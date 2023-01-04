Read full article on original website
fox5atlanta.com
Motorcyclist critically injured in accident involving Atlanta school bus
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a crash involving an Atlanta Public School bus early Thursday morning. The crash happened at Bolton Road shortly after 5:35 a.m., officials say. SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene and saw and Atlanta Public Schools school bus as well...
fox5atlanta.com
911 calls of deadly hit and run of 9-year-old boy released
Atlanta police have released the 911 calls made moments after a 9-year-old boy was struck and killed in front of a recreation center. These calls may be hard to hear.
fox5atlanta.com
Man shot, beaten after mistakenly trying to enter his former home, police say
SNELLVILLE, Ga. - A man with a medical condition was chased, beaten, and shot after trying to open the door to his former home in Snellville, police say. Snellville police say around 9 a.m. they got a 911 call of a burglary in progress at a home off Rockdale Circle. While responding, police say an officer spotted a man beating another man on the side of the road.
fox5atlanta.com
Police hope new sketch will help identify man found dead along Clayton County roadway
JONESBORO, Ga. - Police are hoping a new sketch created by a forensic artist will help in identifying a man found dead in Clayton County last November. The man’s body was found in the 600 block of Hunter Ridge Drive in Jonesboro. Clayton County police say the body was badly decomposed.
fox5atlanta.com
Family claims they were not notified of suspect's court appearance
The parents of one of two teenagers killed in a shootout in southwest Atlanta are reacting to an arrest in the case. The family of Justin Powell says they are thankful, but also disappointed.
fox5atlanta.com
Missing 75-year-old Roswell man found safe, police say
ROSWELL, Ga. - Roswell police said a 75-year-old man who was missing for over half a day was found safe. Officials said 75-year-old Ciro Morales was safely located and reunited with family members after he was last seen on a doorbell camera walking away from his home near Etris Road and Cox Road just before 1 p.m. on Wednesday.
fox5atlanta.com
Ex-Cook Out employee recovers from SE Atlanta stabbing
ATLANTA - 29-year-old Shaquanda Franks is still dealing with her stab wounds nearly a month after police say she was attacked at work. Her sister, Dominiqua Franks, tells FOX 5 it was a domestic situation that escalated when a coworker got involved. "I'm uncomfortable being right here, as I speak,...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta man found dead in trunk, police offer reward for info
ATLANTA - A year after an Atlanta police officer said he found a man dead in the trunk of his abandoned vehicle, investigators are asking the public to help identify a suspect in the case. On Dec. 31, 2021, Jeffrey Moore's gray Dodge Charger was located in the area of...
fox5atlanta.com
5 unbuckled kids found in backseat of car after high-speed chase, Georgia deputies say
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - A Powder Springs mother is in big trouble with the law after officers find five unbuckled children in the backseat of the car she was driving. Coweta County deputies say she led them on a high-speed chase down Interstate 85, in the rain at over 120 mph.
fox5atlanta.com
Victim in critical condition after NW Atlanta stabbing
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a situation in which they say a man was stabbed multiple times in northwest Atlanta. Officials say the incident happened on Tuesday around 7:21 p.m. near a residence on Paines Avenue. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police say the...
fox5atlanta.com
Parents seek justice in son's hit-and-run death as they prepare to bury him
STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. - Michael Newberry worked hard to build a life for himself. "He really wanted to do things on his own. He really didn't want to take a lot of help," David and Dianna Newberry said. His parents say their son was developmentally delayed. He overcame life-threatening medical issues...
fox5atlanta.com
17-year-old man arrested for shooting death of Jonesboro teen
JONESBORO, Ga. - A 17-year-old was arrested in connection to the deadly shooting of another Clayton County teen on Tuesday. Malik Moses was charged with murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. It happened a little after 2 p.m. at a home in...
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Woman shot to death in domestic violence incident in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A woman is dead and a man is in custody charged with murder after a domestic incident at a Clayton County home. The Clayton County Police Department tells FOX 5 that officers at around 10:20 a.m. on Dec. 30, officers were called to a home on the 4400th block of Northwind Drive in Ellenwood after reports of a shooting.
fox5atlanta.com
Suspect in unprovoked Brooklyn subway attack arrested in Atlanta, police say
ATLANTA - Law enforcement in Georgia and the U.S. Marshals have arrested a suspect in Atlanta who was wanted for an unprovoked attacked in a Brooklyn subway station. According to authorities, Rodlin Gravesande is accused of throwing a substance in the face of a woman who was waiting at the Winthrop & Nostrand Ave. Station in Prospect Lefferts Gardens on Dec. 2.
fox5atlanta.com
Man and teen charged in Norcross homicide
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - An adult and teenager have been charged in a homicide that took place Dec. 15 in Norcross. That night a man was found shot to death near the entryway to his home on Stanfield Court. The Gwinnett Police Homicide Unit identified 20-year-old Requel Rayshawn Johnson and 17-year-old...
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Person injured in shooting at DeKalb County 24-hour laundromat
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police in DeKalb County are investigating a shooting at a Stone Mountain laundromat. The shooting happened shortly before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday at the First Coin Laundry on the 900 block of North Hairston Road. Officials have confirmed with FOX 5 that a victim was injured, but...
fox5atlanta.com
Police searching for dangerous duo in SE Atlanta choking, stabbing assault
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are looking for a man and woman in connection to brutal assault that landed another woman in the hospital in early December. On Dec. 10 around 9:15 p.m., police say they responded to the Cook Out restaurant located at 403 Moreland Avenue in southeast Atlanta where the male suspect physically choked the victim, while the female suspect stabbed her with a knife.
fox5atlanta.com
Cook Out worker stabbed at work
A 17-year-old wanted for an attack at a fast food restaurant turned herself into the Fulton County Jail around 2 p.m. Wednesday. Atlanta police say Kenya Pierce went from serving up food last month to stabbing a fellow coworker.
fox5atlanta.com
Arrest made in murder of Fulton County deputy found shot in car
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators have made an arrest in the murder of a Fulton County deputy found shot to death in his car in northwest Atlanta. At a press conference Tuesday, officials with the Atlanta Police Department and Mayor Andre Dickens said 26-year-old Alton Oliver was identified, arrested, and charged Monday for the shooting death of 24-year-old Deputy James Thomas.
fox5atlanta.com
Bystander shot while pumping gas in Decatur, police say
DECATUR, Ga. - Police are investigating a situation in which a man in his 40s was shot in the leg while pumping gas in Decatur. On Wednesday around 4:47 p.m., officers say a vehicle drove by the Texaco gas station on the 4300 block of Columbia Drive and fired multiple rounds at another vehicle.
