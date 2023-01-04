Read full article on original website
penbaypilot.com
Rockland considers joining Camden, Rockport for revaluation services
ROCKLAND — “We really are out of whack in a number of places,” said Kerry Leichtman, who is newly employed as Rockland’s assessor. “It would be great to fix that up.”. Rockland City Councilors are wading through the complexities of house revaluations in order to...
ngxchange.org
How long do I have to live in New Gloucester to have my voice count?
I’ll never forget the first time I was told I hadn’t lived in my neighborhood long enough to have an opinion. It was 20 years ago and I was living in Brooklyn. Something like half of the residents of New York City are born in other countries, so it was kind of odd to be so challenged. I was part of a group of people who were working to revive our local community garden and I had made a suggestion. One of my neighbors looked at me and said, “You don’t get a vote. You haven’t lived here long enough.”
WMTW
Lewiston city council postpones vote on rule that would limit the mayor's speech during meetings
LEWISTON, Maine — Lewiston City Council postponed a vote on whether to change council rules to prevent the mayor from weighing in during city council discussions. Under the current rules, the mayor acts as a moderator during council discussions, weighing in with comments and questions during the process. The mayor does not vote on agenda items.
ngxchange.org
Concerned but hopeful: Pineland hoping for snow
Pineland Farms in New Gloucester is hoping all the brown and green grass will soon be covered with snow. While they would love to see snow on the ground, it’s not the latest in the season that they have seen their trails bare. “Concerned, but hopeful. “That’s what Matt Sebasteanski, the outdoor recreation director at Pineland Farm says. While the trails are obviously closed to cross country skiing and snowshoeing, they are still open for hiking and mountain biking. They need 8 inches to open up the cross-country trails.
mainebiz.biz
Landry/French hires COO with strong commercial construction background
Landry/French Construction has hired a Biddeford native as its new chief operating officer. Denis Garriepy has 22 years of experience in commercial construction and has worked with Boston-area construction management firms. In the role of the chief operating officer, he will be responsible for the company’s operational leadership. “Bringing...
Mr. Tuna Excited to Open Their Own Place in Portland’s Old Port
Mr. Tuna is opening their very own place. I'm very familiar with Mr. Tuna's food truck. When they were up on the Eastern Prom, I would stop by and get a spicy crunchy shrimp handroll. Delicious. The food truck started in 2017, and then they opened up a place at Monument Square’s Public Market House. They've been there for more than five years, but that's changing next summer.
mainebiz.biz
Law firm roundup: Personnel moves from around the region
We're early in 2023, but Maine law firms have been active when it comes to personnel moves, ranging from adding new partners to a new managing partner. Preti Flaherty announced that attorneys Kristy Abraham and Mariana Baron had been promoted to partners. Abraham joined Preti Flaherty's business law group in...
themainewire.com
Recall of Left-Wing School Board Members Goes to Paris Voters Tuesday
Voters in Paris will decide Tuesday whether to recall two members of the Oxford Hills School Board in a vote with big implications for the future of local rule and gender identity policies in Maine schools. Boardmembers Sarah Otterson and Julia Lester, both of Paris, are facing recall after they...
townline.org
Free federal and state income tax preparation offered to qualifying individuals
The AARP Tax-Aide program provides free federal and state income tax preparation and electronic filing to low-and moderate-income individuals. Returns are prepared by IRS-certified volunteers. The program is funded by the AARP Foundation, a tax-exempt charitable organization, and the IRS. Counselors will help individuals navigate the 2022 federal and Maine...
This Drive-Thru Worker at This Dunkin’ Location in Maine, Deserves an Award
Don't get me wrong. As much as I appreciate a good dramatic show (especially one that I'm not a part of), I've never really understood what makes someone verbally rip someone apart that's doing them a service. Case in point, the Dunkin' drive-thru on Pleasant Street in Brunswick, Maine, the...
Maine police departments receiving record number of mental health-related calls
GORHAM, Maine — The towns of Gorham and Windham are the latest to hire a community resource liaison in a combined effort to help decrease the total number of mental health calls. Gorham's police chief, Chris Sanborn, said it took about a year to nail down the logistics of...
Food industry hiring younger workers to fill jobs
PORTLAND, Maine — The Maine Department of Labor says the state is experiencing historic lows as the unemployment rate sits at 3.7 percent, meaning there are about two jobs for every one person who is looking for work. Amid the state's low unemployment rate, businesses are having to turn...
newscentermaine.com
Portland tax assessor resigns after being placed on leave pending charges
Christopher Huff reportedly resigned before the new year. He was on leave since February after a domestic assault charge was filed. That case has not gone to trial.
mainebiz.biz
Investors in Freeport retail space see a downtown on cusp of transition
Commercial spaces that had seen vacancy rates as high as 75% are now being filled by investors in a portfolio of four buildings and a parking lot in downtown Freeport. “We have tons of inquiries and interest,” Stephen Goodrich, the lead investor, told Mainebiz. “I think within 12 to 18 months we’ll have it substantially leased.”
penbaypilot.com
Crashes on Donald E. Davey Bridge and Main Street, Wiscasset hurt Wiscasset woman, Thomaston man
At 6:38 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, Lincoln County Communications Center received a report of an accident on the Wiscasset bridge. A 2014 Toyota Corolla driven by Ursula Schumann, 56, of Wiscasset was traveling south on the bridge when she ran into the back of a 2004 Ford Expedition driven by Reynold Schweickhardt, 25, of Thomaston.
Waterville’s Drip City Arcade Bar & Buen Apetito to Both Relocate Their Maine Businesses
It looks like two Waterville businesses that have hopes of relocating are going to be able to make it happen in the most unique way possible. According to the Kennebec Journal, the owners of Buen Apetito Mexican Restaurant located at Railroad Square in Waterville have been hoping to relocate since the start of a very public parking dispute with the property owner.
wabi.tv
New coffee business brewing in Waterville
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Waterville is now home to the first coffee business that is roasted in town. Churchill Elangwe is the owner. He says all of the beans are handpicked to ensure quality. “To use coffee to make a difference.”. That’s exactly what Churchill Elangwe set out to do...
mainepublic.org
Police search for missing Portland woman at Two Lights State Park
Law enforcement agencies are searching Two Lights State Park in Cape Elizabeth for a missing Portland woman. Police say that the 40-year-old woman was reported missing by her husband at 8 a.m. on Thursday morning, and was last seen at 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday night. The woman's car was found...
Fire Forces Temporary Closure Of Augusta, Maine Restaurant
It appears that a small fire broke out at Augusta's Texas Roadhouse restaurant. According to the KJ, firefighters were called to the restaurant for a small kitchen grease fire at about 12:40 on Tuesday afternoon. Fortunately, only staff were in the restaurant. On most mid-week days, the restaurant does not open to customers until 3 PM.
truecountry935.com
Fire at Augusta Texas Roadhouse
Numerous emergency vehicles are currently (Jan. 3, 2pm) at the Turnpike Mall in Augusta with reports of a fire at Texas Roadhouse.
