ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kailua, HI

Kona Recreation Division permit office’s new location

By Sandy Harjo-Livingston
KHON2
KHON2
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TYhHX_0k2Zx8lT00

KONA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The new location will open on Feb. 1.

Hawai’i County Department of Parks and Recreation said their Kona Recreation Division permit office is moving to a new location.

Currently, they are located at the West Hawai’i Civic Center.

They are relocating to Kailua Park outside the Kona Community Aquatics Center building located at 75-5530 Kuakini Hwy in Kailua-Kona which is adjacent to Kekuaokalani Gym.

Office hours will be Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

This location will provide complete facility, pavilion and camping permits for County parks and recreational facilities island-wide.

The parks department said this location will allow for more timely service.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bigislandnow.com

High bacteria count notification issued at Kailua Pier; brown water advisory in effect for part of Kohala Coast

The Hawai‘i Department of Health is notifying the public that the waters at two Big Island locations are being monitored for possible contamination. The Health Department is retesting waters at Kailua Pier in Kailua-Kona after bacteria levels of 207 per 100 mL were detected during routine beach monitoring. While the beach has historically met the acceptable threshold level and there is no known source of fecal contamination, the department is uncertain about the representativeness of the first sample taken during recent monitoring and has collected another.
KAILUA-KONA, HI
honolulumagazine.com

Playground Guide: Enchanted Lake Community Park in Kailua

We are used to the smaller, more compact parks in town, so when my 6-year-old son and I first visited Enchanted Lake Community Park on the windward side, we marveled at the scale of this play place. With basketball courts, baseball fields, bike paths, a playground and pavilion, it’s got everything you could wish for. Plus, the view is not too shabby with the dramatic Ko‘olau mountain range as a backdrop.
KAILUA, HI
KHON2

HDOT adds Hawaiian diacritical marks to road signs

ʻŌlelo Hawaiian is the indigenous language of Hawai'i. When the islands were colonized by foreign merchants, explorers and religious groups, missionaries moved the language from an oral tradition to a written one. In this process, the missionaries needed ways of indicating how words were pronounced and introduced diacritical marks.
HAWAII STATE
mypearlcity.com

HMART makes a positive presence and contribution after six months in the Pearl City community as a popular Pearl City Shopping Center merchant

HMART has quickly become a favorite stop for patrons at the Pearl City Shopping Center after opening for business in July of 2022. With a wide selection of Asian and American foods and products, along with fresh seafood, produce, meats, housewares, and an impressive food court that features a bar, local plate lunches, and first-class bakery, customers are offered a relaxing environment to gather and enjoy good times with family and friends.
PEARL CITY, HI
bigislandnow.com

Man reportedly jumps to his death off Pu‘u‘eo Bridge in Hilo

Big Island police are investigating after a man reportedly jumped to his death off a bridge in downtown Hilo. The Hawai‘i Police Department initiated a coroner’s inquest investigation in connection with the incident that took place the evening of Jan. 4. Shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday, South Hilo patrol officers and Hawai‘i Fire Department personnel responded to the area of the Pu‘u‘eo Bridge after receiving numerous reports that a man had jumped from the bridge into the Wailuku River.
HILO, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

City to issue violation notice in wake of deadly rock wall collapse in Kailua

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In wake of a deadly rock wall collapse in Kailua, the city said it will be issuing a violation notice to the contractors and property owner. Last Friday, a 15-foot retaining wall collapsed at a Kailua home on Akiikii Place killing 22-year-old Sione Veikoso and seriously injuring 3 others.
KAILUA, HI
Honolulu Civil Beat

Condo Owners Want More Power To Fight Their Homeowners Boards

When Spencer Taylor, a homeowner in the Villas at Peppers Ferry in Christiansburg, Virginia, had a complaint against his condominium board, Taylor took his concerns to Heather Gillespie. As Virginia’s Common Interest Community Ombudsman, Gillespie referees disputes between condominium owners and boards through a low-cost, public process that holds boards...
HAWAII STATE
Hawaii Magazine

These Farmers Market Finds Are Worth the Search on O‘ahu

If you really want to get a feel for the best, freshest local ingredients and locally created dishes, look no farther than Hawai‘i’s local farmers markets. And on O‘ahu, on almost any day of the week you can find a few markets to fit your needs. The...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

KHON2

30K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy