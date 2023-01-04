Read full article on original website
wevv.com
Water restrictions lifted in Madisonville after issues caused by leaking pipes
Water restrictions in Madisonville have been lifted after previously being put in place due to leaking pipes caused by freezing temperatures. Water restrictions lifted in Madisonville after issues caused by leaking pipes. Water restrictions in Madisonville have been lifted after previously being put in place due to leaking pipes caused...
fox56news.com
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet warns of fake vehicle registration vouchers
ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is warning state residents of scam vehicle registration vouchers. The Anderson County Clerk’s Office said KYTC made them aware of the scam by which residents are mailed a “voucher” to go towards their vehicle registration.
An update on Tell City’s Waupaca Foundry fire
TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT) – Waupaca Foundry officials are assessing the extent of damage from the fire at its Tell City location. Officials say the plant was evacuated and there were no injuries during the incident. Officials say mutual aid from five fire and emergency units responded and the fire was under control by 10 p.m. Spokespeople […]
wpsdlocal6.com
Cave-in-Rock Ferry reopens after temporary closure due to high winds
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY — The Cave-in-Rock Ferry is temporarily closed due to high winds on the Ohio River, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. The ferry connects Kentucky 91 in Crittenden County to Illinois Route 1 in Hardin County at Ohio River navigation mile point 881.0. KYTC District 1 says...
Ohio Co. recognizes emergency dispatchers after flooded night
The Ohio County Sheriff's Office took a moment to recognize two hardworking dispatchers after a long rainy night with a Facebook pos
14news.com
Wabash Co. Sheriff’s Office: Coal mine demolition causes shake in Posey, Vanderburgh counties
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A controlled demolition in Wabash County stirred up commotion in both Posey and Vanderburgh counties Friday morning. Our 14 News team received multiple reports from viewers about a “loud boom and shaking” in those counties around 9 a.m. Viewers told us they thought the...
14news.com
State audit finds discrepancies in Henderson Fiscal Court
14news.com
Flood waters enter Hartford Fire Station
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The flooding Tuesday in Ohio County impacted the Hartford Fire Station on Clay Street . Officials say they were called out to a car in high water, and when they arrived at the station, the water was inside. They say the station can be fixed....
WBKO
Greenville in Muhlenberg Co. among the hardest hit cities by flooding
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WBKO) - As heavy rain from an overnight storm caused flooding in several areas of Muhlenberg County, Greenville was one of the hardest hit cities. The storm came through on Monday, Jan. 2, and into the early morning hours of Tuesday, Jan. 3. The Greenville Fire Department...
Road reopens after wreck at Southbound 41 near Watson Lane
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Southbound 41 has since been reopened since around 9:45 a.m., however, we have more details about the wreck that happened a little after nine. We are told two people were injured, with one person in each vehicle. One person was extricated. The initial crash involved a pickup with a trailer heading […]
14news.com
Crews respond to Owensboro restaurant fire
k105.com
Leitchfield, Anneta FDs assist EMS with patient trapped by high water. Several GC roads impacted by heavy rain.
Grayson County was plagued overnight with a Tornado Warning, a Flash Flood Warning and several roadways either washed out or with water over the road. A strong thunderstorm produced high winds and heavy rain throughout most of the overnight hours, creating flash flood conditions that struck multiple roadways in Grayson County, particularly low-lying roads.
Tornado touched down Tuesday morning in Hopkinsville
A tornado with peak wind speeds of 85 mph touched down on the southwest side of Hopkinsville early Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service office at Paducah has confirmed. The EF0 tornado touched down at about 4:35 a.m. on Pyle Lane near Cox Mill Road and traveled east, mostly near...
14news.com
Friday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - Crews were called back to the Garvin Street Warehouse after a fire flared up again overnight. Dispatchers say police officers were out there watching the scene. It’s a somber day in United States history. It’s been two years since the January 6 attack on the Capitol.
14news.com
Webster Co. Schools approve district plan for upcoming four years
DIXON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Webster County School Board approved its final budget for the next four years on Thursday. The school board submitted a draft facility plan back in November 2022 for the Kentucky Department of Education to review. KDE officials returned the draft back to the school board with minor changes.
14news.com
Henderson mayor looking to improve inner city
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - New Henderson Mayor Brad Staton hasn’t been in office long, but he already has big plans for improving the inner city. He says the city commissioners have set aside $1.2 million for improvements to inner city areas. Staton says that money will be divided up...
14news.com
Ark Crisis Children’s Center reopening after brief closure due to pipe burst
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Ark Crisis Children’s Center is set to reopen a couple of classrooms next week. As reported last week, several water pipes busted during the recent cold snap that caused serious water damage. On Thursday, our crews spotted crews removing soaked insulation and drywall, preparing for...
14news.com
Dispatch: Large police presence at Evansville apartment
14news.com
Medical cannabis executive order takes effect in Kentucky
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The New Year brought plenty of new laws into effect throughout the country. “It’s saving my life from cancer, I have stage four thyroid cancer,” said Henderson County native Deb DeSpain. In the commonwealth, it put Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear’s executive order into...
14news.com
ISP investigating in-custody death
WAYNE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - Illinois State Police are investigating an in-custody death that occurred in Wayne County. According to a press release, just before midnight on January 4, an ISP Trooper initiated a traffic stop of a vehicle traveling with one headlight on 100 North near Illinois 242, in Wayne County.
