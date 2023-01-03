ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Martinsville, WV

WTOV 9

The Highlands welcoming new businesses in 2023

TRIADELPHIA, W.Va. — An exciting assortment of new businesses will take residence at The Highlands in 2023. From food to clothes, at least six new spots will pop up along Cabela Drive. Four of the stores are located in the power center. "Right before Christmas, we opened up Rally...
OHIO COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Human fetus found behind West Virginia building

BUCKHANNON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Chief Matt Gregory of the Buckhannon Police Department reports that at around 8:00 p.m., officers received a call regarding the discovery of human remains of a fetus located behind a building along Island Ave. Officers promptly secured the scene and began an investigation. From the...
BUCKHANNON, WV
Lootpress

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Webster County, Mineral County and more will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM unless otherwise noted.
WEBSTER COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Enhancing Wheeling’s downtown with a “splash”

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Although the recent weather has not been too favorable, Wheeling City Council is looking ahead to warmer times with the proposition to add splash pads to several areas in the city.  Over the last two years, Wheeling City Council has been working to add these outdoor play areas with sprinklers and fountains […]
WHEELING, WV
WOWK 13 News

Scam letter circulating around Vienna, West Virginia

VIENNA, WV (WOWK) — The Vienna Police Department in West Virginia is warning the public about a scam letter. Authorities say residents who received funds from the Community Development Block Grant may have gotten the letter. Vienna PD says it was not sent by city officials. Authorities ask residents to contact Vienna PD if they […]
VIENNA, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Multiple counties under flood warning

PARKERSBURG — Most of the Mid-Ohio Valley is under a flood warning. The warning, which will be in effect until 7:45 p.m. this evening, is calling for the possibility of flooding caused by excessive rainfall, the National Weather Service reported in its warning issued at 12:20 p.m. The warning...
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
wvpublic.org

Emergency Services Monitoring Flooding In Northern Panhandle

The West Virginia Emergency Management Division has received reports of flooding in the Northern Panhandle and is monitoring the situation with local emergency officials. Marshall County Emergency Management has reported flooding within the county. The flooding has mostly affected roads and yards, but the water is working its way toward homes and into the school at Cameron. Public schools within Cameron dismissed at 12:30 p.m. today, with the remaining schools in Marshall County dismissing at 1 p.m.
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
WDTV

New business opens at Meadowbrook Mall

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Though the last several months, a number of business at Meadowbrook Mall have announced their departure and an announcement is expected later this month for what will be the largest retailer ever to open at the mall. However, a new business arrived at the mall just...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
wajr.com

West Milford man charged in major water loss

West Milford, W.Va. – One person has been arrested and charged after police allege he damaged water equipment that resulted in the loss of 30,000 gallons of water in the town of West Milford. Deputies from the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department responded to a complaint of disturbance at a...
WEST MILFORD, WV

