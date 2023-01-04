ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri executes transgender inmate convicted of murdering ex-girlfriend in 2003

By Katie Kull St. Louis Post-Dispatch
gladstonedispatch.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

Related
abc17news.com

Man sentenced for killing 3, injuring 2 in Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A 27-year-old man who was convicted of killing three people and injuring two others in Missouri in 2018 has been given to five consecutive life sentences. Luis Perez was sentenced Friday after being found guilty in October of the killings. Prosecutors say that on Nov. 1, 2018, Perez killed two ex-roommates and injured two other people after he was kicked out of a home in Springfield. Police say the the next day, Perez killed a woman who had given him the gun he used in the previous killings. After the killings, U.S. immigration officials criticized Middlesex County, New Jersey, for releasing Perez from jail in 2017 despite an immigration detainer for possible deportation to Mexico.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
97.9 KICK FM

Sadly 2 Missouri Cities Make Most Violent List in U.S. for 2022

We are now getting numbers for 2022 as we start a new year, and Missouri lands not once but twice on a list of Most Violent Cities in the U.S. for 2022. Moneyinc ranked the top most violent cities in the U.S. and it's not great news for Missouri. Crimes rates rise each year and from city to city, data found that cities with high crime rates have higher unemployment and poor living condition. There's a lot of crime in Missouri, but two cities stand out.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KSNT News

Kansas shooting suspect identified, arrested in Missouri

BROWN COUNTY (KSNT) – The suspect of a recent shooting in Brown County has been arrested by law enforcement. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office reports that Mark A. Edmundson, 48, of St. Joseph, Missouri, a suspect in a recent shooting, has been arrested by the St. Joseph Police Department. A non-fatal shooting was reported at […]
BROWN COUNTY, KS
mykdkd.com

Human Trafficking Continues to Plague Missouri Travel Corridors

January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month, marking the anniversary of the passage of the Trafficking Victims Protection Act of 2000. The Missouri Department of Transportation has joined forces with the Missouri State Highway Patrol and local law enforcement to combat the crime of human trafficking in the Show-Me State.
MISSOURI STATE
Salina Post

Transgender inmate apologized before execution for murder

BONNE TERRE, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri inmate was put to death Tuesday for a 2003 killing, becoming what is believed to be the first transgender woman executed in the U.S. Amber McLaughlin, 49, was convicted of stalking and killing a former girlfriend, then dumping the body near the Mississippi River in St. Louis. McLaughlin’s fate was sealed earlier Tuesday when Republican Gov. Mike Parson declined a clemency request.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Recount official: Bill Allen winner of Missouri House District 17 seat

CLAY COUNTY — With certification of a final recount from the Missouri Secretary of State’s office of the Nov. 8 general election, political newcomer and Republican Bill Allen is the winner of Missouri House District 17’s seat. With redistricting, District 17 includes the Northland section of Kansas City, Pleasant Valley, Claycomo, Randolph and Birmingham in Clay County.
MISSOURI STATE
939theeagle.com

Convicted killer executed in Missouri; St. Louis congresswoman calls for ending capitol punishment

A convicted murderer who raped and killed a woman in 2003 in eastern Missouri’s Earth City has been executed. Amber McLaughlin, who’s a transgender woman, was known as Scott McLaughlin in 2003. McLaughlin was sentenced to death for raping and killing 45-year-old Beverly Guenther as she left work in Earth City. Prosecutors say Guenther was stabbed to death with a steak knife.
MISSOURI STATE
suntimesnews.com

COVID cases rise slightly in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports 6,286 new cases of COVID-19 in Missouri as of Wednesday. That’s 77 more than the previous week’s total of 6,209 or a 1.2 percent increase in new cases from the number of new cases the previous week.
MISSOURI STATE
mymoinfo.com

Beware of the Wandering Elk in Missouri

(Bixby) Missouri’s elk herd is supposed to be staying in parts of Reynolds, Carter and Shannon counties but elk don’t follow instructions well and a fence can’t stop one of these majestic animals from going to the other side of the fence if that’s what the big animal wants to do.
MISSOURI STATE
gladstonedispatch.com

Bailey sworn into office as Missouri's new AG

(The Center Square) – Andrew Bailey is officially Missouri's attorney general after being sworn in at a ceremony Tuesday in Jefferson City. Gov. Mike Parson appointed Bailey, his former chief counsel, to the office in November after former Attorney General Eric Schmitt was elected to the U.S. Senate. Parson...
MISSOURI STATE
1070 KHMO-AM

Nearly 30 Dogs Rescued from Missouri Breeder, Many Injured

According to reports, it took a dozen hours to accomplish, but nearly 30 dogs were rescued from a Missouri breeder with many of the animals showing terrible injuries. FOX 2 St. Louis shared the story of the Humane Society of Missouri as teams traveled from Maryland Heights to Ozark County on a rescue mission. They report it was a formerly licensed breeder with animals in allegedly different states of abuse and neglect.
MISSOURI STATE
The Kansas City Beacon

Here’s what Missouri lawmakers want students to learn — or not learn — in school

In all, at least 140 bills related to education were filed before and on Jan. 4, the first day of the legislative session. Not all of those bills will receive a committee hearing, and many will likely be amended over the next few months. The post Here’s what Missouri lawmakers want students to learn — or not learn — in school appeared first on The Beacon.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy