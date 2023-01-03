ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granite City, IL

advantagenews.com

Thursday's girls basketball scores

-0- Mississippi Valley Conference (MVC):. The Mascoutah Indians defeated the Civic Memorial Lady Eagles, 65-58 last night (THU) in Bethalto. The Indians improved to 11-and-7 overall and 4-and-2 in the MVC. The Eagles dropped to 8-and-10 on the season and 3-and-3 in the conference. Mascoutah - Sophie Loden - 23...
BETHALTO, IL
edglentoday.com

Kloster Scores Eight Points In Overtime, 20 For Game, Allen Has 21 As Edwardsville Takes SWC Thriller At Collinsville 58-52

COLLINSVILLE - Isayah Kloster scored 20 points, including eight of his team's 10 points in overtime, with Malik Allen hitting for 21 points as Edwardsville defeated Collinsville 58-52 for the Tigers' biggest win of the season Friday night at Vergil Fletcher Gym. Edwardsviille and Collinsville traded the lead many times...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
edglentoday.com

Weller Leads With 16 Points, Morningstar Adds 14, Tigers Use 16-4 Lead At Start Of Second Period To Top Kahoks

COLLINSVILLE - Senior forward Emerson Weller led the way with 16 points, while senior Kaitlyn Morningstar added 14 points as Edwardsville's girls' basketball team ended the first quarter with a 7-0 run and extended it at the start of the second quarter to 16-4 as the Tigers won over Collinsville 51-30 in a Southwestern Conference game Thursday night at Vergil Fletcher Gym.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
977wmoi.com

Longest Running Invitational Hoops Tourney in Illinois Celebrating 100 Years

The longest running high school basketball invitational tournament in Illinois celebrating its 100th year. The Winchester Invitational Tournament opens Saturday, which means a century of community pride says tourney historian Kent Coultas. The 16-team tournament runs through Jan. 14. ***Story and audio courtesy of FARM WEEK NOW***
WINCHESTER, IL
FOX2Now

Places with the most expensive homes in Madison County, IL

Stacker compiled a list of places with the most expensive homes in Madison County, IL using data from Zillow. Places are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of November 2022. The ZVHI represents a seasonally adjusted price for the middle market for all homes. All 28 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
edglentoday.com

Mickey L. Stoner

Mickey L. Stoner, 74, went home to be with the Lord, 10:20 am, Thursday, January 5, 2023 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. Born May 29, 1948 in Alton, he was the son of Lee William and Harriett (Hatton) Stoner. He was employed as a machinist for 32 years at...
ALTON, IL
edglentoday.com

St. Louis Battlehawks Release 10-Game XFL Schedule

ST. LOUIS - The returning St. Louis Battlehawks have announced their 10-game regular season XFL schedule. Sign in to hide this notification. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox. The schedule goes as follows. Home games are in bold. Week 1: Sunday, February 19 @...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

12th Night Celebration tonight in Alton

You can take part in a celebration with roots dating back to the middle ages tonight (Friday) in Alton. The annual 12th Night celebration takes place at Haskell Park in Middletown, and you are invited to bring your tree to the park and add it to the growing pile. The...
ALTON, IL
timestribunenews.com

New Year’s Day in Collinsville marred by homicides

Collinsville saw one of its most violent days in recent memory on the New Year’s holiday, with three people dead and three people now charged with varying felonies in relation to the two separate incidents. Madison County State’s Attorney Tome Haine and the Major Case Squad of Greater St....
COLLINSVILLE, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Sandoval man hurt in four-wheeler crash

A 35-year-old Sandoval man has been injured in a four wheeler crash in the 3500 block of Levy Road in rural Centralia. Marion County Sheriff’s Department reports indicate Dale Lawrence of Missouri Avenue was traveling eastbound on Levy Road when he hit loose gravel, spun out, and the vehicle slipped off the road and overturned.
CENTRALIA, IL
edglentoday.com

Our Daily Show! Ft. Trinity's Way, Food For Thought, and more!

On this Friday in the heart of the Riverbend, We learn all about Trinity's Way- a local NFP with an amazing backstory. As always St. Louis Sports Reporter Luis Nolla joins us to fill us in on what's ahead for the Blues. Then Linda Petterson- Safe Food Specialist, joins us for another edition of Food For Thought!
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Alton Hit n Run to reopen Saturday

A popular local quick stop is set to reopen on Saturday. The Hit n Run store near State and Belle Streets in North Alton will open again at 6am Saturday, after a small fire closed the store in late November. The store was closed at the time and there were no injuries, but the store suffered damage.
ALTON, IL
KMOV

Suspect injured after jumping off upper deck of I-64 in overnight police chase

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man is in the hospital after allegedly leading police on a chase and jumping off the upper deck of I-64 before being captured. The suspect had been leading police on a chase from Illinois into Missouri. Officers were able to spike the vehicle but the suspect then made his way into Missouri via I-64. Around 1 a.m., the suspect got out of his vehicle and jumped from the upper deck of westbound I-64 and fell to Market Street in front of the Armory.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Charge filed in Collinsville double homicide case

As the investigation continues into the early New Year's Day killings in the parking lot of a Collinsville bar, one person has been charged with a crime. Collinsville Police announced Wednesday that 22-year-old Edgar Torres-Granado of Granite City faces a Class 4 felony count of mob action. His bail was set at $50,000, which he has since posted.
COLLINSVILLE, IL
edglentoday.com

Madison County Assessor and Deputy Assessor Are Retiring

EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County’s top two assessment officials are retiring. Joe Dauderman, who became the Chief County Assessor for Madison County in May 2013, announced his retirement for the end of February and his chief deputy, Phil Byers, said goodbye Friday. Sign in to hide this notification. Get...
MADISON COUNTY, IL

