Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’
The man behind the rally before the Capitol riot urged Congress to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene. The post Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’ appeared first on NewsOne.
‘What a shame’: Alabama’s Terri Sewell calls out House GOP over failed votes
While Alabama’s Republicans in the House have largely remained quiet during the five failed votes for speaker of the House, Democrat Terri Sewell called out the GOP caucus in a social media post Wednesday afternoon. Sewell, whose district includes parts of Birmingham and Tuscaloosa as well as Black Belt...
Katie Britt sworn in as Alabama’s newest US Senator
Britt is the first woman elected to the U.S. Senate, and the first female Republican to serve in Alabama's history.
Matt Gaetz says he'll resign from Congress if the Democratic Party changes tack and elects a moderate Republican for speaker
Gaetz said on Fox News he's certain that all House Democrats would vote for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries "every single time," not a Republican.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Rages At Tulsi Gabbard For Not Going Easy On George Santos
The far-right Congress member was not happy about the Fox News guest host's takedown of her incoming House colleague.
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack
When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
Can Kyrsten Sinema be Recalled in Arizona After Democrat Defection?
A number of social media users are calling for the Senator to be removed from office early after announcing she will be registering as an independent.
CNN analyst identifies important aspect of Idaho killings that no one is talking about
CNN Chief Law Enforcement and Intelligence Analyst John Miller joins Poppy Harlow and Don Lemon to discuss the surveillance operation that led to the arrest of Bryan Kohberger, the suspect in the killings of four Idaho college students.
What the final Jan. 6 committee report says about Utah Sen. Mike Lee
Utah Republican Sen. Mike Lee comes up in the Jan. 6 committee’s final report. The panel says Lee encouraged the idea of having state legislatures endorse competing electors for Donald Trump. The reports says Lee soured on the effort and tactics used by Trump and his lawyers.
U.S. Senator Announces Cancer Diagnosis
Bob Casey, a Democratic Senator from Pennsylvania, has announced that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, according to The Hill. "Last month, I was diagnosed with prostate cancer. While this news came as a shock, I can report that I have an excellent prognosis, as well as the benefit of exceptional medical care and the unwavering support of my family," Casey said in a statement.
From Watergate to Jan. 6: Patrick Leahy leaves the Senate after nearly 50 years
WASHINGTON — Patrick Leahy was swept into the Senate nearly a half-century ago in the wake of the Watergate scandal and President Richard Nixon’s resignation and pardon. After a historic career, the Vermont Democrat — the last of the so-called “Watergate Babies” of that 1974 class — departs Congress with his mind set on another constitutional crisis: President Donald Trump’s efforts to subvert the 2020 election and the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Grassley Sworn in to Eighth Senate Term: Becomes Dean of the Senate
(Washington D.C.) Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), today took the oath of office to begin his eighth term in the Senate. Grassley will also become the dean of the Senate, or longest-serving member, with the beginning of the 118th Congress, which convenes today for the first time. Grassley will continue to...
House GOP dysfunction leaves Sen Patty Murray second in line for presidency
The House of Representatives’ failure to elect a speaker after three ballots on Tuesday means two women will, for a time, remain first and second in line for the presidency should disaster befall President Joe Biden.The first person in the order of succession, Vice President Kamala Harris, would inherit Mr Biden’s responsibilities if he were to become deceased or incapacitated, or if he were to resign. Ms Harris, who briefly served as Acting President of the United States when Mr Biden underwent a surgical procedure in November 2021, would be the 10th of the 49 vice presidents to assume...
Former West Virginia lawmaker jailed for Jan. 6 riot is running for Congress
Former West Virginia state lawmaker Derrick Evans, who spent three months in prison for his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection, announced a bid for Congress on the second anniversary of the riot.
‘The first thing is listening’: Dale Strong replaces Mo Brooks in Congress
The plan, in 1996, focused on the short term. Dale Strong wanted to run for the county commission and represent the fast-growing Monrovia area in northwest Madison County. And that’s all. Twenty-six years later, he sits in a disheveled corner office on the seventh floor of the Madison County...
Ex-Sen. Burr: SEC probe into trading over with 'no action'
RALEIGH, N.C. — (AP) — The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has concluded its investigation of former North Carolina Sen. Richard Burr related to investment sales early in the coronavirus pandemic without taking any action, Burr said on Friday. Burr, a Republican who didn’t seek reelection in November...
Biden blames ‘insurrectionists’ for Capitol cop’s murder by black radical
WASHINGTON — President Biden on Friday blamed the “sick insurrectionists” behind Jan. 6 for the murder of Capitol Police officer Billy Evans — despite a Nation of Islam fanatic actually committing the crime three months after the pro-Donald Trump mob stormed the Capitol. “Today is a ceremony to honor heroes of Jan. 6,” Biden said at an awards ceremony in the White House East Room on the second anniversary of the riot. “We also recognize the late US Capitol Police Officer Billy Evans. His family is with us today.” “While they were still cordoning off the Capital because threats by these sick...
Old Bay or J.O. Spice? Mike Rowe of 'Dirty Jobs' jumps into Maryland debate with episode
Are you a fan of both the TV series "Dirty Jobs" and Maryland seafood spice? If so, an episode airing beginning Sunday is for you. Mike Rowe of "Dirty Jobs" visited the J.O. Spice facility in Halethorpe, Maryland, to film an episode of the Discovery Plus show, and as this clip makes clear, also to weigh in on one of Maryland's most essential questions: Old Bay or J.O. for crabs? ...
WSFA
U.S. Senator-elect Katie Britt to be sworn into office Tuesday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - U.S. Senator-elect Katie Britt will be officially sworn into office on Tuesday. According to a release, Britt, R-AL, will take the oath of office on the Senate floor shortly after the 118th Congress convenes at noon. In keeping with traditional protocol, Britt will be escorted by senior Sen. Tommy Tuberville to the vice president, who will administer the oath.
