Ja Morant totally embarrasses Hornets by walking dog for 28 seconds in Grizzlies win
The Memphis Grizzlies are fresh off a dominant win over the Charlotte Hornets. Ja Morant led the way with 23 points and eight assignments in the 131-107 victory. He also provided one of the more akward and peculiar highlights of the night. After a triple from LaMelo Ball near the...
BREAKING: Zion Williamson's Injury Timeline Announced By Pelicans
The New Orleans Pelicans have provided an update on Zion Williamson.
NBA Names Willie Green Western Conference Coach Of The Month
Willie Green was named Western Conference coach of the month.
Yardbarker
Ja Morant, Grizzlies run away from outmatched Hornets
Ja Morant poured in 23 points to lead hot-shooting Memphis as the Grizzlies rolled up a 131-107 victory against the host Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night. Desmond Bane had 19 points, Dillon Brooks added 18 points and Jaren Jackson Jr. supplied 17 points as the Grizzlies shot 50 percent from the field (47-for-94). Steven Adams provided nine points and 15 rebounds.
Sixers Twitter Reacts to Isaiah Joe Going Off vs. Celtics
Sixers Twitter was very outspoken about Isaiah Joe's big game against Boston on Tuesday night.
FOX Sports
Morant, Memphis set for matchup against Charlotte
Memphis Grizzlies (23-13, second in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (10-28, 14th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies square off against the Charlotte Hornets. Morant is 10th in the league averaging 27.2 points per game. The Hornets have gone 5-13 at home. Charlotte...
numberfire.com
Heat's Duncan Robinson (finger) out on Wednesday
Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson (finger) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Robinson has been downgraded from questionable to out and will not play against the Lakers on Wednesday night due to a finger sprain. His next chance to play will come against the Phoenix Suns on Friday.
Yardbarker
This Day In Lakers History: Nick Van Exel Dishes 23 Assists In Win Over Grizzlies
Although Los Angeles Lakers fans are used to winning championships in every era, many will also admit that they really enjoyed the young, mid-90s teams. Led by Nick Van Exel, Eddie Jones, and Cedric Ceballos before eventually adding Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal, those teams were very exciting. In...
Yardbarker
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton lands eighth in first round of fan voting for NBA All-Star starters
The NBA released the first batch of results from fan voting for 2023 NBA All-Star starters today, and the Indiana Pacers are represented in the results by young guard Tyrese Haliburton. Haliburton ranks eighth in fan voting for guards in the Eastern Conference. He has 281,691 votes, which is 17,422...
Yardbarker
Grizzlies Hammer Hornets, 131-107
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - It wasn't the return Cody Martin envisioned as the Charlotte Hornets closed out their four-game homestand with a 131-107 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. Martin finished the game with four points in 21 minutes of action. LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier combined to score the first 17...
theScore
Magic's Suggs returns vs. Grizzlies after 19-game absence
Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs came off the bench during Thursday's contest against the Memphis Grizzlies after a 19-game absence. Suggs hadn't played since Nov. 25 due to right ankle soreness. He had surgery on the same ankle this past offseason. Orlando selected Suggs fifth overall in the 2021 draft....
Nuggets And Clippers Injury Reports
The Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers have announced their injury reports.
FOX Sports
Portland faces Minnesota on 4-game road slide
Portland Trail Blazers (19-17, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (17-21, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Portland will attempt to stop its four-game road skid when the Trail Blazers visit Minnesota. The Timberwolves are 5-4 against division opponents. Minnesota is 2-3 in games decided by less...
NBA Odds: Grizzlies vs. Magic prediction, pick and How to Watch – 1/5/2023
The Memphis Grizzlies (24-13) visit the Orlando Magic (14-24) on Thursday night. Action tips off at 7:10 ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Grizzlies-Magic prediction and pick. Memphis has won four consecutive games to bump them up to second place in the Western Conference. The Grizzlies...
Desmond Bane's Injury Status For Grizzlies-Magic Game
Desmond Bane is on the injury report for Thursday’s game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Orlando Magic.
Peyton Hillis in ICU but 'improving' after reported swimming accident
Former Cleveland Browns star running back Peyton Hillis reportedly is in intensive care after a “swimming accident” in Pensacola, Florida.
Darius Garland's Injury Status For Suns-Cavs Game
Darius Garland is on the injury report for Wednesday’s game between the Phoenix Suns and Cleveland Cavaliers.
