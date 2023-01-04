ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Yardbarker

Ja Morant, Grizzlies run away from outmatched Hornets

Ja Morant poured in 23 points to lead hot-shooting Memphis as the Grizzlies rolled up a 131-107 victory against the host Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night. Desmond Bane had 19 points, Dillon Brooks added 18 points and Jaren Jackson Jr. supplied 17 points as the Grizzlies shot 50 percent from the field (47-for-94). Steven Adams provided nine points and 15 rebounds.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX Sports

Morant, Memphis set for matchup against Charlotte

Memphis Grizzlies (23-13, second in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (10-28, 14th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies square off against the Charlotte Hornets. Morant is 10th in the league averaging 27.2 points per game. The Hornets have gone 5-13 at home. Charlotte...
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

Heat's Duncan Robinson (finger) out on Wednesday

Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson (finger) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Robinson has been downgraded from questionable to out and will not play against the Lakers on Wednesday night due to a finger sprain. His next chance to play will come against the Phoenix Suns on Friday.
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Grizzlies Hammer Hornets, 131-107

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - It wasn't the return Cody Martin envisioned as the Charlotte Hornets closed out their four-game homestand with a 131-107 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. Martin finished the game with four points in 21 minutes of action. LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier combined to score the first 17...
CHARLOTTE, NC
theScore

Magic's Suggs returns vs. Grizzlies after 19-game absence

Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs came off the bench during Thursday's contest against the Memphis Grizzlies after a 19-game absence. Suggs hadn't played since Nov. 25 due to right ankle soreness. He had surgery on the same ankle this past offseason. Orlando selected Suggs fifth overall in the 2021 draft....
ORLANDO, FL
FOX Sports

Portland faces Minnesota on 4-game road slide

Portland Trail Blazers (19-17, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (17-21, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Portland will attempt to stop its four-game road skid when the Trail Blazers visit Minnesota. The Timberwolves are 5-4 against division opponents. Minnesota is 2-3 in games decided by less...
PORTLAND, OR

