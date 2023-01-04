BRYAN BOARD OF PUBLIC AFFAIRS: Board Approves Refund To Customers & Accepts Resignation Of Director Of Utilities

Read full article on original website
Related
thevillagereporter.com
ARCHBOLD VILLAGE COUNCIL: Monthly Residential Refuse Rate Increased
INCREASING COSTS … Village Administrator Donna Dettling speaks about the December 19 Utility Committee meeting. (PHOTO BY AMY WENDT, STAFF) On Tuesday, January 3, Archbold Village Council met for its first meeting of 2023 with all members present. Councilor Karla Ball was elected as Council President for 2023 before...
thevillagereporter.com
EDGERTON VILLAGE COUNCIL: New Council Member Lance Bowsher Sworn In
NEW MEMBER … Mayor Robert Day, right, swears in new council member Lance Bowsher. (PHOTO BY DANIEL COOLEY, STAFF) The Edgerton Village Council meeting of January 3 began with the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by a prayer from Mayor Robert Day. Next, Day swore in new council member Lance...
thevillagereporter.com
Storehouse 4 Hope Opens To Serve Williams County
Williams County, Ohio (1/4/2023) – Storehouse 4 Hope is a centralized financial ministry dedicated to helping individuals and families with financial needs in Williams County. Storehouse 4 Hope works with community partners and donors to collect and then distribute financial assistance to individuals and families. “When our family was...
thevillagereporter.com
Kayla Wyse Joins OSU Extension Team At Williams County Office
WCANR … The new Williams County Agriculture and Natural Resources agent, Kayla Wyse, is getting comfortable in her office at the East Annex building in Bryan, Ohio. She was hired to fill this post straight out of college and is excited to get started using all that she has learned. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF)
thevillagereporter.com
Area Electric Cooperatives Accepting Applications For Scholarships & Youth Tour Trip To Capital
2022 TOUR … Shown are 2022 Youth Tour Ohio students at Iwo Jima Parade. (PHOTO PROVIDED) PAULDING, BRYAN, & MALINTA, OH — North Western Electric Cooperative, Tricounty Rural Electric Cooperative and Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative are now accepting applications for more than $15,400 in scholarships, as well as a free trip for multiple students to our nation’s capital as part of the annual Rural Electric Youth Tour.
westbendnews.net
Sonya Selhorst Named President of Mercy Health – Defiance Hospital Campus
Mercy Health is pleased to announce that Sonya Selhorst has been named president of Mercy Health – Defiance Hospital campus. Sonya had been serving as interim president of the hospital since July and recently accepted the permanent position. “Sonya has served Mercy Health throughout her career and has shown...
Marriage license applications filed in Allen County
LIMA — The following couples have applied for marriage licenses at Allen County Probate Court:. Christopher Dunahugh and Charlotte Applefeller, both of Elida; Caleb Lammers and Brianna Alva, both of Lima; Jonathan Garcia of Beaverdam and Julia Januszewska of Bowling Green; Bryan Cox and Alexis Bevins, both of Lima; Dakota Toland and Cheyann Schadewald, both of Lima; Andrew Chamberlain and Mary Tschuder, both of Elida; Greggory Henry and Nichole Bachar, both of Lima; Daniel Boutwell and Jodi Elverd, both of Lima; Skyler Stemen and Dakota Bailey, both of Lima; Matthew Crawford and Kaitlyn Smith, both of Lima; Jacob Youngpeter and Emilie Buettner, both of Spencerville; and Jesse Hardy and Brenda Brown, both of Lima.
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Abbott Announces $536 Million Ohio Formula Factory
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Abbott Labs’...
