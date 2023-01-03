ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Anthony James

The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack

When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
LOS ANGELES, CA
U.S. Senator Announces Cancer Diagnosis

Bob Casey, a Democratic Senator from Pennsylvania, has announced that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, according to The Hill. "Last month, I was diagnosed with prostate cancer. While this news came as a shock, I can report that I have an excellent prognosis, as well as the benefit of exceptional medical care and the unwavering support of my family," Casey said in a statement.
From Watergate to Jan. 6: Patrick Leahy leaves the Senate after nearly 50 years

WASHINGTON — Patrick Leahy was swept into the Senate nearly a half-century ago in the wake of the Watergate scandal and President Richard Nixon’s resignation and pardon. After a historic career, the Vermont Democrat — the last of the so-called “Watergate Babies” of that 1974 class — departs Congress with his mind set on another constitutional crisis: President Donald Trump’s efforts to subvert the 2020 election and the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
House GOP dysfunction leaves Sen Patty Murray second in line for presidency

The House of Representatives’ failure to elect a speaker after three ballots on Tuesday means two women will, for a time, remain first and second in line for the presidency should disaster befall President Joe Biden.The first person in the order of succession, Vice President Kamala Harris, would inherit Mr Biden’s responsibilities if he were to become deceased or incapacitated, or if he were to resign. Ms Harris, who briefly served as Acting President of the United States when Mr Biden underwent a surgical procedure in November 2021, would be the 10th of the 49 vice presidents to assume...
Ex-Sen. Burr: SEC probe into trading over with 'no action'

RALEIGH, N.C. — (AP) — The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has concluded its investigation of former North Carolina Sen. Richard Burr related to investment sales early in the coronavirus pandemic without taking any action, Burr said on Friday. Burr, a Republican who didn’t seek reelection in November...
Biden blames ‘insurrectionists’ for Capitol cop’s murder by black radical

WASHINGTON — President Biden on Friday blamed the “sick insurrectionists” behind Jan. 6 for the murder of Capitol Police officer Billy Evans — despite a Nation of Islam fanatic actually committing the crime three months after the pro-Donald Trump mob stormed the Capitol. “Today is a ceremony to honor heroes of Jan. 6,” Biden said at an awards ceremony in the White House East Room on the second anniversary of the riot. “We also recognize the late US Capitol Police Officer Billy Evans. His family is with us today.” “While they were still cordoning off the Capital because threats by these sick...
Old Bay or J.O. Spice? Mike Rowe of 'Dirty Jobs' jumps into Maryland debate with episode

Are you a fan of both the TV series "Dirty Jobs" and Maryland seafood spice? If so, an episode airing beginning Sunday is for you. Mike Rowe of "Dirty Jobs" visited the J.O. Spice facility in Halethorpe, Maryland, to film an episode of the Discovery Plus show, and as this clip makes clear, also to weigh in on one of Maryland's most essential questions: Old Bay or J.O. for crabs? ...
U.S. Senator-elect Katie Britt to be sworn into office Tuesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - U.S. Senator-elect Katie Britt will be officially sworn into office on Tuesday. According to a release, Britt, R-AL, will take the oath of office on the Senate floor shortly after the 118th Congress convenes at noon. In keeping with traditional protocol, Britt will be escorted by senior Sen. Tommy Tuberville to the vice president, who will administer the oath.
ALABAMA STATE

