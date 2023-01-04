Read full article on original website
KSBW.com
From the Beavers to the Golden Bears: Local football star J.T. Byrne transfers to Cal Berkeley
Carmel High School graduate and former Oregon State tight end J.T. Byrne is transferring to Cal Berkeley. Byrne played two seasons in Corvallis. In 2021, Byrne was a redshirt freshman. He played in nine games for the Beavers this season. On Thursday, Byrne announced that he would be entering the NCAA transfer portal. A few hours later, Byrne made his commitment to the Golden Bears.
CBS Sports
Sports betting in California: When it will be legalized, how to bet online, where to see picks, great promos
Californians had the opportunity to legalize California sports betting in 2022, but it doesn't look like they will get another crack at it for a while. Voters overwhelmingly voted down two propositions on the November ballot that would have legalized sports betting in California in part because advertisements against both propositions were so confusing. If California makes moves in 2023 to legalize sports betting in California, then the industry still wouldn't launch until 2024. With it unlikely a resolution will be reached this year, it could be a long time before Californians get another crack at legalizing sports betting in their state.
NBC Bay Area
House Prices Dropping in the Bay Area
When it comes to making it in the Bay, 10% not enough. That’s the price drop for the average home in San Francisco. In fact, home prices are down throughout the Bay Area. But sales remain extremely slow. According to a report by Redfin, prices are down. On average,...
sfstandard.com
Luxury Home Sales Across the Bay Area Are Declining—Fast
It’s not quite 2008, but rich homebuyers in the Bay Area may be holding their purses and wallets a little tighter in the new year. Luxury home sales fell rapidly in San Francisco last year, and the downward trend only accelerated in the final quarter of 2022. The Bay Area clocked 35 ultra-luxury home sales—properties worth at least $5 million—in December, down 69% from the same month in 2021, according to a Compass Real Estate analysis.
Bay Area icon sells out 3 nights at haunted San Francisco venue the Chapel
The show was like an "'Alice in Wonderland' punk rock fever dream."
What to know about the California storm heading into the weekend
More rain and wind are set to pummel Northern California in the coming days.
Why roundtrip flights from San Francisco Bay Area to Vegas, NYC, Hawaii are suddenly crazy cheap
Demand dips and prices drop during the low-demand "dead weeks" of January and February.
Totally Flooded Parking Lot in San Francisco Bay Area Is Just Wild
These storms are no joke.
How much rain did the SF Bay Area get in the bomb cyclone event?
A much-anticipated bomb cyclone delivered a potent mix of heavy rain and dangerous winds to the San Francisco Bay Area on Wednesday and Friday. How much rain did the region actually get?
When to expect the heaviest rain in the SF Bay Area amid bomb cyclone
A bomb cyclone was 650 miles off the coast of Eureka, Calif., on Wednesday morning.
californiaglobe.com
1,700 Layoffs At SF-Based Stitch Fix Capped off a Rough First Week of 2023
A massive 20% layoff at San Francisco-based fashion tech company Stitch Fix on Friday capped off a rough first week for Bay Area tech companies, as thousands of more tech workers in the area continue the trend started last year of tech companies quickly downsizing. Beginning in October of last...
lacademie.com
13 Best Italian Restaurants To Visit In San Jose, CA 2023
Your next upcoming trip to these best Italian restaurants in San Jose, CA, will be splendid with the help of this article. Even though this bay city may have a casual vibe, these finest dining spots in San Jose, CA, will blow your mind, thanks to their delicious dishes. Wherever...
Mudslide in San Jose closes Sierra Road
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A section of Sierra Road in San Jose is closed due to a mudslide. The impacted area is on the 5000 block of Sierra Road. Motorists are being advised to avoid the area. Earlier on Wednesday, a Richmond neighborhood was evacuated due to a potential landslide. This is a developing […]
4 Amazing Steakhouses in California
If you live in California and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in California that are well-known for their food and service, so definitely give them a try if you haven't already.
sfstandard.com
Thousands Moved Out of San Francisco Last Year. Here’s Where They Went
As California’s population shrank for a second year in a row, a steady stream of San Franciscans left the city last year, according to a new analysis by The Standard. But many of those erstwhile San Franciscans remained in the state: Los Angeles, San Diego and Sacramento were the top destinations for people who booked one-way U-Hauls out of town.
Dock to iconic Santa Cruz 'cement ship' destroyed amid California storm
Parts of the dock to the SS Palo Alto in Aptos was destroyed by Thursday morning amid massive storm waves.
KSBW.com
Update: Less than 1k PG&E customers still in the dark on the Monterey Peninsula
MONTEREY, Calif. — Update 4 p.m.:. PG&E crews have been able to restore power to some customers. As of 4 p.m., 943 customers were still in the dark on the Monterey Peninsula, mostly in Pebble Beach, Carmel and along Highway 68. See the latest update from PG&E here. Thousands...
What is Dutch crunch and how did it get so popular in San Francisco?
"Multiple textures excite the sensory experience."
Exactly 41 years ago, the Bay Area was hit by another deadly storm
A total of 31 people were killed during the 1982 storm in the Bay Area, mostly by mudslides.
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz parks and beaches to be closed through Jan. 10
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Santa Cruz State Parks announced on Friday that most parks and beaches in the county would remain closed through Jan. 10. The decision to keep the parks closed was the result of storm damage from this week's storm and more storms on the forecast. The...