thevillagereporter.com
Edgerton Residents Now Have 24/7 Food Pantry
RIBBON CUTTING … The brand-new ministry in Edgerton called No More Walls, officially opened their outdoor food pantry with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday morning, January 3, 2023. Present for the event were, from left to right, Edgerton Mayor Robert Day, Edgerton chamber member Jeff Lyon, President/Manager Tammi Van Dyke, Treasurer Charles Woods and Edgerton Village Administrator Dawn Fitzcharles. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF)
thevillagereporter.com
Millions Of Dollars Pour Into Williams County For Revitalization/Redevelopment
GRANT TEAM … This is the outside team that helped Edgerton successfully maneuver through the grant process. The process included many trips to Edgerton over the last couple of years. “They were a great help,” Edgerton Mayor Robert Day said. L to R: Dave Zbieszkowski – August Mack Environmental of Indianapolis, Mayor Day, Candace Moeller – owner of the Metals property, Kevin Gaskill – overseer of the property, Environmental lawyer Frank Deveau – Taft Law, Indianapolis and Village Administrator Dawn Fitzcharles. Not pictured are Chris Walker, Village of Edgerton Law Director and Mike Mustard, Attorney Fort Wayne, who both were deeply involved. (PHOTO COURTESY OF VILLAGE OF EDGERTON)
Benchmark, Basil restaurants at Levis Commons sustain damage after small fire
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Editor's note: the above video was first published on Dec. 26 and is regarding post-Christmas shopping. Two restaurants at Levis Commons in Perrysburg sustained damage Wednesday morning after a small fire broke out. Crews from multiple fire departments responded to Benchmark Restaurant about 9 a.m. after...
thevillagereporter.com
Suzanne McDonnall (1944-2023)
Suzanne McDonnall, age 78, of Delta, surrounded by her loving family, passed away Monday evening, January 2, 2023 at Ebeid Hospice in Sylvania. She was born in Monroe, MI on February 23, 1944 to Lloyd Forrest and Irene (Brink) Forrest. After graduating from Delta High School in 1963, she married...
thevillagereporter.com
Fulton County Sheriff’s Office Announces Results Of Holiday Traffic Blitz
Sheriff Roy E. Miller announced that the Fulton County Sheriff‘s Office conducted a Traffic Enforcement Blitz, designated, Winter Holiday Drive Sober Or Get Pulled Over Blitz, which ran from December 16th, 2022 thru January 1st, 2023. Deputies who worked this Blitz made 31 traffic stops and issued 10 citations....
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or retiring to the great state of Ohio, you should add the following towns to your list.
13abc.com
Dine in the 419: Claude’s Prime Seafood
PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Just across from Benchmark in Levis Commons, the owners opened up the perfect bookend to their steakhouse, Claude’s Prime Seafood. “It’s definitely not small,” said Chef Partner Jeff Dinnebeil of Benchmark Restaurant Group. “People knew they could always get a seat in our big, giant wrap-around horseshoe bar. We also have a couple private dining rooms that we can arrange between 10 and 80 guests.”
bgindependentmedia.org
Updated: Pedestrian victim of hit-and-run dropped off at Wood County Hospital
Bowling Green Police responded to Wood County Hospital Thursday at 6:33 a.m., for a man who had been hit by a car and dropped off at the hospital by an unknown person. The victim was flown to Toledo Hospital by an air ambulance. Before being transported, the patient told BG Police that he was crossing an unknown street in Perrysburg when a dark colored vehicle struck him. He stated the car never stopped.
thevillagereporter.com
Barbara Stone (1938-2022)
Barbara J. Stone, age 84, of Wauseon, Ohio passed away, December 29, 2022 in Fountain Park Memory Care Center, Bryan, Ohio. Barbara was born July 02, 1938 in Wells County, Indiana to the late Lee Roy and Luella (Wartenbe) Reese. She graduated from Springfield High School, Holland, Ohio and married...
thevillagereporter.com
Frank Michalkiewicz, Jr. (1952-2023)
Frank R. Michalkiewicz Jr, age 70, of Delta, passed away unexpectedly at the Fulton County Health Center in Wauseon, Monday morning, January 2, 2023. He was born in Wauseon on July 17, 1952 to the late Frank R. Michalkiewicz Sr. and Helen (Stevens) Michalkiewicz. Frank graduated from Delta High School...
Reserve your spot to dine at Hollander on Main
LIMA — The Hollander on Main is re-opening this Thursday at 5 p.m. by reservation only, unless you want to sit at the new bar, according to a post on Facebook. Please come in and enjoy the new spot. There is a link on Facebook to make reservations. (https://www.sevenrooms.com/reservations/thehollanderonmain)
wbnowqct.com
Cavanaugh Faces Charges
A Bryan man is charged with felonious assault and abduction after an incident in the early morning of New Year’s Day. Michael Cavanaugh was booked into the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, on Sunday…bond is set at $50,000 dollars. The judge issued a protection order for the victim in the case. Williams County deputies were called to Cavanaugh’s house on County Road D…in a suicide threat for law enforcement…and as a hostage situation for Williams County EMS, which was called out at the same time. No injuries reported. The case continues.
Comments / 0