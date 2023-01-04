Read full article on original website
thevillagereporter.com
Storehouse 4 Hope Opens To Serve Williams County
Williams County, Ohio (1/4/2023) – Storehouse 4 Hope is a centralized financial ministry dedicated to helping individuals and families with financial needs in Williams County. Storehouse 4 Hope works with community partners and donors to collect and then distribute financial assistance to individuals and families. “When our family was...
Local Habitat for Humanity ReStore in need of donations
MAUMEE, Ohio — If the holidays allowed you to replace used items in your home, consider donating them! The Habitat for Humanity ReStore is the perfect place for that as they are in need of donations. The most needed items are appliances and furniture. "Where we're sharing with our...
WTOL 11
Benchmark, Basil restaurants at Levis Commons sustain damage after small fire
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Editor's note: the above video was first published on Dec. 26 and is regarding post-Christmas shopping. Two restaurants at Levis Commons in Perrysburg sustained damage Wednesday morning after a small fire broke out. Crews from multiple fire departments responded to Benchmark Restaurant about 9 a.m. after...
thevillagereporter.com
ARCHBOLD VILLAGE COUNCIL: Monthly Residential Refuse Rate Increased
INCREASING COSTS … Village Administrator Donna Dettling speaks about the December 19 Utility Committee meeting. (PHOTO BY AMY WENDT, STAFF) On Tuesday, January 3, Archbold Village Council met for its first meeting of 2023 with all members present. Councilor Karla Ball was elected as Council President for 2023 before...
westbendnews.net
Payne Resident Loses Home in Fire Just Prior to the Holiday
Late in the evening of December 23, 2022 a devastating house fire in Payne, OH resulted in the total loss for Paulding County resident, Dennis Stabler. Due to the high winds and sub-zero temperature, fire departments were unable to put the fire out, leading him to lose his home and everything inside. Thankfully he and his dogs were able to make it out safely. A volunteer fireman also sustained a leg injury from a fall.
13abc.com
Dine in the 419: Claude’s Prime Seafood
PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Just across from Benchmark in Levis Commons, the owners opened up the perfect bookend to their steakhouse, Claude’s Prime Seafood. “It’s definitely not small,” said Chef Partner Jeff Dinnebeil of Benchmark Restaurant Group. “People knew they could always get a seat in our big, giant wrap-around horseshoe bar. We also have a couple private dining rooms that we can arrange between 10 and 80 guests.”
thevillagereporter.com
Kayla Wyse Joins OSU Extension Team At Williams County Office
WCANR … The new Williams County Agriculture and Natural Resources agent, Kayla Wyse, is getting comfortable in her office at the East Annex building in Bryan, Ohio. She was hired to fill this post straight out of college and is excited to get started using all that she has learned. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF)
thevillagereporter.com
Norma Johnston (1928-2023)
Norma L. Johnston, age 94, of Edgerton, Ohio, passed away at 5:15 P.M. on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at Parkview Randallia Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana, after a brief illness. Mrs. Johnston was a 1946 graduate of Edgerton High School and had been employed by Universal Tool in Butler, Indiana,...
thevillagereporter.com
EDGERTON PLANNING COMMISSION: Commission Approves Of Two Lot Splits
FIRST MEETING OF NEW YEAR … Pictured (on right) is planning commission member Preston Knecht during the January 3 meeting. (PHOTO BY DANIEL COOLEY, STAFF) The Edgerton Planning Commission meeting, held on January 3, began with the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by a prayer from Mayor Robert Day.
bgindependentmedia.org
Updated: Pedestrian victim of hit-and-run dropped off at Wood County Hospital
Bowling Green Police responded to Wood County Hospital Thursday at 6:33 a.m., for a man who had been hit by a car and dropped off at the hospital by an unknown person. The victim was flown to Toledo Hospital by an air ambulance. Before being transported, the patient told BG Police that he was crossing an unknown street in Perrysburg when a dark colored vehicle struck him. He stated the car never stopped.
thevillagereporter.com
Suzanne McDonnall (1944-2023)
Suzanne McDonnall, age 78, of Delta, surrounded by her loving family, passed away Monday evening, January 2, 2023 at Ebeid Hospice in Sylvania. She was born in Monroe, MI on February 23, 1944 to Lloyd Forrest and Irene (Brink) Forrest. After graduating from Delta High School in 1963, she married...
thevillagereporter.com
Area Electric Cooperatives Accepting Applications For Scholarships & Youth Tour Trip To Capital
2022 TOUR … Shown are 2022 Youth Tour Ohio students at Iwo Jima Parade. (PHOTO PROVIDED) PAULDING, BRYAN, & MALINTA, OH — North Western Electric Cooperative, Tricounty Rural Electric Cooperative and Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative are now accepting applications for more than $15,400 in scholarships, as well as a free trip for multiple students to our nation’s capital as part of the annual Rural Electric Youth Tour.
