WEAR
Walton County deputy arrested, fired for stealing money from booked inmate
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- A Walton County Detention deputy was arrested Wednesday and fired for stealing money from an inmate being booked into jail. 37-year-old Jordan Tyler Rogers is charged with petit theft and official misconduct. According to the Walton County Sheriff's Office, deputies started the investigation into Rogers on...
WJHG-TV
Two men arrested after attempting to make explosives, police say
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two are in custody after police say the men made explosive devices at the beach. According to Panama City Beach Police, there were reports of a “bomb” being set off at Beach Scene, on 10059 Hutchison Boulevard. Officers arrived and say contact...
thecountyrecord.net
Traffic stop results in another arrest for possession of meth
On Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at approximately 2035 hours, Deputy Ayers and Deputy Dew conducted a traffic stop on SR-71 near Blountstown. During the course of the traffic stop, Deputy Ayers deployed K9 Olly to conduct a free air sniff of the exterior of the vehicle. Subsequently, K9 Olly did alert to the odor of narcotics within the vehicle.
fosterfollynews.net
Washington County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrest 4 for Felony Drug Offenses
Two unrelated traffic stops lead to felony drug arrests in Washington County over the weekend. On Friday, December 30th, 2022, deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop near Buckhorn Blvd. and Peppervine Place. Once initiated, deputies witness an object being tossed out of the passenger...
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for January 4, 2023
Tony Powell, 27, Niceville, Florida: Knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Erin Mitchell, 34, Altha, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Koby Thomas, 21, Dothan, Alabama: Knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. There are...
WJHG-TV
Teens arrested for stealing guns and breaking into churches
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two teenagers have been arrested after authorities say they stole guns, a vehicle and broke into at least five places in northern Walton County. Residents in the small town of Glendale said they were shocked to find out homes, two churches, and a local business...
jacksoncountytimes.net
1st APPEARANCE for January 4, 2023
Brandon Hargrove: Violation of state probation- arraigned, no bond. Daniel Farkash: Hold for Bay County- no bond. Breyuanna Hall: Failure to appear- Sentenced to 60 days in jail with eight days’ time served and a $370 fine and $23.21 restitution. Torence Clemmons: Selling cocaine within 1,000 feet of a...
WJHG-TV
Washington County Sheriff’s deputies see a rise in drug activity
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Drug busts and overdoses have been leading headlines these last few years. While most would expect it to be more common in big urban cities, that’s not necessarily the case. NewsChannel 7 sat down with Washington County Sheriff Kevin Crews Wednesday to see what drug activity looks like in more rural areas.
fosterfollynews.net
Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests Lathell L. Barnes for No Driver’s License, Possession of Marijuana, Crack Cocaine
On Sunday, January 1, 2023, around 3:30 p.m., deputies stopped Lathell L. Barnes for speeding just outside of Cottondale and learned he did not have a valid driver’s license. Deputies also discovered Barnes had an active warrant for child support out of Leon County. After his arrest, Barnes admitted...
UPDATE: No charges filed in Wash Co. killing
We’ve updated this story at 5:30 with new information A Washington County couple’s marriage ended in tragedy early Tuesday morning. Washington County Sheriff Kevin Crews said shortly before 3:00 a.m., dispatch received a call of shots fired at a residence on Tiger Trail, just north of Crystal Lake. When deputies got there, Crews said they […]
WCTV
Science used to catch Idaho murder suspect also used in Tallahassee cold case
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The technique using genetic genealogy that lead law enforcement to the suspect in the recent Idaho quadruple murder case also recently led to an arrest in a 26-year-old Tallahassee cold case. In the past, DNA that was found at a crime scene needed to be directly...
955wtvy.com
An Arrest in a Deadly Dothan Shooting
Dothan Police say they have made an arrest after a deadly shooting Monday. Cops say the 9-1-1 call came in for a possible suicide at the Highland Hills Apartment Complex on South Brannon Stand Road. After an investigation, Justin Marchozzi, the person who called police was arrested for murder. A motive is unknown.
wtvy.com
Woman fights with trooper, arrested on DUI charges
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A call for road assistance ended in troopers arresting a woman on DUI charges. On Sunday, Road Rangers with Florida Highway Patrol were called to the 156-mile-marker on Interstate 10 to assist a disabled vehicle. Reports say a driver was going in and out of consciousness.
fosterfollynews.net
Washington County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Investigators on Scene of Fatal Shooting on Tiger Trail in Chipley on January 3, 2023
Washington County Sheriff’s Investigators are on scene of a shooting that occurred on Tiger Trail on the morning of Tuesday, January 3, 2023. At 2:48 a.m., the Washington County Telecommunications Center received a call-in reference to a domestic related shooting on Tiger TRL. WCSO deputies responded to a residence where a husband and wife reside. Once on scene, it is determined that the wife shot and killed her husband.
WJHG-TV
Shooting on Tiger Trail, one dead
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Washington County Sheriff’s Investigators (WCSO) are looking into a shooting that occurred on Tuesday morning. Deputies said they got a call just before 3 a.m. about gunshots going off on Tiger Trail in Chipley. According to the Sheriff’s Office, when deputies arrived at the...
wdhn.com
Geneva officers respond to the lawsuit filed against them in federal court
GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN) — Two Geneva police officers accused of ignoring the condition of a man in medical distress have responded to a federal lawsuit filed against them by the family of the man who died. The family of Jeremy Lee Thompson says it all started last May when...
Florida Mom With 4 Kids In The Car, Charged After Shooting Man In A Pickup Truck
A Florida woman is charged with multiple counts of child neglect and aggravated battery after a shooting on New Year’s Day. According to investigators, on January 1, just after 7 pm, Walton County Sheriff’s Office responded to Reddick Road in Ponce De Leon regarding a shooting
wdhn.com
Man arrested after early morning Dothan shooting
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)– Dothan police have arrested and charged a man with murder after an early morning shooting at an apartment complex. According to a press release from the Dothan Police Department, at 3:10 a.m., Monday, January 2, Police and Dothan Fire and Rescue were dispatched to the Highland Hills Apartment Complex on South Brannon Stand Road in relation to a possible suicide.
WJHG-TV
Wreck in Panama City, driver with serious injuries
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A driver is in serious condition after a wreck in Panama City. Panama City Police told NewsChannel 7 the driver of a jeep was going through the intersection of Beck Ave. and 19th Street Wednesday night and was t-boned by a smaller car. The driver...
WJHG-TV
Accident in Panama City involving three cars
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida Highway Patrol reported an accident involving three cars in Panama City early Thursday morning. At the intersection of St. Andrews Blvd and Airport Road, troopers say a Ford SUV and a Bay County Patrol truck were sitting at a red light when a blue Kia crashed into the truck from behind. FHP is investigating the cause of the crash.
