenzie Lombardi had five.

Exeter 43

Dover 40

EXETER - Emma Smith led Exeter with 15 points, while teammates Rachel Ludwig and Hailey Harrington had 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Sophomore Lily Nossiff led Dover with 19 points, while Abby Kozlowski had seven.

Goffstown 39

Winnacunnet 38

HAMPTON - Senior Ava Warburton hit two free throws with 4 seconds left, giving Goffstown (3-1) this Division I win.

Winnacunnet's Riley Kerens' layup with 10 seconds left gave the Warriors a 38-37 lead. Warburton scored a game-high 19 points, while teammate Maggie Sasso had 12.

Kerens led Winnacunnet (1-4) with 18 points, while senior Casey Coleman had eight.

Pinkerton 53

Spaulding 46

ROCHESTER - The Red Raiders, who missed seven free throws in the fourth quarter of this Division I contest, was led by Hannah Drew's 12 points.

Spaulding led 18-7 after the first quarter and 25-18 at halftime.

Mackenzie Brochu and Madi Trogler both had 10 points for Spaulding.

Gilford 42

St. Thomas Aquinas 38

GILFORD - St. Thomas Aquinas freshman Emma Torriello led all scorers with 16 points in this Division III loss. Sophomore Genna Bolduc chipped in with six points and 10 rebounds for the Saints.

North Yarmouth Academy 77

Seacoast Christian 26

YARMOUTH, Maine - Breckyn Winship led Class D Seacoast Christian (2-4) with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Ellie Leech followed with five points and four assists.

Class C NYA improved to 6-0.

Oyster River 60

Manchester West 27

DURHAM - Vivian O'Connor (12 points), Riley Drapeau (11) and Olivia Anderson (10) all scored in double figures for Oyster River (4-1) in this Division II win.

Traip Academy 42

St. Dominic's 23

AUBURN, Maine - Hannah Thorsen had 15 points and Emme Hale had 11 in this Class C South win for the Rangers.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Oyster River/Portsmouth 10

Brady/Trinity/Londonderry 0

DURHAM - Kelly Zhang had three goals and Eliza Farwell had two goals and three assists for the ClipperCats in this Division I contest at the Whittemore Center.

Kira Jakobs, Emma Sahr, Kate Deans, Maggie Farwell, and Mallory DeSantis all had one goal in the win. Defensively, Farwell, Elizabeth Wallent, Meagan Rinko and Sahr played well in front of goalie Amelie Cowieson.

BOYS HOCKEY

St. Thomas Aquinas 13

Bishop Brady 1

HOOKSETT - Brandon McCaughey's three goals, and Brendan Chrisom's four points led St. Thomas Aquinas to this Division II win.

St. Thomas goalie Orlando Ricci had nine saves.

Marshwood/Noble/Traip/Sanford 4

South Portland 2

DOVER - Danny Fuller, Bradley Wentworth, Tommy Demeroto, and Caden Fontaine all scored a goal for the KnightHawks in this Class A win at Dover Ice Arena.

Sumner Wood had 21 saves for the KnightHawks, who improved to 2-2.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Tuesday's HS roundup: Luper, Pafford lead Exeter boys past Dover