WANE-TV
Pokagon Toboggan Run ice taken down, closed for week
ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – The Pokagon Toboggan Run closed for business Tuesday as officials worked to clear the ice and replace it. It’s due to how thick the ice became over the last couple of weeks. Ted Bohman, property manager at Pokagon State Park and Trine State Recreation Area, and Hans Franke, Toboggan Supervisor at Pokagon State Park, spent the day pulling up the ice.
Narcan vending machine added outside of Parkview Randallia Hospital
A new Narcan vending machine was just made available in the last week outside the emergency room entrance at Parkview Randallia Hospital.
bgindependentmedia.org
First baby of 2023 at Wood County Hospital arrives
Wood County Hospital’s first baby of 2023 arrived Jan. 2 at 5:31 p.m. Jasmine John and Fred Coleman welcomed their fifth child, Elias Messiah Coleman, who weighed in at 6 pounds, 9 ounces, and 19 inches long. He is the couple’s first child born at Wood County Hospital.
thevillagereporter.com
EDGERTON VILLAGE COUNCIL: New Council Member Lance Bowsher Sworn In
NEW MEMBER … Mayor Robert Day, right, swears in new council member Lance Bowsher. (PHOTO BY DANIEL COOLEY, STAFF) The Edgerton Village Council meeting of January 3 began with the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by a prayer from Mayor Robert Day. Next, Day swore in new council member Lance...
Lima Godfather’s Pizza closes
LIMA — Another local eatery has closed. According to its Facebook page, Godfather’s Pizza, 2525 Elida Road, has closed its doors after serving Lima for 42 years. Godfather’s Facebook page reads, “It has been a pleasure serving the Lima community since 1981. We have closed our doors after 42 years.”
thevillagereporter.com
Millions Of Dollars Pour Into Williams County For Revitalization/Redevelopment
GRANT TEAM … This is the outside team that helped Edgerton successfully maneuver through the grant process. The process included many trips to Edgerton over the last couple of years. “They were a great help,” Edgerton Mayor Robert Day said. L to R: Dave Zbieszkowski – August Mack Environmental of Indianapolis, Mayor Day, Candace Moeller – owner of the Metals property, Kevin Gaskill – overseer of the property, Environmental lawyer Frank Deveau – Taft Law, Indianapolis and Village Administrator Dawn Fitzcharles. Not pictured are Chris Walker, Village of Edgerton Law Director and Mike Mustard, Attorney Fort Wayne, who both were deeply involved. (PHOTO COURTESY OF VILLAGE OF EDGERTON)
Marriage license applications filed in Allen County
LIMA — The following couples have applied for marriage licenses at Allen County Probate Court:. Christopher Dunahugh and Charlotte Applefeller, both of Elida; Caleb Lammers and Brianna Alva, both of Lima; Jonathan Garcia of Beaverdam and Julia Januszewska of Bowling Green; Bryan Cox and Alexis Bevins, both of Lima; Dakota Toland and Cheyann Schadewald, both of Lima; Andrew Chamberlain and Mary Tschuder, both of Elida; Greggory Henry and Nichole Bachar, both of Lima; Daniel Boutwell and Jodi Elverd, both of Lima; Skyler Stemen and Dakota Bailey, both of Lima; Matthew Crawford and Kaitlyn Smith, both of Lima; Jacob Youngpeter and Emilie Buettner, both of Spencerville; and Jesse Hardy and Brenda Brown, both of Lima.
13abc.com
Auto shop destroyed by fire
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - a Pettisville family woke up to a nightmare this morning, learning their family business, D-3 Automotive, was engulfed in flames. “I could see the glow in the sky,” said Fire Chief Dave Davis. The goal of the fire department was to contain the flames, so...
