ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Gloucester, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ngxchange.org

How long do I have to live in New Gloucester to have my voice count?

I’ll never forget the first time I was told I hadn’t lived in my neighborhood long enough to have an opinion. It was 20 years ago and I was living in Brooklyn. Something like half of the residents of New York City are born in other countries, so it was kind of odd to be so challenged. I was part of a group of people who were working to revive our local community garden and I had made a suggestion. One of my neighbors looked at me and said, “You don’t get a vote. You haven’t lived here long enough.”
NEW GLOUCESTER, ME
ngxchange.org

Concerned but hopeful: Pineland hoping for snow

Pineland Farms in New Gloucester is hoping all the brown and green grass will soon be covered with snow. While they would love to see snow on the ground, it’s not the latest in the season that they have seen their trails bare. “Concerned, but hopeful. “That’s what Matt Sebasteanski, the outdoor recreation director at Pineland Farm says. While the trails are obviously closed to cross country skiing and snowshoeing, they are still open for hiking and mountain biking. They need 8 inches to open up the cross-country trails.
NEW GLOUCESTER, ME
mainebiz.biz

Landry/French hires COO with strong commercial construction background

Landry/French Construction has hired a Biddeford native as its new chief operating officer. Denis Garriepy has 22 years of experience in commercial construction and has worked with Boston-area construction management firms. In the role of the chief operating officer, he will be responsible for the company’s operational leadership. “Bringing...
BIDDEFORD, ME
Q97.9

Mr. Tuna Excited to Open Their Own Place in Portland’s Old Port

Mr. Tuna is opening their very own place. I'm very familiar with Mr. Tuna's food truck. When they were up on the Eastern Prom, I would stop by and get a spicy crunchy shrimp handroll. Delicious. The food truck started in 2017, and then they opened up a place at Monument Square’s Public Market House. They've been there for more than five years, but that's changing next summer.
PORTLAND, ME
mainebiz.biz

Law firm roundup: Personnel moves from around the region

We're early in 2023, but Maine law firms have been active when it comes to personnel moves, ranging from adding new partners to a new managing partner. Preti Flaherty announced that attorneys Kristy Abraham and Mariana Baron had been promoted to partners. Abraham joined Preti Flaherty's business law group in...
MAINE STATE
themainewire.com

Recall of Left-Wing School Board Members Goes to Paris Voters Tuesday

Voters in Paris will decide Tuesday whether to recall two members of the Oxford Hills School Board in a vote with big implications for the future of local rule and gender identity policies in Maine schools. Boardmembers Sarah Otterson and Julia Lester, both of Paris, are facing recall after they...
PARIS, ME
townline.org

Free federal and state income tax preparation offered to qualifying individuals

The AARP Tax-Aide program provides free federal and state income tax preparation and electronic filing to low-and moderate-income individuals. Returns are prepared by IRS-certified volunteers. The program is funded by the AARP Foundation, a tax-exempt charitable organization, and the IRS. Counselors will help individuals navigate the 2022 federal and Maine...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Food industry hiring younger workers to fill jobs

PORTLAND, Maine — The Maine Department of Labor says the state is experiencing historic lows as the unemployment rate sits at 3.7 percent, meaning there are about two jobs for every one person who is looking for work. Amid the state's low unemployment rate, businesses are having to turn...
MAINE STATE
mainebiz.biz

Investors in Freeport retail space see a downtown on cusp of transition

Commercial spaces that had seen vacancy rates as high as 75% are now being filled by investors in a portfolio of four buildings and a parking lot in downtown Freeport. “We have tons of inquiries and interest,” Stephen Goodrich, the lead investor, told Mainebiz. “I think within 12 to 18 months we’ll have it substantially leased.”
FREEPORT, ME
wabi.tv

New coffee business brewing in Waterville

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Waterville is now home to the first coffee business that is roasted in town. Churchill Elangwe is the owner. He says all of the beans are handpicked to ensure quality. “To use coffee to make a difference.”. That’s exactly what Churchill Elangwe set out to do...
WATERVILLE, ME
mainepublic.org

Police search for missing Portland woman at Two Lights State Park

Law enforcement agencies are searching Two Lights State Park in Cape Elizabeth for a missing Portland woman. Police say that the 40-year-old woman was reported missing by her husband at 8 a.m. on Thursday morning, and was last seen at 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday night. The woman's car was found...
PORTLAND, ME
B98.5

Fire Forces Temporary Closure Of Augusta, Maine Restaurant

It appears that a small fire broke out at Augusta's Texas Roadhouse restaurant. According to the KJ, firefighters were called to the restaurant for a small kitchen grease fire at about 12:40 on Tuesday afternoon. Fortunately, only staff were in the restaurant. On most mid-week days, the restaurant does not open to customers until 3 PM.
AUGUSTA, ME
truecountry935.com

Fire at Augusta Texas Roadhouse

Numerous emergency vehicles are currently (Jan. 3, 2pm) at the Turnpike Mall in Augusta with reports of a fire at Texas Roadhouse.
AUGUSTA, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy