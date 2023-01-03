Read full article on original website
Thursday's girls basketball scores
-0- Mississippi Valley Conference (MVC):. The Mascoutah Indians defeated the Civic Memorial Lady Eagles, 65-58 last night (THU) in Bethalto. The Indians improved to 11-and-7 overall and 4-and-2 in the MVC. The Eagles dropped to 8-and-10 on the season and 3-and-3 in the conference. Mascoutah - Sophie Loden - 23...
edglentoday.com
Kloster Scores Eight Points In Overtime, 20 For Game, Allen Has 21 As Edwardsville Takes SWC Thriller At Collinsville 58-52
COLLINSVILLE - Isayah Kloster scored 20 points, including eight of his team's 10 points in overtime, with Malik Allen hitting for 21 points as Edwardsville defeated Collinsville 58-52 for the Tigers' biggest win of the season Friday night at Vergil Fletcher Gym. Edwardsviille and Collinsville traded the lead many times...
edglentoday.com
Weller Leads With 16 Points, Morningstar Adds 14, Tigers Use 16-4 Lead At Start Of Second Period To Top Kahoks
COLLINSVILLE - Senior forward Emerson Weller led the way with 16 points, while senior Kaitlyn Morningstar added 14 points as Edwardsville's girls' basketball team ended the first quarter with a 7-0 run and extended it at the start of the second quarter to 16-4 as the Tigers won over Collinsville 51-30 in a Southwestern Conference game Thursday night at Vergil Fletcher Gym.
Nationally-ranked Simeon-Imhotep boys basketball matchup highlights nine-game Highland (Ill.) Shootout
By Nate Latsch The 31st annual Highland (Ill.) Optimist Scott Credit Union Shootout is back this Saturday, Jan. 7, with nine games featuring some of the top basketball teams in Illinois and Missouri as well as nationally-ranked Imhotep Charter from Philadelphia, Pa. Click here to purchase tickets ...
KSDK
5 On Your Sideline basketball highlights: Jan. 6, 2023
5 On Your Sideline showcases high school basketball highlights throughout St. Louis and the Metro East. See all the best highlights here.
977wmoi.com
Longest Running Invitational Hoops Tourney in Illinois Celebrating 100 Years
The longest running high school basketball invitational tournament in Illinois celebrating its 100th year. The Winchester Invitational Tournament opens Saturday, which means a century of community pride says tourney historian Kent Coultas. The 16-team tournament runs through Jan. 14. ***Story and audio courtesy of FARM WEEK NOW***
Places with the most expensive homes in Madison County, IL
Stacker compiled a list of places with the most expensive homes in Madison County, IL using data from Zillow. Places are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of November 2022. The ZVHI represents a seasonally adjusted price for the middle market for all homes. All 28 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.
edglentoday.com
Mickey L. Stoner
Mickey L. Stoner, 74, went home to be with the Lord, 10:20 am, Thursday, January 5, 2023 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. Born May 29, 1948 in Alton, he was the son of Lee William and Harriett (Hatton) Stoner. He was employed as a machinist for 32 years at...
edglentoday.com
St. Louis Battlehawks Release 10-Game XFL Schedule
ST. LOUIS - The returning St. Louis Battlehawks have announced their 10-game regular season XFL schedule. Sign in to hide this notification. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox. The schedule goes as follows. Home games are in bold. Week 1: Sunday, February 19 @...
advantagenews.com
12th Night Celebration tonight in Alton
You can take part in a celebration with roots dating back to the middle ages tonight (Friday) in Alton. The annual 12th Night celebration takes place at Haskell Park in Middletown, and you are invited to bring your tree to the park and add it to the growing pile. The...
Fire at East St. Louis lounge early Thursday morning
Firefighters were at the scene of an early Thursday morning fire at an East St. Louis lounge.
timestribunenews.com
New Year’s Day in Collinsville marred by homicides
Collinsville saw one of its most violent days in recent memory on the New Year’s holiday, with three people dead and three people now charged with varying felonies in relation to the two separate incidents. Madison County State’s Attorney Tome Haine and the Major Case Squad of Greater St....
southernillinoisnow.com
Sandoval man hurt in four-wheeler crash
A 35-year-old Sandoval man has been injured in a four wheeler crash in the 3500 block of Levy Road in rural Centralia. Marion County Sheriff’s Department reports indicate Dale Lawrence of Missouri Avenue was traveling eastbound on Levy Road when he hit loose gravel, spun out, and the vehicle slipped off the road and overturned.
edglentoday.com
Our Daily Show! Ft. Trinity's Way, Food For Thought, and more!
On this Friday in the heart of the Riverbend, We learn all about Trinity's Way- a local NFP with an amazing backstory. As always St. Louis Sports Reporter Luis Nolla joins us to fill us in on what's ahead for the Blues. Then Linda Petterson- Safe Food Specialist, joins us for another edition of Food For Thought!
advantagenews.com
Alton Hit n Run to reopen Saturday
A popular local quick stop is set to reopen on Saturday. The Hit n Run store near State and Belle Streets in North Alton will open again at 6am Saturday, after a small fire closed the store in late November. The store was closed at the time and there were no injuries, but the store suffered damage.
edglentoday.com
Search Continues For Missing Man - Aaron Duenke - Last Seen On Ice Chunk In River
WASHINGTON, MO. - The search for a missing rural Washington, MO. man has created considerable attention from where he was last seen on Dec. 27, 2022, cruising on a chunk of ice in the Missouri River near Washington. Aaron Duenke, 34, is the person reported missing and last seen in the river.
Carjackers sliding into vehicles at St. Louis area gas stations
On Monday at 7:13 p.m., Trish Mayfield was getting gas at her local station when she noticed something was wrong.
KMOV
Suspect injured after jumping off upper deck of I-64 in overnight police chase
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man is in the hospital after allegedly leading police on a chase and jumping off the upper deck of I-64 before being captured. The suspect had been leading police on a chase from Illinois into Missouri. Officers were able to spike the vehicle but the suspect then made his way into Missouri via I-64. Around 1 a.m., the suspect got out of his vehicle and jumped from the upper deck of westbound I-64 and fell to Market Street in front of the Armory.
advantagenews.com
Charge filed in Collinsville double homicide case
As the investigation continues into the early New Year's Day killings in the parking lot of a Collinsville bar, one person has been charged with a crime. Collinsville Police announced Wednesday that 22-year-old Edgar Torres-Granado of Granite City faces a Class 4 felony count of mob action. His bail was set at $50,000, which he has since posted.
edglentoday.com
Madison County Assessor and Deputy Assessor Are Retiring
EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County’s top two assessment officials are retiring. Joe Dauderman, who became the Chief County Assessor for Madison County in May 2013, announced his retirement for the end of February and his chief deputy, Phil Byers, said goodbye Friday. Sign in to hide this notification. Get...
