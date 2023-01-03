Read full article on original website
WTOV 9
The Highlands welcoming new businesses in 2023
TRIADELPHIA, W.Va. — An exciting assortment of new businesses will take residence at The Highlands in 2023. From food to clothes, at least six new spots will pop up along Cabela Drive. Four of the stores are located in the power center. "Right before Christmas, we opened up Rally...
West Virginia and Ohio under a flood warning
Some West Virginia and Ohio counties are under a flood advisory. Currently Marshall County, Monroe County and Ohio and Wetzel County are under a flood advisory.
Flood Warning issued in multiple West Virginia counties
The National Weather Service issued Flood Warnings in 11 counties on Tuesday, including two in north central West Virginia.
Human fetus found behind West Virginia building
BUCKHANNON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Chief Matt Gregory of the Buckhannon Police Department reports that at around 8:00 p.m., officers received a call regarding the discovery of human remains of a fetus located behind a building along Island Ave. Officers promptly secured the scene and began an investigation. From the...
West Virginia schools releasing early on Tuesday due to high water
UPDATE: Cameron Elementary School and Cameron High School will be dismissed today, Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 12:30 pm because of flooding. All other public schools in Marshall County will dismiss at 1:00 pm due to flooding throughout the county. Some schools in West Virginia are releasing early due to high waters and forecasted […]
When will the long waits at Route 50 and Emily Drive end?
The City of Clarksburg said the West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) is aware of the traffic light issue at the intersection of Emily Drive and Route 50 that is causing long waits at East Pointe.
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Webster County, Mineral County and more will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM unless otherwise noted.
West Virginia police have a person of interests for missing WV woman
West Virginia police say they have a person of interests in the missing person case of Gretchen Fleming. Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board told the Parkersburg News and Sentinel that they identified a man that may have left the My Way Lounge with Fleming on December 3 or December 4. Fleming was reported missing on […]
WTOV 9
Is 2023 the year recreational marijuana is legalized in the tri-state area?
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — The new year is sure to bring in new laws across the country, including the legalization of recreational marijuana. But Ohio remains medical use only, so where does the future lie in the Buckeye State?. "Other states like Ohio, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, the ones locally...
Enhancing Wheeling’s downtown with a “splash”
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Although the recent weather has not been too favorable, Wheeling City Council is looking ahead to warmer times with the proposition to add splash pads to several areas in the city. Over the last two years, Wheeling City Council has been working to add these outdoor play areas with sprinklers and fountains […]
Police: Fetal remains found behind Buckhannon building
Remains of a fetus were found behind a Buckhannon building on Monday, according to a release from the Buckhannon Police Department.
West Virginia woman arrested in Ohio for meth on New Year’s Day
WOODSFIELD, Ohio (WTRF) — A Paden City, West Virginia woman was arrested in Monroe County, Ohio on drug charges early on New Year’s Day, according to the Monroe County, Ohio Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. Angela Mcnemar, 45, from Paden City, West Virginia was arrested by Deputy Miller after a traffic stop on State Route 7 […]
Scam letter circulating around Vienna, West Virginia
VIENNA, WV (WOWK) — The Vienna Police Department in West Virginia is warning the public about a scam letter. Authorities say residents who received funds from the Community Development Block Grant may have gotten the letter. Vienna PD says it was not sent by city officials. Authorities ask residents to contact Vienna PD if they […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Multiple counties under flood warning
PARKERSBURG — Most of the Mid-Ohio Valley is under a flood warning. The warning, which will be in effect until 7:45 p.m. this evening, is calling for the possibility of flooding caused by excessive rainfall, the National Weather Service reported in its warning issued at 12:20 p.m. The warning...
wvpublic.org
Emergency Services Monitoring Flooding In Northern Panhandle
The West Virginia Emergency Management Division has received reports of flooding in the Northern Panhandle and is monitoring the situation with local emergency officials. Marshall County Emergency Management has reported flooding within the county. The flooding has mostly affected roads and yards, but the water is working its way toward homes and into the school at Cameron. Public schools within Cameron dismissed at 12:30 p.m. today, with the remaining schools in Marshall County dismissing at 1 p.m.
WDTV
New business opens at Meadowbrook Mall
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Though the last several months, a number of business at Meadowbrook Mall have announced their departure and an announcement is expected later this month for what will be the largest retailer ever to open at the mall. However, a new business arrived at the mall just...
West Virginia woman allegedly shoots Ohio man in the face on New Year’s Eve
MONROE COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — A Paden City, West Virginia woman was arrested in Monroe County, Ohio on New Year’s Eve after allegedly shooting a man in the face, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. Sheriff Charles Black Jr. says that the incident started early on Dec. 31, 2022 when Monroe County […]
wajr.com
West Milford man charged in major water loss
West Milford, W.Va. – One person has been arrested and charged after police allege he damaged water equipment that resulted in the loss of 30,000 gallons of water in the town of West Milford. Deputies from the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department responded to a complaint of disturbance at a...
WTRF
Ohio Valley’s version of the polar plunge takes place as usual, with divers enjoying the tradition
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) An Ohio Valley tradition went forward Sunday. It’s not one that most people would embrace. But a group of divers take the polar plunge every New Year’s Day at Friendship Park Lake, and they think it’s invigorating. Some are recreational divers, others are...
wchstv.com
Parkersburg police back at person of interest's home as search for missing woman continues
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WCHS) — Parkersburg police confirm officers revisited the home of a person of interest in the disappearance of a woman from Vienna who hasn't been seen in a month. As of Wednesday, Chief Matthew Board would not publicly identify the person of interest in the investigation into...
