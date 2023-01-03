Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Huntsville-Madison County Senior Center is 'Closed Until Further Notice' to Recover from Water DamageZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Such-n-Such Burgers and Tacos in Decatur is not Closing; Jason Such Addresses 'Rumors and Lies' in a Facebook Video PostZack LoveDecatur, AL
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes defeat Bulldogs 90-59 behind strong second halfThe LanternColumbus, OH
In Huntsville, a grand jury indicts Quartney Smith for corpse abuse of late Laekyn SteelmanEdy ZooHuntsville, AL
Security guard opens fire on patron at Alabama club, killing themEdy ZooHuntsville, AL
Related
256today.com
Torch Technologies’ Watson and Walker promoted
HUNTSVILLE — Two senior level executives at Torch Technologies are celebrating the new year with prestigious promotions. Starfish Holdings, the parent company of Torch Technologies, Freedom Real Estate & Capital, and Asteroidea has promoted Torch CEO John Watson to president of Starfish Holdings. He will continue to serve as CEO of Torch Technologies, while assuming the new role of Starfish president.
U.S. Census: 2 North Alabama towns are no longer considered ‘urban areas’
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, and after a federal rule change, 24 towns in the state no longer count as towns. Two of those are in North Alabama.
Will lost holiday travel luggage end up in North Alabama?
In addition to 12,825 cancelled flights and more than 34,000 delays, there were also reports of baggage chaos.
256today.com
United Community, Progress banks merge
HUNTSVILLE — United Community Banks has merged with Progress Bank and Trust, the two banks announced Tuesday. “We are very pleased and grateful to be able to welcome this group of talented bankers to the United team,” said Lynn Harton, chairman and CEO of United. “Progress has a culture much like ours with a commitment to community engagement, customer service, and the employee experience.
Hartselle Enquirer
Distinctive design: Stone family is at home on Sparkman Street
Every corner of the home at 808 Sparkman Street is deeply rooted in history and was restored to its former glory this year before becoming the dream home of Stephanie and Jared Stone and their two children, Easton and Ezekiel. The family of four relocated to Hartselle from Orlando, Fla....
Meet Marshall Medical Centers’ first babies of 2023!
Meet Marshall County's newest residents!
11th Annual ‘Festival of the Cranes’ set for Wheeler Wildlife Refuge
The 11th annual Festival of the Cranes will be a fully-immersed family-friendly event for an entire weekend in January at the Wheeler Wildlife Refuge in Decatur.
thisisalabama.org
12 Alabama restaurants to put on your 2023 calendar – one for every month
It’s a new year, and we’ve already made plans for you. We’ve put together this list of 12 Alabama restaurants to put on your 2023 calendar — one for every month of the year. January to December. Florence to Orange Beach. Fried catfish to smoked chicken.
WAAY-TV
Unclaimed Baggage expecting influx of inventory after Southwest travel nightmare
A travel nightmare could become a blessing for a North Alabama store. Unclaimed Baggage in Scottsboro sells items that were previously in lost luggage. After last week's Southwest travel breakdown, many are now wondering when they might be able to buy what's inside the thousands of lost bags. "It's safe...
Sprucing up Sulphur Springs
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. – While paying a visit to Cullman County for the holidays, Jeremy Turner decided to take his family for a literal walk around a historic watering hole. When they arrived, it wasn’t the same as Turner remembered from his youth. “I grew up in Cullman County and I spent some time around Blount Springs throughout my childhood,” said Turner. “I wanted to show my wife and kids the place.” Turner, along with his wife, Melanie, children Megan and Matthew and his parents, Tim and Beverly, arrived at Sulphur Springs on New Year’s Eve morning. Once at the site the...
alabamawx.com
Alabama NewsCenter — Cullman, Alabama’s Ave Maria Grotto is a world of wonders in miniature
We hear about many travel destinations from friends and family. Such was the case for me when I heard about Ave Maria Grotto in Cullman. A friend suggested I visit the site. He described miniature buildings created by a monk mostly in the first half of the 20th century. About...
southerntorch.com
Drag Show Venue fined by ABC
FORT PAYNE, Ala.--The Alabama Alcohol Beverage Control Board (ABC) suspended the privilege of selling alcoholic beverages to The Stockade Pub and Eatery effective January 4th, 2023 until further notice. According to an ABC spokesperson, that privilege has been restored. The Stockade is located at 212 Gault Avenue North, Fort Payne...
WAFF
Catching cabin fever? Here are 100 things to do around north Alabama
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - After the holidays are over, the cold dark month of January always seems to drag on. If you’re catching cabin fever or looking for something to do during the colder months, Connie Pearson has a lifetime of experiences around Alabama. She’s sharing all of her favorites in her book, “100 Things to do in Huntsville and North Alabama Before You Die.”
WHNT-TV
Body pulled from the waters of Lady Ann Lake
The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) is investigating after a body was pulled from the water of Lady Ann Lake near Colonial Grand Apartments. The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) is investigating after a body was pulled from the water of Lady Ann Lake near Colonial Grand Apartments. ‘Dark Web Fraud Scheme’...
WAFF
North Alabama schools closing due to severe weather
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple schools in North Alabama closed early or were closed entirely on Tuesday due to the threat of severe weather. The WAFF weather team has declared today a 48 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for the potential of strong to severe thunderstorms. Meteorologist Eric Burke says Tuesday...
doppleronline.ca
Huntsville hospital welcomes the first baby of 2023
Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare is pleased to introduce Ryleigh Smith, the first baby born in 2023 at Huntsville District Memorial Hospital. Ryleigh arrived at 10:15 p.m. on Sunday, January 1, 2023, to parents Kyle and Theresa Smith of Huntsville. Ryleigh was delivered by Dr. Sheena Branigan at 9 pounds, 9 ounces, and 21.5 inches long. She is a baby sister to seven-year-old Kaleb.
WHNT-TV
Storms Brought Heavy Rain & Wind Damage
Storms over the past 24 hours have brought some heavy rainfall and very gust winds to the Tennesee Valley. Over the past 72 hours, there were 13 reports of thunderstorm wind damage across North Alabama. Some of the damage from thunderstorm winds were downed trees, powerlines knocked down, and a...
256today.com
Tornado watch issued; some Huntsville outdoor sirens not working
HUNTSVILLE — With a threat of severe weather in today’s forecast, the Huntsville-Madison County EMA has three outdoor warning sirens that are not working, the agency announced. The EMA issued a tornado watch from the National Weather Service office in Huntsville effective to 5 p.m. today. The counties...
WAFF
U.S. Marine and Alabama native killed in Marshall County crash
WAFF's Megan Plotka was the only reporter on the scene on Monday morning. Alabama gas prices rise 15 cents over the last 7 days. Police say one person was shot and killed around 4 a.m. Sunday morning. New Hope police officer bit by dog during chase. Updated: Dec. 31, 2022...
“Most Haunted Road In Alabama”- 4 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By When You’re Alone Or At Night
Haunted roads can be found all across the United States, and Alabama is no exception. Here are four of the most haunted roads in the state:. 1. Old Cahawba Road: This road, located in the town of Orrville, is said to be haunted by the ghost of a young woman who was killed in a car accident. Some say that she can be seen walking along the road at night, looking for help. Others claim to have seen her ghostly figure standing by the side of the road, beckoning to passing cars.
Comments / 0