Missouri executes transgender inmate convicted of murdering ex-girlfriend in 2003

Man sentenced for killing 3, injuring 2 in Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A 27-year-old man who was convicted of killing three people and injuring two others in Missouri in 2018 has been given to five consecutive life sentences. Luis Perez was sentenced Friday after being found guilty in October of the killings. Prosecutors say that on Nov. 1, 2018, Perez killed two ex-roommates and injured two other people after he was kicked out of a home in Springfield. Police say the the next day, Perez killed a woman who had given him the gun he used in the previous killings. After the killings, U.S. immigration officials criticized Middlesex County, New Jersey, for releasing Perez from jail in 2017 despite an immigration detainer for possible deportation to Mexico.
Sadly 2 Missouri Cities Make Most Violent List in U.S. for 2022
We are now getting numbers for 2022 as we start a new year, and Missouri lands not once but twice on a list of Most Violent Cities in the U.S. for 2022. Moneyinc ranked the top most violent cities in the U.S. and it's not great news for Missouri. Crimes rates rise each year and from city to city, data found that cities with high crime rates have higher unemployment and poor living condition. There's a lot of crime in Missouri, but two cities stand out.
Kansas shooting suspect identified, arrested in Missouri
BROWN COUNTY (KSNT) – The suspect of a recent shooting in Brown County has been arrested by law enforcement. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office reports that Mark A. Edmundson, 48, of St. Joseph, Missouri, a suspect in a recent shooting, has been arrested by the St. Joseph Police Department. A non-fatal shooting was reported at […]
St. Louis Man Living in Cotton Belt Building Suing Over New State Law
Ronald Benson is one of seven plaintiffs seeking to block enforcement of a new law that opponents say criminalizes homelessness
Human Trafficking Continues to Plague Missouri Travel Corridors
January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month, marking the anniversary of the passage of the Trafficking Victims Protection Act of 2000. The Missouri Department of Transportation has joined forces with the Missouri State Highway Patrol and local law enforcement to combat the crime of human trafficking in the Show-Me State.
Missouri’s governor: state government must compete with the marketplace for employees
Missouri’s governor predicts state employees will be pleased with his proposed budget, which he’ll unveil during this month’s State of the State address. Governor Mike Parson spoke on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri.”. “Ever since I’ve been here (as governor), we realized we’ve got...
Transgender inmate apologized before execution for murder
BONNE TERRE, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri inmate was put to death Tuesday for a 2003 killing, becoming what is believed to be the first transgender woman executed in the U.S. Amber McLaughlin, 49, was convicted of stalking and killing a former girlfriend, then dumping the body near the Mississippi River in St. Louis. McLaughlin’s fate was sealed earlier Tuesday when Republican Gov. Mike Parson declined a clemency request.
Recount official: Bill Allen winner of Missouri House District 17 seat
CLAY COUNTY — With certification of a final recount from the Missouri Secretary of State’s office of the Nov. 8 general election, political newcomer and Republican Bill Allen is the winner of Missouri House District 17’s seat. With redistricting, District 17 includes the Northland section of Kansas City, Pleasant Valley, Claycomo, Randolph and Birmingham in Clay County.
Convicted killer executed in Missouri; St. Louis congresswoman calls for ending capitol punishment
A convicted murderer who raped and killed a woman in 2003 in eastern Missouri’s Earth City has been executed. Amber McLaughlin, who’s a transgender woman, was known as Scott McLaughlin in 2003. McLaughlin was sentenced to death for raping and killing 45-year-old Beverly Guenther as she left work in Earth City. Prosecutors say Guenther was stabbed to death with a steak knife.
COVID cases rise slightly in Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports 6,286 new cases of COVID-19 in Missouri as of Wednesday. That’s 77 more than the previous week’s total of 6,209 or a 1.2 percent increase in new cases from the number of new cases the previous week.
Missourians wanting to grow marijuana can now view applications, submit soon
Missouri residents who want to grow marijuana for personal use can begin the application process on Jan. 7, when the state posts applications.
Human trafficking happens in our area, MoDOT and authorities want you to know how to spot it
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officials with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Missouri Department of Transportation, and the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department are taking part in a new human trafficking awareness initiative, the groups announced Friday. Hundreds of cases have been reported on both sides of the state line...
Check your address to help Missouri get better broadband access
Missouri will receive a share of $42 billion to fund broadband access for a federal program, but the state is asking residents to help ensure they receive proper coverage.
Beware of the Wandering Elk in Missouri
(Bixby) Missouri’s elk herd is supposed to be staying in parts of Reynolds, Carter and Shannon counties but elk don’t follow instructions well and a fence can’t stop one of these majestic animals from going to the other side of the fence if that’s what the big animal wants to do.
Grandmother describes helping woman who escaped being held captive in Missouri
CLAY COUNTY, Missouri (KCTV) -- Nearly three months after an extensive investigation began into a rape and kidnapping, Rose Crowley is speaking about the morning she helped a woman on her granddaughter’s front porch. Crowley said the first sound that caught her attention was the sound of someone stepping...
Bailey sworn into office as Missouri's new AG
(The Center Square) – Andrew Bailey is officially Missouri's attorney general after being sworn in at a ceremony Tuesday in Jefferson City. Gov. Mike Parson appointed Bailey, his former chief counsel, to the office in November after former Attorney General Eric Schmitt was elected to the U.S. Senate. Parson...
State reps seek to legalize psychedelic mushrooms as a treatment for mental illness
Psychedelic substances like psilocybin — the compound found in “magic mushrooms” — have been researched as mental health treatments over the last few years, with some promising results. Could this research eventually lead to their legalization?
Thousands of foster and adoptive families in the Ozarks forced to change healthcare providers
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Thousands of foster and adoptive families across the Ozarks are now forced to start from square one for health insurance. It comes after CoxHealth couldn’t reach an agreement with Centene, which provides the managed Medicaid plan Home State Health. Missouri recently required all hospitals to...
Nearly 30 Dogs Rescued from Missouri Breeder, Many Injured
According to reports, it took a dozen hours to accomplish, but nearly 30 dogs were rescued from a Missouri breeder with many of the animals showing terrible injuries. FOX 2 St. Louis shared the story of the Humane Society of Missouri as teams traveled from Maryland Heights to Ozark County on a rescue mission. They report it was a formerly licensed breeder with animals in allegedly different states of abuse and neglect.
Here’s what Missouri lawmakers want students to learn — or not learn — in school
In all, at least 140 bills related to education were filed before and on Jan. 4, the first day of the legislative session. Not all of those bills will receive a committee hearing, and many will likely be amended over the next few months. The post Here’s what Missouri lawmakers want students to learn — or not learn — in school appeared first on The Beacon.
