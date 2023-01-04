Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
CNET
CES 2023 Unveils Calibration-Free, Fingertip Blood Pressure Monitor
At CES 2023, Valencell presented what it says is the world's first cuffless blood pressure monitor. The device doesn't appear to be like anything else on the market. Valencell announced plans for the product in 2021 and revealed the final product at CES 2023 this Tuesday. Valencell -- the company...
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged Sinuses
Upon her doctor's recommendation, a 69-year-old Seattle woman started using a neti pot to rinse out her sinuses. Unbeknownst to her, a deadly brain-eating amoeba had found its way into her body through the nonsterile tap water she used to clear out her sinuses.
Digital Trends
Samsung just teased the future of folding smartphones at CES 2023
Samsung is unveiling its next generation of both foldable and slidable products at CES 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. This new technology, dubbed Flex Hybrid, combines two innovative new smartphone display technologies into a single product. So how would this Flex Hybrid display work? Basically, the left side of the...
Engadget
German Bionic debuts its lightest powered exosuit to date at CES 2023
German Bionic, the robotic exoskeleton startup behind the Cray X, will be showing off two new posture-protecting products at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada this week. The Apogee is the company's latest and lightest powered exosuit built for commercial and industrial use while the Smart SafetyVest will "bring ergonomic monitoring and protection to every worker," per a Monday release.
CNET
Futuristic Tech at CES 2023 Shows Off Fantastic Inventions of Tomorrow
At CES 2023 in Las Vegas, there are plenty of innovative devices and gadgets you can get right now, but much of the fun of the electronics show is seeing all the grand promises of the future. The convention is loaded with prototypes, designs and big ideas of fascinating products still to come.
Digital Trends
CES 2023: Citizen’s newest smartwatch puts part of NASA on your wrist
The latest smartwatches from Citizen feature an app that utilizes research into alertness and fatigue pulled from NASA plus A.I. models created by IBM Watson Studio to help you better understand the way your body performs each day. The app is called YouQ, and rather than only looking back at how you’ve performed, it also looks ahead.
theevreport.com
Camouflaged ID.7 Makes First Appearance at CES
Volkswagen Group of America will provide a glimpse of the next model in the ID. family at the CES. Wolfsburg – At the CES (Consumer Electronics Show) in Las Vegas between 5 and 8 January 2023, Volkswagen Group of America will showcase the ID.7, its first fully electric sedan based on the modular electric drive matrix (MEB). It will be clad in smart camouflage, which uses unique technology and multi-layered paintwork to create light effects on vehicle parts. This interactive feature symbolizes the next step in the digitalization of the future flagship model of the ID. family. The ID. AERO concept vehicle initially presented in China already provided a preview of the new model, which embodies an aerodynamic design concept and can achieve ranges of up to 700 kilometers (WLTP). After a six-year break, Volkswagen Group of America is returning to the CES – the world’s largest trade show for electronics – with an exceptional product.
New York Post
Believe it or not, this refurbished Apple iPad Air 2 is under $200
These days, you go by one motto: the more portable, the better. Whether it’s a work trip, a weekend away with family, or the comfort of your own bed, having all your emails and must-have apps within reach is incredibly important. And while you can do these things on your phone, it isn’t always the most efficient way to get things done.
Phone Arena
ESR is at CES: fantastic charging solutions, MagSafe enhanced!
Advertorial by ESR: the opinions expressed in this story may not reflect the positions of PhoneArena!. Popular accessory maker ESR has been in the game of cases and chargers since 2009, accumulating 100 million happy customers. Since the release of the iPhone 12, ESR has fully embraced Apple’s MagSafe system, looking for new and improved ways to utilize its magnetic latching and wireless charging capabilities. The company will be showing iPhone 14 and iPhone 13 users how they can level up their MagSafe experience, at CES 2023.
Davinci Motor debuts its electric motorcycle with a 400 kilometer range at CES 2023
Making its foray into the US market, Davinci Motor has debuted its first electric motorcycle - DC100, at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023 in Las Vegas. The Chinese manufacturer focuses on producing high-performance electric offerings with a long-range to rival traditional liter-class motorcycles. The streetfighter-inspired design encapsulates an electric...
rv-pro.com
Garmin Introduces RV-Tailored Navigator Series
Garmin said it has come out with two navigators geared specifically toward RV and camping use: the tablet-like 8- and 10-inch RV 895 and RV 1095 navigators. According to the company, the series boasts a reimagined feature set to help RV drivers maneuver in larger vehicles, offering recommended routes based on the size and weight of their RVs or towable trailers. In addition to custom vehicle routing and preloaded traveler content, the navigators can simplify arrival with BirdsEye satellite imagery, which shows vivid aerial views for most addresses and locations, including campgrounds and RV parks. The new navigators incorporate a split-view map option that shows an active route on one side, with an overview of the remaining route and impending weather conditions on the other.
yankodesign.com
Hear better in style at crowded places with the Sennheiser Conversation Clear Plus earbuds
The inability to hear a conversation clearly in a crowded or noisy place may not always be an outcome of the environment. Get your hearing ability tested!. A visit to an audiologist can show you the light but clipping a hearing aid behind the ear is so embarrassing. Thankfully, unless you’re deep into the medical condition; trendier, wireless earbuds-style hearing aids are available over the counter. Adding to the options, Sennheiser Conversation Clear Plus is a new entrant, aligned directly at people with slight hearing abnormalities.
ledinside.com
Seoul Viosys is the Only Component Manufacturer to Win the Display Innovation Award at CES
ANSAN, South Korea – Seoul Viosys (“SVC”) (KOSDAQ: 092190), a global manufacturer of optical semiconductor devices, announces its latest achievement of being the only component manufacturer to win a CES Innovation Award in the video display category at CES 2023, the world's largest consumer electronics show, with its innovative product, ‘WICOP Pixel’. WICOP Pixel is recognized for its topnotch technology to deliver microLED display in the form of one chip without wire and package.
Digital Trends
CES 2023: New Sennheiser wireless earbuds help you hear better in noisy places
It’s a noisy world out there, and if you’ve ever found it hard to hear a conversation in a crowded bar or anywhere else with substantial ambient noise, then Sennheiser’s Conversation Clear Plus wireless earbuds, announced this week as CES 2023, could clear things up for you.
