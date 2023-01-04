I’ll never forget the first time I was told I hadn’t lived in my neighborhood long enough to have an opinion. It was 20 years ago and I was living in Brooklyn. Something like half of the residents of New York City are born in other countries, so it was kind of odd to be so challenged. I was part of a group of people who were working to revive our local community garden and I had made a suggestion. One of my neighbors looked at me and said, “You don’t get a vote. You haven’t lived here long enough.”

