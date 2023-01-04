ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio County, KY

wevv.com

Water restrictions lifted in Madisonville after issues caused by leaking pipes

MADISONVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

An update on Tell City’s Waupaca Foundry fire

TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT) – Waupaca Foundry officials are assessing the extent of damage from the fire at its Tell City location. Officials say the plant was evacuated and there were no injuries during the incident. Officials say mutual aid from five fire and emergency units responded and the fire was under control by 10 p.m. Spokespeople […]
TELL CITY, IN
14news.com

State audit finds discrepancies in Henderson Fiscal Court

HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Flood waters enter Hartford Fire Station

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The flooding Tuesday in Ohio County impacted the Hartford Fire Station on Clay Street . Officials say they were called out to a car in high water, and when they arrived at the station, the water was inside. They say the station can be fixed....
OHIO COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Road reopens after wreck at Southbound 41 near Watson Lane

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Southbound 41 has since been reopened since around 9:45 a.m., however, we have more details about the wreck that happened a little after nine. We are told two people were injured, with one person in each vehicle. One person was extricated. The initial crash involved a pickup with a trailer heading […]
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Crews respond to Owensboro restaurant fire

OWENSBORO, KY
k105.com

Leitchfield, Anneta FDs assist EMS with patient trapped by high water. Several GC roads impacted by heavy rain.

Grayson County was plagued overnight with a Tornado Warning, a Flash Flood Warning and several roadways either washed out or with water over the road. A strong thunderstorm produced high winds and heavy rain throughout most of the overnight hours, creating flash flood conditions that struck multiple roadways in Grayson County, particularly low-lying roads.
GRAYSON COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Friday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - Crews were called back to the Garvin Street Warehouse after a fire flared up again overnight. Dispatchers say police officers were out there watching the scene. It’s a somber day in United States history. It’s been two years since the January 6 attack on the Capitol.
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Webster Co. Schools approve district plan for upcoming four years

DIXON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Webster County School Board approved its final budget for the next four years on Thursday. The school board submitted a draft facility plan back in November 2022 for the Kentucky Department of Education to review. KDE officials returned the draft back to the school board with minor changes.
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Henderson mayor looking to improve inner city

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - New Henderson Mayor Brad Staton hasn’t been in office long, but he already has big plans for improving the inner city. He says the city commissioners have set aside $1.2 million for improvements to inner city areas. Staton says that money will be divided up...
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Dispatch: Large police presence at Evansville apartment

EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Medical cannabis executive order takes effect in Kentucky

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The New Year brought plenty of new laws into effect throughout the country. “It’s saving my life from cancer, I have stage four thyroid cancer,” said Henderson County native Deb DeSpain. In the commonwealth, it put Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear’s executive order into...
KENTUCKY STATE
14news.com

ISP investigating in-custody death

WAYNE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - Illinois State Police are investigating an in-custody death that occurred in Wayne County. According to a press release, just before midnight on January 4, an ISP Trooper initiated a traffic stop of a vehicle traveling with one headlight on 100 North near Illinois 242, in Wayne County.
WAYNE COUNTY, IL

