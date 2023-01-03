ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

256today.com

Torch Technologies’ Watson and Walker promoted

HUNTSVILLE — Two senior level executives at Torch Technologies are celebrating the new year with prestigious promotions. Starfish Holdings, the parent company of Torch Technologies, Freedom Real Estate & Capital, and Asteroidea has promoted Torch CEO John Watson to president of Starfish Holdings. He will continue to serve as CEO of Torch Technologies, while assuming the new role of Starfish president.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
256today.com

United Community, Progress banks merge

HUNTSVILLE — United Community Banks has merged with Progress Bank and Trust, the two banks announced Tuesday. “We are very pleased and grateful to be able to welcome this group of talented bankers to the United team,” said Lynn Harton, chairman and CEO of United. “Progress has a culture much like ours with a commitment to community engagement, customer service, and the employee experience.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Distinctive design: Stone family is at home on Sparkman Street

Every corner of the home at 808 Sparkman Street is deeply rooted in history and was restored to its former glory this year before becoming the dream home of Stephanie and Jared Stone and their two children, Easton and Ezekiel. The family of four relocated to Hartselle from Orlando, Fla....
HARTSELLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Sprucing up Sulphur Springs

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. – While paying a visit to Cullman County for the holidays, Jeremy Turner decided to take his family for a literal walk around a historic watering hole. When they arrived, it wasn’t the same as Turner remembered from his youth.  “I grew up in Cullman County and I spent some time around Blount Springs throughout my childhood,” said Turner. “I wanted to show my wife and kids the place.”  Turner, along with his wife, Melanie, children Megan and Matthew and his parents, Tim and Beverly, arrived at Sulphur Springs on New Year’s Eve morning. Once at the site the...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
southerntorch.com

Drag Show Venue fined by ABC

FORT PAYNE, Ala.--The Alabama Alcohol Beverage Control Board (ABC) suspended the privilege of selling alcoholic beverages to The Stockade Pub and Eatery effective January 4th, 2023 until further notice. According to an ABC spokesperson, that privilege has been restored. The Stockade is located at 212 Gault Avenue North, Fort Payne...
FORT PAYNE, AL
WAFF

Catching cabin fever? Here are 100 things to do around north Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - After the holidays are over, the cold dark month of January always seems to drag on. If you’re catching cabin fever or looking for something to do during the colder months, Connie Pearson has a lifetime of experiences around Alabama. She’s sharing all of her favorites in her book, “100 Things to do in Huntsville and North Alabama Before You Die.”
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Body pulled from the waters of Lady Ann Lake

The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) is investigating after a body was pulled from the water of Lady Ann Lake near Colonial Grand Apartments. The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) is investigating after a body was pulled from the water of Lady Ann Lake near Colonial Grand Apartments. ‘Dark Web Fraud Scheme’...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

North Alabama schools closing due to severe weather

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple schools in North Alabama closed early or were closed entirely on Tuesday due to the threat of severe weather. The WAFF weather team has declared today a 48 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for the potential of strong to severe thunderstorms. Meteorologist Eric Burke says Tuesday...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
doppleronline.ca

Huntsville hospital welcomes the first baby of 2023

Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare is pleased to introduce Ryleigh Smith, the first baby born in 2023 at Huntsville District Memorial Hospital. Ryleigh arrived at 10:15 p.m. on Sunday, January 1, 2023, to parents Kyle and Theresa Smith of Huntsville. Ryleigh was delivered by Dr. Sheena Branigan at 9 pounds, 9 ounces, and 21.5 inches long. She is a baby sister to seven-year-old Kaleb.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Storms Brought Heavy Rain & Wind Damage

Storms over the past 24 hours have brought some heavy rainfall and very gust winds to the Tennesee Valley. Over the past 72 hours, there were 13 reports of thunderstorm wind damage across North Alabama. Some of the damage from thunderstorm winds were downed trees, powerlines knocked down, and a...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
256today.com

Tornado watch issued; some Huntsville outdoor sirens not working

HUNTSVILLE — With a threat of severe weather in today’s forecast, the Huntsville-Madison County EMA has three outdoor warning sirens that are not working, the agency announced. The EMA issued a tornado watch from the National Weather Service office in Huntsville effective to 5 p.m. today. The counties...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
LIFE_HACKS

“Most Haunted Road In Alabama”- 4 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By When You’re Alone Or At Night

Haunted roads can be found all across the United States, and Alabama is no exception. Here are four of the most haunted roads in the state:. 1. Old Cahawba Road: This road, located in the town of Orrville, is said to be haunted by the ghost of a young woman who was killed in a car accident. Some say that she can be seen walking along the road at night, looking for help. Others claim to have seen her ghostly figure standing by the side of the road, beckoning to passing cars.
ALABAMA STATE

